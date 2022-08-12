ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

MyChesCo

Driver Alert: Lane Closures on 76/Schuylkill Expressway Tomorrow

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane between South Street and Interstate 676 on Wednesday, August 17, from approximately 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon for placement of concrete related to overhead viaduct construction in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
MyChesCo

Residents Impacted by Mariner East Pipeline Can Submit Request For Free Water Testing Until Friday, August 19

HARRISBURG, PA —Earlier this month, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries of Energy Transfer, L.P. (Energy Transfer), were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines in Pennsylvania. As part of the agreement, Energy Transfer will pay for independent evaluations of water quality impacts for homeowners potentially impacted by the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline and in some cases, offer approved mechanisms for restoring or replacing the impacted private water supplies.
MyChesCo

First New Apartments in Ambler Borough in 50 Years!

AMBLER, PA — The Crossings at Ambler Station is now leasing, and it’s the first new apartments to hit the Ambler borough in 50 years. Ideally located in the heart of Montgomery County, the property offers an easy commute to major thoroughfares, including Route 309 and the Fort Washington entrance of the PA Turnpike.
sauconsource.com

‘Chop Shop’ Discovered in Upper Bucks, Police Say

An organized criminal operation involving the theft of vehicles and redistribution of their parts, commonly known as a “chop shop,” was recently discovered in rural upper Bucks County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release Monday, police said the chop shop was discovered on...
BUCKSCO.Today

Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, With Stop in Bucks County, Might Become Reality After Century of Hope, Speculation

The subway would have a stop in the Bensalem area.Image via Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission. According to transit advocates, the Roosevelt Boulevard subway that would run from a northern Broad Street Line stop to Bucks County may become a reality after a century of speculation and false starts. Michaela Winberg wrote about the travel news for Billy Penn.
BUCKSCO.Today

Lenape Nation Makes Stops in Bucks County During Its Rising Nation River Journey in Quest for Recognition

The Lenape Nation's event seeks to bring recognition to their storied history in the Bucks County area.Image via Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania Cultural Center. The Lenape Nation made stops in Bucks County this weekend as part of its Rising Nation River Journey that aims to bring attention to its quest for official recognition. Damon C. Williams wrote about the Nation’s endeavor for the Bucks County Courier Times.
delawarevalleynews.com

Scammers Use Bucks County Sheriff Office To Target Victims

A copy of a fake warrant. The real victims name has been taken out and the authors cat’s name has been inserted in it’s place. You may get an email or a piece of mail with paperwork from the Bucks County Sheriff. They are telling you that there is a warrant for your arrest and it can be settled for $500.00 or other amount. It’s a lie. There is no warrant, there never was.
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
