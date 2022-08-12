New leads in case of Massachusetts teen missing for weeks

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALFORD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — Massachusetts State Police provided new information Thursday in the case of a girl missing from Berkshire County since late July. They said they have reason to believe Navaeh Mack, 16, could be in Philadelphia.

Mack has been missing since the evening of Thursday, July 29. She is described as white, standing 5-feet, 6-inches tall, and weighing about 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, an orange or pink short-sleeved shirt, and a black hoodie with an American Eagle Outfitters logo on the front.

Here is when school starts in Massachusetts

This is not the first time Mack has been reported missing. On June 17, the Pittsfield Police Department started a manhunt for her. She was found safe within hours after going missing in June, according to police.

Please contact troopers assigned to the State Police Barracks in Lee at (413) 243-0600 if you or someone you know have any information about Mack, her whereabouts, or think you may have seen her.

