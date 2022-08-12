Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Man in custody after SWAT situation in Chattanooga Monday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 58-year-old man is in custody after an apartment standoff Monday night in Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. A release says shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment on the 900 block of Mountain Creek Road. A...
WTVCFOX
Speeding vehicle leads Chattanooga police on chase down I-75 ending in a crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A driver and his passengers were taken into custody after evading police during a traffic stop and leading them on a chase down I-75 that ended in a crash Tuesday, Chattanooga police say. CPD says police attempted to stop a vehicle on I-75 northbound. The driver...
WDEF
Chattanooga Man Killed in Deadly Shooting Sunday Night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A violent weekend in Chattanooga has seen another incident as a man was shot to death in East Chattanooga late Sunday Night, August 14. Chattanooga police were called to the 2600 block of Glenwood Parkway around 9:30 PM yesterday evening to a report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
WTVCFOX
Police identify 34-year-old man killed in Chattanooga Sunday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Monday):. Chattanooga Police have identified the victim as 34-year-old Charles Kyle, Junior. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. EARLIER:. The...
WTVCFOX
Teen gun violence surging in Chattanooga: What officials are doing to help
Following the recent mass shooting on Walnut street, another young Chattanoogan was shot due to gun violence on Friday night around 5 PM. We spoke with Chattanooga police and the mayor's administration to see what their plan is to address the issue. "We lost a 16-year-old student in our public...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police investigating after woman was shot on Curtis Street Sunday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting on Curtis Street, Sunday afternoon. Officials say a 30-year-old woman was shot in the 27-hundred block of Curtis Street just after 1:30 p.m. CPD says the victim was driven to a nearby hospital for treatment. She is suffering...
WTVCFOX
After confrontation over cheating, man strangled woman to death, says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Tuesday):. We now know more details about how the woman died, who she is, and who has been arrested in connection with her death. A police affidavit we obtained Tuesday identifies the victim as Oliva Jarquin Pena. The affidavit says 21-year-old Jose Angel Rios Ramirez...
WDEF
Chattanooga Police arrest man in connection with Friday shooting of teenage boy
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A 30-year-old man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a 16-year-old boy on Friday. Sylvester Andres was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with the shooting. Police charged Andres with criminal homicide. The department says Andres was in a car that pulled up...
WTVCFOX
Deputy uses taser during fight at Finley Stadium, causing 'panic' says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a fight call at Finley Stadium Saturday night. Police and on-site security were monitoring pedestrian traffic within Finley Stadium when they noticed a large gathering under the concourse. Officers attempted to intervene in what appeared to be a fight. In...
WDEF
UPDATE – Elderly Man Found After Reported Missing in Rhea County
UPDATE — Freeman has been found. He is safe and back home. DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Rhea County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for its help in finding an elderly man who has gone missing in Rhea County. Authorities are looking for...
WDEF
Cheerleader at Jamboree recounts her experience during chaos of tasing incident
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Finley Stadium was the site of a lot of high school football the last three days, thanks to the Jamboree. The end of what should have been a great time for parents and students alike was marred by an altercation that led to police tasing a 16-year-old boy.
mymix1041.com
Local News for Monday, August 15th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On Saturday, at around 2:00 a.m., deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Zion Hill Road after multiple gunshots were fired toward the home from outside. At least six adults and one child were reported to be in the home at the time of the shooting. One adult female was injured as a result of the gunfire. The injury is believed to be non-life threatening. She was transported to the hospital by E.M.S. Deputies on scene discovered several bullet holes on the exterior wall and one window of the home.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County Schools bus stopped due to driver's medical emergency, students safe
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County School bus driver had to make an abrupt stop due to a medical emergency Tuesday, says Communications Officer Steve Doremus. Doremus says all students on board are safe. A second bus arrived to pick up the students. The driver received medical treatment...
mymix1041.com
Local News for Tuesday, August 16th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Bradley County Commission met on Monday covering several items of business. During the meeting, Tennova CEO JT Barnhart was introduced and discussed meetings and conversations around the issues with hospital waits and staffing. Discussion about the ambulance wait times will continue gong forward. He also noted that there have been some leadership changes over recent months, and that the hospital will be working with local EMS to make adjustments. Discussion took place in regards to allowing first responders to wear uniform shorts. This is supposed to help more safely regulate body temperature, especially when first responders are working in extreme temperatures. Ultimately, no action was taken and it was sent back to those in charge of Fire and Rescue to decide.
WTVCFOX
Camper, outbuilding a total loss after fire in Dunlap Tuesday
DUNLAP, Tenn. — A camper and outbuilding are a total loss after a fire in Dunlap Tuesday, the fire department says. The fire happened on Branch Road, in north Sequatchie County. Dunlap FD says it was hard to make a path to the camper and outbuilding due to the...
TWRA: Body of Georgia man recovered in lower eastern Tennessee after unoccupied boat found
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the body of a 57-year-old man was found in a Polk County lake Monday evening after they received a call about an unoccupied boat going in circles near a boat ramp. Boaters were able to board the boat and...
WTVC
Do you recognize him? Dalton police seek grocery store pickpocket who stole woman's wallet
DALTON, Ga. — Dalton Police hope you can help them identify a masked man who stole a woman's wallet in a grocery store. A post on the Dalton P.D.'s Facebook page says the incident happened on August 1st at the Food City store on West Walnut Avenue. Police say...
mymix1041.com
Sheriff Of The Year – Steve Lawson, Bradley County
We were joined on Mix Mornings by Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson to talk about his recent high honor recognition as the Sheriff of the Year for the State of Teneessee. The Tennessee Sheriff’s Association has chosen Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson, out of 95 county sheriffs, as the recipient of the Sheriff of The Year Award for the State of Tennessee. According to the TSA, this comes as Sheriff Lawson has been very active with the Sheriff’s Association and has been instrumental in some key legislation, including the contracting of third-party mental health transports to alleviate deputy tasking and Joker’s Law. Past recipients of this award, along with the Sheriff’s Association Board of Directors, make the selection each year.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga man, woman shot in bed Thursday morning, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man and woman were shot while they were in bed Thursday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. CPD says the suspect gained entry into their home and shot them in bed. The two drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment and have non-life-threatening injuries,...
WTVCFOX
Accident causes "significant" power outage in Lookout Mountain, Georgia late Sunday night
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The city of Lookout Mountain, Georgia has issued an emergency alert due to a power outage. Officials say an accident on Red Riding Hood Trail late Sunday night has caused "substantial" power outage. Red Riding Hood Trail is closed between intersections of Cinderella and Aladdin.
