wbrz.com
Suspects tossed gun, drugs from car during chase through Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Two were taken into custody after deputies watched them toss what appeared to be drugs and a gun from their car during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The brief chase unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. when an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy tried to stop a gold Mercedes for a traffic violation. The pursuit ended on Winbourne Avenue near Webb Drive.
postsouth.com
Man shot at church after funeral service, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office reports
A Baton Rouge man is in custody for his alleged involvement in a shooting that left one man wounded after a funeral outside a Plaquemine church Friday. One man was wounded in the shooting. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower body. Anthony Ross Janes, 18, was arrested...
wbrz.com
Man, 22, killed by truck while walking along highway in St. Helena Parish
GREENSBURG - A man was struck and killed while walking along a rural highway in St. Helena Parish early Tuesday morning. Louisiana State Police said in a release that around 4:15 a.m., Damarius Melvin, 22, of Greensburg was hit by a large truck on LA 1043 near Carl Day Lane. Melvin was pronounced dead at the scene.
wbrz.com
Police: Three teenagers hurt in overnight shooting off of Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - Three teens were injured in a shooting along Madison Avenue early Tuesday morning, police say. Officials said the three were shot around 12:30 a.m. on the 5600 block of Madison Avenue near Greenwell Springs Road. Their injuries were all reported to be non-life-threatening. It's unclear how or...
wbrz.com
No leads in rape at Baton Rouge park; security increased
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police say they have no suspects five days after a woman was beaten and raped at a BREC park in broad daylight. On Wednesday around 2 p.m., the victim was walking the trails at Forest Community Park, off South Harrells Ferry, when a man brutally attacked her.
Lafayette Police officer recovering after being dragged by vehicle
According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), an Officer was hit and dragged by a vehicle early Sunday morning.
theadvocate.com
BRPD says victim killed outside Plank Road convenience store was shot dead during argument
Baton Rouge police said Monday that a man killed in the parking lot of a Plank Road convenience store was shot multiple times during an argument with another man. Jeremy Williams, 35, of Arcadia Street, was shot just before 4 p.m. Sunday, police said. The coroner's office was called to the scene.
wbrz.com
Police respond to man injured in reported early-morning shooting
BATON ROUGE - A man was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting that happened before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officials said the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 700 block of North Carrollton Avenue near Harry Drive on reports of a shooting victim. His injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.
brproud.com
Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
wbrz.com
City-parish dismantles part of man's ring levee constructed to prevent flooding
BATON ROUGE- Armed with a signed court order, city-parish workers showed up to Ken Guidry's property Monday and began dismantling part of a ring levee he built to protect his property from constant flooding. The WBRZ Investigative Unit has been following this case for more than a year. Last April,...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man convicted in shooting death of woman whose body was set on fire
A Baton Rouge man was convicted of the 2020 killing of a woman whose body was set on fire after she was killed, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Monday. Kim Powell, 54, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Courtney Lee, whose body was found in a secluded area off Spanish Town Road on June 13, 2020, Moore said in a statement.
cenlanow.com
EBRSO arrest man for allegedly exposing himself at local business
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business. EBRSO deputies responded to a disturbance call from a business in the 5000 block of Essen Lane around 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Deputies were informed that 30-year-old Marvin Murphy pulled down his shorts, “exposing his butt area and his front private area” in front of customers and employees, according to official arrest documents.
Police: Victim found shot to death on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A deadly weekend shooting stemming from a domestic incident is under investigation, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Investigators say the victim, Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. Shaw’s body was discovered in a grassy area on...
1 Person Dead In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash along I-12 that resulted in the death of a person. The crash was reported on the eastbound side of the interstate before Airline [..]
Mississippi man arrested in burglary less than two weeks after previous felony charge
Mississippi man arrested on burglary charge less than two weeks after a previous felony charge. On August 14, 2022, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a burglary in the 1700 block of East Jackson Avenue. After investigation, Earnest Sears, 21, of Oxford, was taken into custody and charged with...
Following the attack of a woman, BREC Parks beef up patrol
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted in broad daylight, at a BREC park here in Baton Rouge. Authorities tell us this happened last Wednesday, at the forest community park on South Harrells Ferry Rd. People like Korrin Jones, who visits the park...
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
brproud.com
Woman assaulted at BREC park on S. Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a Black male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday afternoon in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road. The police said the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. No more information about the suspect...
Mississippi sheriff’s office seeking public’s help to locate missing teenager
Mississippi investigators are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing teenager. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Persons Alert for Jania Shanell Rose of Natchez. She was last seen wearing an all-black outfit with black slide shoes. Jania was dropped off at the Bluff...
Investigation underway after reports of stolen mail
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The US Postal Inspector is investigating a Baton Rouge post office after reports of someone stealing mail from outside mailboxes. Christine Wilson dropped off some bills at the post office on Government Street in Baton Rouge. They totaled close to $4,000 to pay her car insurance, electricity, and credit card bill.
