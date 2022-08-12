Read full article on original website
Related
Driver Alert: Lane Closures on 76/Schuylkill Expressway Tomorrow
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane between South Street and Interstate 676 on Wednesday, August 17, from approximately 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon for placement of concrete related to overhead viaduct construction in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
Fox & Roach Names Chester County Office Leaders of July 2022
CHESTER COUNTY, PA — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® salutes sales associates in the Chester County Offices for being the office leaders for the month of July 2022. CHADDS FORD OFFICE. Diane Runge has been recognized for Volume. She has been licensed since 2018 and is...
Residents Impacted by Mariner East Pipeline Can Submit Request For Free Water Testing Until Friday, August 19
HARRISBURG, PA —Earlier this month, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries of Energy Transfer, L.P. (Energy Transfer), were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines in Pennsylvania. As part of the agreement, Energy Transfer will pay for independent evaluations of water quality impacts for homeowners potentially impacted by the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline and in some cases, offer approved mechanisms for restoring or replacing the impacted private water supplies.
First New Apartments in Ambler Borough in 50 Years!
AMBLER, PA — The Crossings at Ambler Station is now leasing, and it’s the first new apartments to hit the Ambler borough in 50 years. Ideally located in the heart of Montgomery County, the property offers an easy commute to major thoroughfares, including Route 309 and the Fort Washington entrance of the PA Turnpike.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sauconsource.com
‘Chop Shop’ Discovered in Upper Bucks, Police Say
An organized criminal operation involving the theft of vehicles and redistribution of their parts, commonly known as a “chop shop,” was recently discovered in rural upper Bucks County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release Monday, police said the chop shop was discovered on...
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, With Stop in Bucks County, Might Become Reality After Century of Hope, Speculation
The subway would have a stop in the Bensalem area.Image via Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission. According to transit advocates, the Roosevelt Boulevard subway that would run from a northern Broad Street Line stop to Bucks County may become a reality after a century of speculation and false starts. Michaela Winberg wrote about the travel news for Billy Penn.
$3,076,096.50 PA Lottery Jackpot Winner Sold In Montgomery County
SOUDERTON, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 from the Friday, August 12 drawing was sold in Montgomery County. This was the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in PA Lottery history. The ticket correctly matched all five balls...
Lenape Nation Makes Stops in Bucks County During Its Rising Nation River Journey in Quest for Recognition
The Lenape Nation's event seeks to bring recognition to their storied history in the Bucks County area.Image via Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania Cultural Center. The Lenape Nation made stops in Bucks County this weekend as part of its Rising Nation River Journey that aims to bring attention to its quest for official recognition. Damon C. Williams wrote about the Nation’s endeavor for the Bucks County Courier Times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upper Darby Man Convicted of Straw Purchase of Six Guns in Bucks County
DOYLESTOWN, PA — A 25-year-old man was convicted on Thursday, August 11, 2022, for the straw purchase of six guns he purchased at Chalfont gun store in November 2020, announced the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. Bashir T. Shakir, of Upper Darby, was found guilty of 12 felony...
Lane and Ramp Closures Coming to U.S. 1 and Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange
BENSALEM, TWP, PA — Lane and ramp closures will be in place at night next week on U.S. 1 and at the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Bensalem Interchange, and on Street Road (Route 132) in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, for paving, bridge painting and other construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Montgomery County Leadership: Beth Duffy, President and COO of Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
Image via Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. Beth Duffy, President and Chief Operating Officer of Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Southampton, Bucks County, her early jobs, and why she believes everybody should work in a fast food restaurant at some point in their lives.
Roadway Restrictions Next Week in Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties next week for resurfacing operations under several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Wanted for Retail Theft at Old Navy in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, PA — Do you know this woman? The Wyomissing Police Department is attempting to identify her in connection with a retail theft at the Old Navy located at 1055 Woodland Road. She allegedly stole several items from the store on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm. If...
delawarevalleynews.com
Scammers Use Bucks County Sheriff Office To Target Victims
A copy of a fake warrant. The real victims name has been taken out and the authors cat’s name has been inserted in it’s place. You may get an email or a piece of mail with paperwork from the Bucks County Sheriff. They are telling you that there is a warrant for your arrest and it can be settled for $500.00 or other amount. It’s a lie. There is no warrant, there never was.
Bucks County Officials are Warning Residents of Recent Scams Involving Fake Warrants
Bucks County officials are asking that residents stay vigilant as the calls look legitimate.Image via iStock. Following a string of recent scam calls involving fake warrants, Bucks County officials are warning residents to stay vigiliant. Jillian Male wrote about the unsettling scams for 6ABC Action News.
WGAL
Ticket for largest-ever Cash 5 prize of more than $3 million sold in Montgomery County
A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 was sold in Montgomery County. It's the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in Pennsylvania Lottery history. The ticket was sold at Souderton Food Mart at 672 East Broad St. in Souderton. The ticket matched all five balls...
Philadelphia Man Facing Charges After Attempting to Purchase a Firearm
DOYLESTOWN, PA — According to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department, on August 10, 2022, a warrant was issued for 25-year-old John Stephen Clark of Philadelphia, PA. Clark is facing charges of falsifying documents in an attempt to purchase a firearm. A Criminal Complaint has been filed and police...
Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
Here’s a List of When All of the School Districts in Bucks County Will Open for the Fall
Here is a list of all the Bucks County school districts that are opening soon.Image via iStock. With the upcoming school year approaching, many Bucks County parents want to know when their school districts will open. Pryce Jamison wrote about the school openings on the Bucks County Courier Times.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
MyChesCo
West Chester, PA
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCohttps://www.mychesco.com/
Comments / 0