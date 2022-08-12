Read full article on original website
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Whether you’re a newcomer to Central Texas or a tourist, pronouncing names around the area can be head-scratching or embarrassing. The good news is that KXAN has assembled an alphabetized cheat sheet to use when you’re talking to Central Texas natives. We asked our...
The Ogallala Aquifer: The past, the present, and the future of agriculture
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ogallala Aquifer has fueled irrigation systems essential for the High Plains to stand resilient against historic drought conditions throughout the last century, allowing for prosperity in a region not naturally friendly to many crops or agricultural developments. However, researchers and data have shown the aquifer is a finite resource that could see its end within the next generation.
The Ogallala Aquifer: When will the wells run dry? What, then?
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Parched for months, fired by yet another unforgiving heatwave, piled with wind-scattered topsoil and ash, the hard-packed clay of the High Plains resembled less a wide open collection of prairies in July than it did a vast earthenware ashtray. Even when sporadic storm systems flooded the occasional creek or roadway, the water only evaporated or drained into the nearest craggy riverbed.
The United Family announces winners of ‘Road Trip to Your Health’ contest
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In June, The United Family kicked off a company-wide health initiative for its guests called “Road Trip to Your Health.” During this week-long campaign, guests had opportunities to participate in various challenges to win prizes and learn more about health. In addition...
Texas DPS offers tips, resources ahead of new school year
AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — As the new school year nears, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds drivers to use extra caution in and around school zones and neighborhoods. This includes knowing the Texas laws about driving near stopped school buses and not using cell phones when you’re behind the wheel. It also means utilizing the many safety resources available to parents, school staff and students.
DPS conducts joint operation to suppress crime in El Paso
The following is a press release from the Texas DPS:. EL PASO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On August 9-11,2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Highway Patrol (THP) and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Border Patrol (USBP), and El Paso Police Department (EPPD) conducted a surge operation focusing on crime suppression in El Paso. The joint operation involved the arrests of wanted fugitives, drug offenders, human smugglers and those operating stash houses. Investigations also led to the apprehension of numerous undocumented non-citizens.
Puerto Rico cruise ship docks face $425M public-private deal
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor on Tuesday announced a public-private partnership to overhaul the island’s cruise ship docks as part of a $425 million project to boost the U.S. territory’s tourism sector. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the project aims to transform Puerto...
Levelland Chamber of Commerce awarded 2022 Go Texan Marketing Enhancement Grant
The following is a press release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce:. LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, August 17 at 3:00 pm, representatives from Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) will be in Levelland to recognize the Levelland Chamber of Commerce as the recipient of the 2022 Go Texan Marketing Enhancement Grant in the amount of $5000. This program is designed to provide grant funds to Associate Go Texan partners who coordinate public festivals and events across the state that will promote GO TEXAN businesses, Texas made products and the overall GO TEXAN Program. Carol Faulkenberry, West Texas Marketing Representative for Texas Department of Ag will make presentation to Chamber of Commerce staff and Board of Directors at the Chamber of Commerce office at 1101 Avenue H in Levelland.
Shots fired on first day at Texas high school
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9:00 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance from Porter ECHS Administration regarding suspicious activity. According to BISD Police and Security Services responded to the area to assist as a vehicle attempted to flee...
UT Tyler poll: Paxton holds 2-point lead in AG race
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The race for the Texas Attorney General is getting closer than expected. Republican incumbent Ken Paxton is leading his opponent, Rochelle Garza, by two percentage points according to a new UT Tyler poll. This could be huge for Democrats. The poll surveyed more than 1,384 registered...
Dunbar no longer F, improved in latest TEA rating
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Texas Education Agency announced Dunbar College Preparatory Academy improved from an F rating in the most recent accountability report on Monday. According to the report, Dunbar scored a C rating for the 2021-22 school year. Dunbar took to social media to announce its improved rating as...
ERCOT Board announces new CEO
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Board of Directors has announced the selection of Pablo Vegas to serve as the President and CEO for the Texas grid operator. The company said in a news release on Tuesday morning that Vegas will join ERCOT on...
KAMC Friday AM Weather Update, August 12th, 2022
Today: Muggy conditions will come into the forecast through the day with temperatures just a few degrees above the seasonal average. The afternoon high will reach 95°. Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will take over tonight and last into tomorrow morning. The evening low will be dropping down to 70°.
NMSP: Elderly woman killed in traffic crash near Portales
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On August 10, 2022, at around 4:30 p.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Road 88, near Portales. The initial investigation indicated that a 2004 White Lincoln, driven by Minnie M. Corbin, 89, of Portales, was...
Texas woman charged with hate crime after viral video
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN)— A Texas business owner was arrested Monday and charged with assault months after a video capturing the incident went viral. According to records filed by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department, Evan Noelle Berryhill, 28, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center and charged with assault because of bias or prejudice, a hate crime in Texas.
