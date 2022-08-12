ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Suspects tossed gun, drugs from car during chase through Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Two were taken into custody after deputies watched them toss what appeared to be drugs and a gun from their car during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The brief chase unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. when an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy tried to stop a gold Mercedes for a traffic violation. The pursuit ended on Winbourne Avenue near Webb Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man, 22, killed by truck while walking along highway in St. Helena Parish

GREENSBURG - A man was struck and killed while walking along a rural highway in St. Helena Parish early Tuesday morning. Louisiana State Police said in a release that around 4:15 a.m., Damarius Melvin, 22, of Greensburg was hit by a large truck on LA 1043 near Carl Day Lane. Melvin was pronounced dead at the scene.
GREENSBURG, LA
wbrz.com

No leads in rape at Baton Rouge park; security increased

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police say they have no suspects five days after a woman was beaten and raped at a BREC park in broad daylight. On Wednesday around 2 p.m., the victim was walking the trails at Forest Community Park, off South Harrells Ferry, when a man brutally attacked her.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police respond to man injured in reported early-morning shooting

BATON ROUGE - A man was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting that happened before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officials said the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 700 block of North Carrollton Avenue near Harry Drive on reports of a shooting victim. His injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge man convicted in shooting death of woman whose body was set on fire

A Baton Rouge man was convicted of the 2020 killing of a woman whose body was set on fire after she was killed, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Monday. Kim Powell, 54, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Courtney Lee, whose body was found in a secluded area off Spanish Town Road on June 13, 2020, Moore said in a statement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

EBRSO arrest man for allegedly exposing himself at local business

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business. EBRSO deputies responded to a disturbance call from a business in the 5000 block of Essen Lane around 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Deputies were informed that 30-year-old Marvin Murphy pulled down his shorts, “exposing his butt area and his front private area” in front of customers and employees, according to official arrest documents.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Police: Victim found shot to death on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A deadly weekend shooting stemming from a domestic incident is under investigation, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Investigators say the victim, Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. Shaw’s body was discovered in a grassy area on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Following the attack of a woman, BREC Parks beef up patrol

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted in broad daylight, at a BREC park here in Baton Rouge. Authorities tell us this happened last Wednesday, at the forest community park on South Harrells Ferry Rd. People like Korrin Jones, who visits the park...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud

A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
STARKVILLE, MS
brproud.com

Woman assaulted at BREC park on S. Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a Black male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday afternoon in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road. The police said the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. No more information about the suspect...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Investigation underway after reports of stolen mail

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The US Postal Inspector is investigating a Baton Rouge post office after reports of someone stealing mail from outside mailboxes. Christine Wilson dropped off some bills at the post office on Government Street in Baton Rouge. They totaled close to $4,000 to pay her car insurance, electricity, and credit card bill.
BATON ROUGE, LA

