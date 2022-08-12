A copy of a fake warrant. The real victims name has been taken out and the authors cat’s name has been inserted in it’s place. You may get an email or a piece of mail with paperwork from the Bucks County Sheriff. They are telling you that there is a warrant for your arrest and it can be settled for $500.00 or other amount. It’s a lie. There is no warrant, there never was.

