Beaver Falls, PA

explore venango

State Police Calls: Vandals Shoot Outhouse with Shotguns in Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Suspects Accused of Shooting Outhouse with Shotguns. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred around 1:02 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, along Beach Road in Oakland Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Victims ID'd in Triple Fatal Head-On Collision

HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
Beaver Falls, PA
Beaver Falls, PA
Lawrence County, PA
Lawrence County, PA
Beaver, PA
New Castle, PA
Beaver County, PA
New Castle, PA
Ohio State
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Ohio Township, PA
Chippewa Township, PA
Beaver County, PA
Chippewa Township, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Elizabeth Man Arrested on I-376 West

Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published August 15, 2022 8:59 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) Ronald Hallas,45, of Elizabeth, PA was arrested for DUI by PA State Police on Friday, August 12 at 10;32 a.m. after they received a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle. Charges are pending against Hallas.
ELIZABETH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Monaca man arrested for DUI in Aliquippa

(PA State Police File Photo) Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published August 15, 2022 8:55 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) PA State Police reported that they stopped a Monaca man for suspicion of DUI last Saturday morning in Aliquippa at the Kennedy Boulevard and Upland Street intersection. According to the report Scott Reynolds, 35, of Monaca will be charged through district court.
MONACA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 people killed in crash in Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were killed and a fourth person was seriously injured in a crash in Armstrong County on Monday. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. just north of North River Drive (Route 268) and Bennertown Road. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said Ronald Stockdill, 50,...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County coroner called to fire in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person is dead after an early morning fire in Westmoreland County.The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a mobile home on Ferens Lane in Hempfield Township. The coroner was called to the scene after at least one person in the home didn't make it out. The victim hasn't been identified. It's unclear how the fire started. State police are investigating.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
WILKINSBURG, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Three Dead in Parker Area Crash

HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

4 still critical after car drove through fundraiser crowd

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say four people remain in critical condition after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a fatal northeastern Pennsylvania fire, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people. Twenty-four-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes is charged with homicide in the death of 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of WIlkes-Barre and the slaying of his mother nearby minutes later. Police allege that Sura Reyes told them he was upset after a fight with his mother and deliberately drove through the crowd at the Berwick fundraiser for victims of the Aug. 5 fire that killed seven adults and three children.
BERWICK, PA
butlerradio.com

Three Die In Crash Near Parker

Three people died Tuesday in an accident that happened near Parker. State police say the two vehicle crash happened just before 5 p.m. on North Riverview Drive in Hovey Township, Armstrong County—that’s about an eighth of a mile north of the Parker Bridge. Police say 50-year-old Ronald Stockdill...
PARKER, PA
WKBN

Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
WARREN, OH

