Elana Thompson named as new Arts for Lawrence executive director

Elana Thompson will step into the role of Arts for Lawrence's executive director in September, following the retirement of current director Judy Byron.

A long-time Lawrence resident, Thompson previously worked as a college recruiter, pharmaceutical sales representative, fundraiser and a consultant in philanthropic, educational and nonprofit sectors.

“Lawrence is my home. Community leadership is the core of my being, and art stirs my soul," Thompson said in a written statement. "Thrilled describes my feeling about being the next Executive Director. I am prepared to lead this organization to its next stage of greatness.

"We will continue to build a connection between art and community; while holding steadfast to breaking barriers to ensure that everyone has access to a vibrant and creative life.”

Arts for Lawrence, a nonprofit offering art programs including festivals, theater performances, concerts and art classes, selected Thompson out of 60 applicants for the position.

“We are thrilled to welcome Elana as Arts for Lawrence’s new leader,” Board Chair Emily Leiserson said in a written statement. “She has all the qualities we were searching for: warmth, charisma, strength, experience, and the ability to inspire. We are confident that she will strengthen the legacy that Judy Byron has built.”

Byron, the outgoing director of 10 years, wrote that she is honored to pass the baton of leadership to Thompson.

“Having led AFL from a scrappy grassroots organization to the strong arts advocacy and presenting organization it has become, I admit I worried about the future of the organization," Byron wrote. "Elana checks all the boxes of the needed skills for its leadership. But more importantly, her positivity and passion are contagious!”

Thompson's first day as executive director is Sept. 6.

