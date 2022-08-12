Read full article on original website
MPD makes quick arrest after robbery reported
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police made an arrest after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday. MPD said Saquentezz Carlisle was taken into custody shortly after officers responded to Azalea Park Apartments after the robbery was reported. Carlisle is charged with armed robbery. His bond was set at $250,000.
VFW honors Newton County sheriff, deputies with special ceremony
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars extended a special thanks to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for its assistance getting an F-4 Phantom jet back home. The VFW presented a certificate Tuesday to Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington and his deputies, thanking...
Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made an arrest in the Aug. 6 shooting death on State Blvd. Eulisa Chanell Barnes, 31, has been charged with murder and has a bond set at $300,000. Barnes is accused of killing Demarco Jimerson, 31. The shooting took place around 9 p.m....
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 15, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 3:09 AM on August 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4000 block of Davis Street. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Jasper County 9-year-old
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Josh Braiden Smith, age 9, of Bay Springs, Miss. Smith is a White male, 4′ 3″ tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Law enforcement said Josh may be with his mother. He was last seen Thursday, Aug. 4, at about 2 p.m. in the 900 block of County Road 17 in Jasper County.
Kemper County woman remains missing nearly one year later
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities in Kemper County said they are still searching for leads in the case of a missing 79-year-old. Molly Ruth Netherland was reportedly last seen at her home on Old Jackson Rd. Sept. 2, 2021. Soon after she went missing, News 11 spoke to her sister who said she spent hours searching for Netherland with no luck.
GMHC hosts free produce giveaway for patients
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Greater Meridian Health Clinic shared bags of fresh fruits and vegetables with its patients Monday, free of charge. Corn, tomatoes and other produce were given out while supplies lasted. An organizer said events like this make a real difference in the community. “It hits home because...
Council shifts money, targets repairs
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council made budget moves Tuesday night that officials said would help improve several operations. Council members voted to move more than $420,000 from one part of the budget to another. The bulk of that was $300,000 that will be used to fix the roof at City Hall. Some of the money was taken from unfilled personnel services in various places including the police department. However, this will not have an impact on police operations.
Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tensions are running high among residents at Meridian Manor Apartments. People there said the elevator on the property has been broken for about a month, forcing them to use the stairs which leaves some elderly tenants in a tough spot. Meridian Manor has three floors, and...
Rare orange lobster found at Meridian Red Lobster
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An odd find at a Meridian restaurant has sparked a lot of interest on the internet. It was an orange lobster at the Red Lobster. “I knew pretty quick that they were going to be coming and that they were certainly interested,” Red Lobster General Manager Barbie Buckalew said.
Severe thunderstorms move into the area later this evening
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday. We are currently under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather for majority of the viewing area. Rain moves in as we near the 3PM hour today. Showers and storms last close to 9pm tonight. If you have any evening plans you will need to carry your umbrella. Heavy rainfall is expected along with damaging winds being the primary threat.
Meridian Architectural Trust highlights civil rights landmarks
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Civil rights landmarks are all over the city of Meridian. The Meridian Architectural Trust is trying to help educate people about them and increase the appreciation for their role in our local history. Ways to save and restore this historic architecture was highlighted at the latest...
Dual threat with severe weather and extreme heat
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are under a dual threat with a risk of severe storms and heat concerns across the area. The risk for severe storms is currently moving into our area right now with the main threat being damaging winds so make sure you are being weather aware today. The risk also continues into tomorrow with both threats being in the afternoon. Make sure you grab the umbrella if you have any evening plans or any plans for the rest of the week as we do have a rainy week ahead of us.
Triplets born at Ochsner Rush Health
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 would like to congratulate a local mom and dad as they celebrate the birth of triplets!. Whittley Moncriease and Alvino Houston welcomed their babies, Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston, Friday, Aug. 12, at Ochsner Rush Health.
Frontline Responders: Emma Delaney
NEWTON COUNTY , Miss. (WTOK) - “I never grew up with horses, but I like horses,” Said Emma Delaney. An ambitious 7-year-old that never says no to a big task. Emma has a big heart and big love for horses and doing what it takes to make things happen.
Tax increase for Lauderdale County School District approved
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A small tax increase for Lauderdale County School District was approved Monday by the Board of Supervisors. The Lauderdale County School District asked the Board of Supervisors for the millage increase, about .67, and allows $180,000 to be added to the budget. This increase will...
Lady Bulldogs sweep Lady Knight on the road
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale Lady Bulldogs beat the West Lauderdale Lady Knights in all three sets to win at The Kingdom. This game was a rematch of the same game over the weekend as the Lady Knights were looking to get revenge. Clarkdale was really in their bag in the first set as they took over early and were able to win the first set 25 to 11. Although the Lady Knights showed a lot of fight as they made adjustments and kept the next two sets really close, the Lady Bulldogs were able to hold on.
Today parts of the viewing area are under a low-end threat for severe weather
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We have a very busy week ahead of us. We are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather for the next few days. Parts of Kemper and Sumter county are under the risk right now, but as the days go on, we all will be added. This is a low-end threat, but heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and hail are possible. We are mainly staying dry today, but do not forget your umbrella as we head into tomorrow.
First day of fall semester at MCC
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Students were back in class Monday for the first day of the fall semester. The campus was filled with students trying to find their classes and teachers going over their syllabus for the new year. MCC President Dr. Tom Huebner shared what makes the first day back special.
First Alert: Severe storms possible Tuesday & it’ll be a scorcher
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s a low-end (level 1 out of 5) marginal threat for severe storms on Tuesday afternoon & evening. The main threat will be for damaging wind gusts, and locally heavy rain can be expected if storms move through your area. A cold front will stall near us, and it’ll serve as a trigger for showers and storms along with the heat of the day. So, make sure to carry an umbrella for Tuesday, and have ways of getting severe weather alerts.
