Pinellas County caregiver abused elderly man, told him to lie about it, police say

By Zachary Winiecki
 4 days ago

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County caregiver faces multiple charges after police said she abused an elderly man and then wrote instructions down for the victim to explain what happened.

Pinellas Park police said Christine Lussier, 51, faces abuse or neglect of aged or disabled person and tampering with a witness charges.

According to the arrest affidavit, on July 21 Lussier shoved the man out of his walker and onto the floor. She then started yelling profanities at him. The man did not suffer any visible injuries.

Police said Lussier wrote some things down on a piece of paper for the the victim to use to explain her behavior in case there was an investigation. The elderly man initially told police he wrote the document, but later admitted it came from Lussier.

“I treated Christine badly badly by: dropping to my knees upstairs, pulling myself to the ground, resisting her help,” one of the statements on the paper read, according to police.

PPPD said the woman had been the man’s caregiver for the last 10 years.

Comments / 14

Annie Booth
4d ago

I am a registered business women who is a CNA and I have taken care of many many elderly people including helping them when I was just a little girl and I can not in any shape or form comprehend how I heaven's name anyone can ever ever do something so horrific as abuse an elderly person my God that's as bad as abusing a child.This makes me sick.If I see an elderly person wondering I will stop my car and try to assist the oerson.I just can't wrap my head around this it makes me so angry.Im Greatful this elderly man told the truth there needs to be consequences and justice done..I'm Greatful this gentleman was not injured😇💖

Reply
8
Glenn Hogue
4d ago

Thank God for the 99.9 percent good caretakers who care, I might need one of them someday.

Reply
6
dan b
3d ago

why no pictures of them?? should be plastered all over and should tell where it happened!!! half a story us nothing what are you hiding ??

Reply
2
