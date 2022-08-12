A nonprofit organization looking to renovate downtown Wooster’s old Lyric Theater has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the state. The group is now working on finalizing its renovation and reopening plans, while also laying the groundwork for a fundraising campaign. Once it reopens, which the nonprofit hopes will be late next year, the theater will screen everything from mainstream movies to independent features and even documentaries. The Lyric was built back in 1979 and later operated as The Big Picture, which showed its last movie in 2010. Since that time, the building has been home to a church, and most recently, a screen printing and embroidery business.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO