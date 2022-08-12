Read full article on original website
Terry Ruvo
4d ago
yes, this is out of control. all these search engines exchanging our information. you get hammered with ads, & fake mail on everything you buy on the web
Today in NJ, you can pick up your weed at a drive through
One day at a time. That’s how the retail cannabis industry is growing in New Jersey. First, we had shattered dispensaries waiting for town licenses. Then slowly, they started opening up, mostly for medical patients only. Then recently the pace started to pick up with more shops opening for “adult use,” the fancy schmancy grown-up word for weed for fun’s sake— recreational marijuana.
Scare tactic media attempt to steer NJ away from gun ownership (Opinion)
Jorge Reina Schement is entitled to his opinions just like anyone else in America. A guest column he wrote for the Star-Ledger identifies him as a Distinguished Professor of Communications Policy, American Studies, and Latino Studies in the School of Communication and Information at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. His column basically...
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.
It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
Jersey City, Hoboken among priciest places to rent in the U.S.
No, this is not a re-post. Yet another survey points out what most of us already knew: New Jersey is an awfully expensive place to live. The most recent study is from Apartmentguide.com. As you might deduce from the name, their area of expertise, and therefore the focus of their study is apartment renting.
NJ councilwoman’s powerful dad bashes press for hit-and-run coverage
JERSEY CITY — Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise is dragging his local paper for its continued reporting on his daughter, Councilwoman Amy DeGise, following a hit-and-run last month. The county executive called The Jersey Journal a "rag" and a "mean spirited tabloid" in a Facebook post on Saturday. His...
The ultimate ranking of all 50 roller coasters in New Jersey
The roller coaster. A pinnacle of modern engineering and architecture. A high technology machine with the sole purpose of ensuring safe and efficient thrills and chills. Works of art. Tools of storytelling. And really, really fun. The first roller coasters in New Jersey were built in the 1890s. From the...
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
Driving while high: NJ cannabis industry holds keys to message
A survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found 95% of respondents feel there is some sort of danger in driving a car while over the legal alcohol limit, but fewer than 7 in 10 felt the same way about consuming cannabis before getting behind the wheel. That's something...
Anne Heche’s traumatic time in NJ doesn’t make up for behavior (Opinion)
Let’s get real. Death tends to exalt people. Casual acquaintances become best friends when they die and the terrible things said about them in life are often replaced by glowing eulogies. We’ve all seen this. Some of that is to be expected. In the case of Anne Heche,...
Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
NJ teacher union ad: Attacks by ‘extremists’ are ‘not who we are’
A 15-second video advertisement released Monday by New Jersey's largest and most prominent teachers' union appears to take on those who are combatively vocal at school board meetings, plus legislation that some have called the state's version of a "Don't Say Gay" bill. The spot from the New Jersey Education...
The best NJ places people have moved to and why they like it so much
One thing we like to do in New Jersey is move. We lead the nation for people moving out of state. It seems like our biggest export is population!. Despite that, many people choose to stay here and with the housing market being what it is, people are getting top dollar for their homes. So many people are changing addresses that the cost of moving in New Jersey has increased by 8 percent, according to HireAHelper, which is a company that connects consumers with movers.
hobokengirl.com
New Jersey is the 2nd Best State to Live in, According to this Study
Residents of New Jersey are well aware that we live in a wonderful state — despite all the unwarranted hate the Garden State gets. For all the NJ haters out there, a new WalletHub study has proven yet again that Jersey is the best kept secret on the East Coast. The new 2022 list of the best US states, which came out on August 15th, ranked New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in — beating out New York, which came in 3rd. The study looked at factors such as affordability, education and health, safety, the economy, and quality of life, with 52 indicators of livability across those categories. FWIW, Jersey City was also recently deemed by Lawn Love to be the 11th worst city for surviving a zombie apocalypse. The more you know. Read on to learn more about why WalletHub listed New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in (considering non-zombie factors).
Bakery chain announces another N.J. opening amid nationwide expansion
Bakery cafe chain Paris Baguette is continuing its nationwide expansion with another planned opening in the Garden State. Paris Baguette recently revealed plans to open in Plainsboro to NJ Advance Media. An exact location and opening date have yet to be determined for the cafe, although it is expected to...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Bill Would Require More New Jersey Landlords To Provide Receipts For Cash Payments
A new bill introduced in the New Jersey Legislature would expand the definition of a landlord in an already existing law that requires they provide receipts for rental payments paid in cash. This bill, introduced by Democrats Senators Brian Stack and Sandra Cunningham would amend section 3 of P.L.2019, c.300...
N.J. promised help for small weed licensees. So start helping already | Editorial
Four months into the launch of New Jersey’s adult-use cannabis industry, the challenges facing the grass-roots entrepreneurs are often paralyzing: They don’t have the capital that the large multi-state operators bring to the party, landlords often price them out of a vicious real estate market, and municipalities erect zoning barriers and restrict the number of operators they allow within their borders.
Best Disco Fries in New Jersey Among the Best in United States
First, we need to figure out what name you use for french fries with lots of toppings. Maybe it's gravy, perhaps it's chili, maybe it's cheese? Whatever it is, what do you call it?. Maybe you call it "loaded fries" but chances are here in Jersey you call them "disco...
We can’t let spotted lanternflies win! How N.J. counties are waging war against the pests.
New Jerseyans are, in a way, the only natural predator to spotted lanternflies here, Lauren Bonus, Camden County’s entomologist says without a hint of sarcasm. “Other things will eat them, like birds and praying mantises, but not eating them at any rate that will put even a dent in their population,” said Bonus. “Their natural predator is a small parasitic wasp, which is also from Asia where lanternfly are from, and the idea would be to bring them here and do the job for us ... but they still have to do a lot of research on these natural predators.”
trentondaily.com
NJDOT Seeks Volunteers for Mileage-Based User Fee Pilot Program
Mercer County residents are allowed to participate in an innovative mileage-based user fee pilot program. Drivers who participate can earn $100 and help policy makers explore potential alternatives to the fuel tax to maintain New Jersey’s roads and bridges. Currently, transportation infrastructure in New Jersey is funded largely from a fuel tax paid by drivers on each gallon of gas they buy at the pump. As vehicles go farther on less fuel, and with some not using any gas at all, it will be harder to maintain a well-functioning transportation system.
Why Are So Many Amazon Workers in New Jersey Dying on the Job?
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ – New Jersey Congressman Donald Norcross called for The Occupational Health and Safety...
