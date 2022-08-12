ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVCFOX

Man in custody after SWAT situation in Chattanooga Monday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 58-year-old man is in custody after an apartment standoff Monday night in Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. A release says shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment on the 900 block of Mountain Creek Road. A...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Man Killed in Deadly Shooting Sunday Night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A violent weekend in Chattanooga has seen another incident as a man was shot to death in East Chattanooga late Sunday Night, August 14. Chattanooga police were called to the 2600 block of Glenwood Parkway around 9:30 PM yesterday evening to a report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Police identify 34-year-old man killed in Chattanooga Sunday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Monday):. Chattanooga Police have identified the victim as 34-year-old Charles Kyle, Junior. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. EARLIER:. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Monday, August 15th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On Saturday, at around 2:00 a.m., deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Zion Hill Road after multiple gunshots were fired toward the home from outside. At least six adults and one child were reported to be in the home at the time of the shooting. One adult female was injured as a result of the gunfire. The injury is believed to be non-life threatening. She was transported to the hospital by E.M.S. Deputies on scene discovered several bullet holes on the exterior wall and one window of the home.
CLEVELAND, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mymix1041.com

Local News for Tuesday, August 16th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Bradley County Commission met on Monday covering several items of business. During the meeting, Tennova CEO JT Barnhart was introduced and discussed meetings and conversations around the issues with hospital waits and staffing. Discussion about the ambulance wait times will continue gong forward. He also noted that there have been some leadership changes over recent months, and that the hospital will be working with local EMS to make adjustments. Discussion took place in regards to allowing first responders to wear uniform shorts. This is supposed to help more safely regulate body temperature, especially when first responders are working in extreme temperatures. Ultimately, no action was taken and it was sent back to those in charge of Fire and Rescue to decide.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Camper, outbuilding a total loss after fire in Dunlap Tuesday

DUNLAP, Tenn. — A camper and outbuilding are a total loss after a fire in Dunlap Tuesday, the fire department says. The fire happened on Branch Road, in north Sequatchie County. Dunlap FD says it was hard to make a path to the camper and outbuilding due to the...
DUNLAP, TN
mymix1041.com

Sheriff Of The Year – Steve Lawson, Bradley County

We were joined on Mix Mornings by Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson to talk about his recent high honor recognition as the Sheriff of the Year for the State of Teneessee. The Tennessee Sheriff’s Association has chosen Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson, out of 95 county sheriffs, as the recipient of the Sheriff of The Year Award for the State of Tennessee. According to the TSA, this comes as Sheriff Lawson has been very active with the Sheriff’s Association and has been instrumental in some key legislation, including the contracting of third-party mental health transports to alleviate deputy tasking and Joker’s Law. Past recipients of this award, along with the Sheriff’s Association Board of Directors, make the selection each year.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga man, woman shot in bed Thursday morning, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man and woman were shot while they were in bed Thursday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. CPD says the suspect gained entry into their home and shot them in bed. The two drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment and have non-life-threatening injuries,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

