WHIZ
Dog of the Week: Meet Bruno
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption introduces us to one of its senior dogs that is available for adoption. Meet Bruno, he loves car rides and would do well with any kind of family, gets along with cats and is house broken. Canine Adoption Center Volunteer, Doug McQuaid, spoke about why Bruno was considered a senior.
WHIZ
Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair: Food Safety
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Blue-Ribbon Fair kicks off with games, music, animal shows and food. But before anyone can dig in, the food needs to be checked by Health Specialists in order to make sure that people are safe during the fair. Registered Environmental Health Specialist, Michael Cruze, spoke...
WHIZ
Senior Day At The Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Senior Day at the fair allowed those 60 years or older in for free until 5 p.m. Activities Director for the Muskingum County Center for Seniors, Tara Rock, said there was a great crowd throughout the day. Elder and Margaret Godby of New Concord were the stars of...
Clear the Shelters: Help dogs and the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A nationwide initiative returns to central Ohio this week. Clear the Shelters is about getting dogs out of the shelter and into loving homes. This year, the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is returning to an in-person event. The shelter will run promotions all week, waiving all fees for […]
ocj.com
Log Cabin Days coming mid-September
Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville, at 552 State Route 95, Loudonville, OH 44842. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 8 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living. This self-guided tour is available for a small donation which supports the American Cancer Society.
Farm and Dairy
Wooster man arrested in Holmes Co. cattle thefts
The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Wooster man Aug. 11, in connection with cattle thefts in western Holmes County. Justin Giauque, 37, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, the sheriff’s office reported in a Facebook post. The arrest came after tips from Mt. Hope Auction, in Millersburg, Ohio, and many area citizens, following a post from the sheriff’s office warning and seeking information about recent cattle thefts.
Wallaby is on the loose in Ohio and no one knows what to do
Law enforcement in northeast Ohio have a conundrum on their hands after a wallaby has been spotted on multiple occasions roaming around town.
WHIZ
National Bad Poetry Day
ZANESVILLE, OH- National Bad Poetry Day is this Thursday. And the John Mclntire Library in downtown will be hosting an event that will allow people to express their feelings with poetry, without being criticized about how good or bad it is. “Poetry is part of our culture and when a...
wbrc.com
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
Your Radio Place
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge in Muskingum County on Sunday
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – A shooting was reported Sunday morning at the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident which happened around 2:00 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital...
Marsupial Mystery: Experts called to trap roaming wallaby in Stark County
Officials in a small Stark County village are calling in experts that specialize in live trapping to help capture a wallaby that has been spotted roaming in the area.
wqkt.com
Nonprofit receives $500,000 grant to renovate old Wooster movie theater
A nonprofit organization looking to renovate downtown Wooster’s old Lyric Theater has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the state. The group is now working on finalizing its renovation and reopening plans, while also laying the groundwork for a fundraising campaign. Once it reopens, which the nonprofit hopes will be late next year, the theater will screen everything from mainstream movies to independent features and even documentaries. The Lyric was built back in 1979 and later operated as The Big Picture, which showed its last movie in 2010. Since that time, the building has been home to a church, and most recently, a screen printing and embroidery business.
WHIZ
Ann Taylor Nicholas
Ann Taylor Nicholas, 92, of Zanesville, died at 9:50 A.M. Monday, August 15, 2022 at Helen Purcell Home, Zanesville. She was born November 20, 1929, in Warren, Ohio a daughter of the late Harry C. and Marian Kerschner Taylor. Ann was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church, life member of and past president of the Pioneer & Historical Society of Muskingum County. Ann also was a member of Four Seasons Garden Club, was a twenty five year volunteer at Bethesda Hospital, she served eighteen years on the Zanes Trace Commemoration Parade Committee and was a member of the Woman’s Board.
WHIZ
Glenna Marie Thomas
Glenna Marie Thomas, 91, of South Zanesville died August 4, 2022, at her home. Born October 4, 1930 in Chandlersville, OH she was the daughter of Raymond and Nellie (Coleman) Okey. Glenna lived most of her life as a homemaker and caregiver to many family members and friends. She also...
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
3 people in Ohio arrested for trafficking drugs
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were arrested after a drug trafficking investigation. Sheriff Joe Myers says they executed two search warrants at the homes of Leander Brooks IV, age 33, of Cadiz, Ohio, along with Patrick Keels, age 50, and Nikita Bowen, age 36, of New Rumley Ohio. The Sheriff says […]
WHIZ
Lydia Brown
Lydia Jane Brown, 85 of Fresno, Ohio, went peacefully to be with the Lord, on August 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at her home. Lydia was born in Stow, Ohio on February 5, 1937. She is the daughter of the late Harry and Lydia (Hamman) Edminister. She was strong in her faith, enjoyed gardening, and taking care of her flowers. She was an avid puzzle enthusiast, but most especially she loved spending time with her husband and family.
WHIZ
Muskingum University Showcased Its New Health and Wellness Complex To Investors
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Muskingum University is nearing completion of its Health and Wellness Complex that is intended to be utilized by the students as well as the community. United States Department of Agriculture Under-Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small visited the university to explain how the USDA is investing in rural communities and to see the investment first hand.
WATCH: Video shows Ohio officer lassoing cow on highway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus cop became a cowboy Tuesday night after lassoing a loose highway cow back to safety. Bodycam footage released by Columbus Division of Police on Friday shows the moments after a 32-cattle trailer overturned on the ramp from Interstate 70 East to I-270 North on the West Side around 8:15 […]
Video: Police still searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Northeast Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
