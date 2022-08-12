Read full article on original website
State Police Calls: Vandals Shoot Outhouse with Shotguns in Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Suspects Accused of Shooting Outhouse with Shotguns. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred around 1:02 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, along Beach Road in Oakland Township, Venango County.
PSP: $3,200 stolen from local man in identity theft
Troopers from PSP New Castle were called to Jordan Road in Washington Township just before 11 a.m.
Pursuit suspect waives extradition in court
Oscar Gaunt of Chippewa waived extradition Monday morning in court.
Victims ID’d in Triple Fatal Head-On Collision
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
beavercountyradio.com
Elizabeth Man Arrested on I-376 West
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published August 15, 2022 8:59 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) Ronald Hallas,45, of Elizabeth, PA was arrested for DUI by PA State Police on Friday, August 12 at 10;32 a.m. after they received a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle. Charges are pending against Hallas.
beavercountyradio.com
Monaca man arrested for DUI in Aliquippa
(PA State Police File Photo) Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published August 15, 2022 8:55 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) PA State Police reported that they stopped a Monaca man for suspicion of DUI last Saturday morning in Aliquippa at the Kennedy Boulevard and Upland Street intersection. According to the report Scott Reynolds, 35, of Monaca will be charged through district court.
3 people killed in crash in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were killed and a fourth person was seriously injured in a crash in Armstrong County on Monday. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. just north of North River Drive (Route 268) and Bennertown Road. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said Ronald Stockdill, 50,...
CBS News
Police searching for missing, endangered 51-year-old Walter Gramsky from Mercer County
MERCER, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are asking for help finding a missing 51-year-old man from Mercer County believed to be in danger. State police said Walter Gramsky was last seen by the Walgreens on East State Street in Sharon Tuesday morning. He's described as 5-foot-10, weighing 213 pounds with gray...
Westmoreland County coroner called to fire in Hempfield Township
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person is dead after an early morning fire in Westmoreland County.The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a mobile home on Ferens Lane in Hempfield Township. The coroner was called to the scene after at least one person in the home didn't make it out. The victim hasn't been identified. It's unclear how the fire started. State police are investigating.
Wellsville man sentenced for beating woman
Mitchell Allen Baker of Wellsville received an indefinite sentence to 8-12 years in prison
‘Nighthawk’ DUI crackdown nets arrests in Pa.
Pennsylvania State Police cracked down on drunk drivers over two days this past weekend and arrested over 400 impaired drivers.
Youngstown man accused in police chase arrested 2 days later
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Reports said a North Side man who led police on a chase Wednesday into Liberty and Girard, colliding with another car, was taken into custody two days later.
PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
Semi rollover in Mahoning County on Ohio Turnpike
Crews were called to Market Street near the State Route 7 exit just before 10 a.m.
BREAKING NEWS: Three Dead in Parker Area Crash
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
beavercountyradio.com
4 still critical after car drove through fundraiser crowd
BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say four people remain in critical condition after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a fatal northeastern Pennsylvania fire, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people. Twenty-four-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes is charged with homicide in the death of 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of WIlkes-Barre and the slaying of his mother nearby minutes later. Police allege that Sura Reyes told them he was upset after a fight with his mother and deliberately drove through the crowd at the Berwick fundraiser for victims of the Aug. 5 fire that killed seven adults and three children.
Niles police arrest 11 in drug investigation
Eleven suspects have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Niles.
butlerradio.com
Three Die In Crash Near Parker
Three people died Tuesday in an accident that happened near Parker. State police say the two vehicle crash happened just before 5 p.m. on North Riverview Drive in Hovey Township, Armstrong County—that’s about an eighth of a mile north of the Parker Bridge. Police say 50-year-old Ronald Stockdill...
Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
81-year-old woman dies in Washington County house fire
CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An elderly woman was killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in Washington County, a Cecil Township fire chief at the scene told Channel 11. The Washington County Coroner identified the woman who died as Rose Churray, 81. The 911 call for the fire at...
