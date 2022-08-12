ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Family Dollar clerk stabbed, woman charged with attempted murder in south Alabama

By Aspen Popowski, Tom Ingram, Summer Poole
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wy0fs_0hEqXb6Q00

UPDATE (5:25 p.m.): Takea Shackleford was questioned while being taken to Metro Jail. Here’s a transcript of what Takea said when being questioned about the thefts, and the stabbing.

Do you have anything to say about the stabbing at Family Dollar?

Shackleford: No, I don’t.

Do you have anything to say about why you have been shoplifting at the store?

Shackleford: I have been shoplifting for days out of Walmart and I don’t know what came under me. It came at me and I was scared for my life. That’s why I stabbed her.

So you were acting in self-defense?

Shackleford: Yes, ma’am.

What about the shoplifting, were you stealing two bottles of laundry detergent?

Shackleford : No, I was fixing to but I went out of the store and called police first before I went back in there and stole a bag of tide pods.

Do you have anything else you want to say?

Shackleford : That’s all to the story.

UPDATE (4:53 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that Takea Shackleford will be charged with attempted murder and robbery first degree.

UPDATE: Mobile Police arrested a woman they say cut a Family Dollar employee who tried to stop her from stealing from the store on Dauphin Island Parkway.

Police said Takea Shackleford, 39, tried to walk out of the store with merchandise she had not paid for. Police said when a store employee tried to stop Shackleford, she cut the worker’s neck with a knife. Police said the victim is in “critical” condition at a hospital.

Police arrived at the Family Dollar at 2:13 p.m. and soon found Shackleford nearby. Shackleford was taken to Mobile County Metro Jail and charged with assault first degree and robbery first degree. Police said Shackleford will face additional charges, including two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, reckless endangerment, and theft of property, for a July 26 alleged theft at Walmart.

Police said Shackleford stole from the Government Boulevard Walmart. While driving away from the store, police said Shackleford hit two people in the parking lot.

UPDATE (3:44 p.m.): Mobile Police Department has a “subject in custody.”

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a woman was stabbed at a Family Dollar on Dauphin Island Parkway Thursday.

Mobile police said the woman was transported to the hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening. It is unknown at this time if police have located the subject or made an arrest. We will update the story when more information is available.

3 overnight shootings in Birmingham leave 4 dead Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 22

Anna Walker
4d ago

Shoplifting isn't right, but I wouldn't put my life in danger trying to stop no one either. Call the police and let them deal with it. I can't see putting myself in harm's way about a bag of Tide pods

Reply(2)
18
justaname
4d ago

how horrible I hope that employee will heal and I hope that her employer will take good care of her no merchandise is worth your life I hope this disgusting person that did this goes to jail and stays there

Reply
8
Melonnie Clay
4d ago

some washing powder!!!🤔Threw her life away about some washing powder! some washing powder🤔 Jumped in front of this woman who has a knife about some washing powder 🤔 well I will say this I'll never look at washing powder the same again🤣

Reply
2
Related
CBS 42

Alabama woman charged with boyfriend’s murder

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) –  An Opelika woman is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of her 33-year-old boyfriend. Detectives have not said what the motive was. 38-year-old Shakeisar Peavy was arrested Monday afternoon by Lee County Investigators and is being held in the Lee County jail on a $250,000 bond. Family-Gun-Domestic Violence is […]
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Law & Crime

Woman Charged in Double Murder of Missing Alabama Couple Who May Have Been Killed in Two Separate States

A Florida woman was recently arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of an Alabama couple who disappeared in July. Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, stands accused of one count of murder in two separate jurisdictions across state lines, for two counts total. According to the Dothan Police Department, the defendant has been charged with one count of murder in Dothan, Ala. and one count of open murder in Holmes County, Fla.
DOTHAN, AL
TheDailyBeast

Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car

On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#Family Dollar#Shoplifting#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged

By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
CBS 42

Skeletal remains of missing man found in Alabama

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — The remains of a Wiregrass man last seen in June have been found in a small Houston County town. On Monday morning, an unnamed person found what appeared to be a human bone on the corner of Highway 84 and Highway 123 behind the Marathon gas station in Wicksburg. After seeing […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS 42

CBS 42

54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy