Family Dollar clerk stabbed, woman charged with attempted murder in south Alabama

UPDATE (5:25 p.m.): Takea Shackleford was questioned while being taken to Metro Jail. Here’s a transcript of what Takea said when being questioned about the thefts, and the stabbing.

Do you have anything to say about the stabbing at Family Dollar?

Shackleford: No, I don’t.

Do you have anything to say about why you have been shoplifting at the store?

Shackleford: I have been shoplifting for days out of Walmart and I don’t know what came under me. It came at me and I was scared for my life. That’s why I stabbed her.

So you were acting in self-defense?

Shackleford: Yes, ma’am.

What about the shoplifting, were you stealing two bottles of laundry detergent?

Shackleford : No, I was fixing to but I went out of the store and called police first before I went back in there and stole a bag of tide pods.

Do you have anything else you want to say?

Shackleford : That’s all to the story.

UPDATE (4:53 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that Takea Shackleford will be charged with attempted murder and robbery first degree.

UPDATE: Mobile Police arrested a woman they say cut a Family Dollar employee who tried to stop her from stealing from the store on Dauphin Island Parkway.

Police said Takea Shackleford, 39, tried to walk out of the store with merchandise she had not paid for. Police said when a store employee tried to stop Shackleford, she cut the worker’s neck with a knife. Police said the victim is in “critical” condition at a hospital.

Police arrived at the Family Dollar at 2:13 p.m. and soon found Shackleford nearby. Shackleford was taken to Mobile County Metro Jail and charged with assault first degree and robbery first degree. Police said Shackleford will face additional charges, including two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, reckless endangerment, and theft of property, for a July 26 alleged theft at Walmart.

Police said Shackleford stole from the Government Boulevard Walmart. While driving away from the store, police said Shackleford hit two people in the parking lot.

UPDATE (3:44 p.m.): Mobile Police Department has a “subject in custody.”

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a woman was stabbed at a Family Dollar on Dauphin Island Parkway Thursday.

Mobile police said the woman was transported to the hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening. It is unknown at this time if police have located the subject or made an arrest. We will update the story when more information is available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.