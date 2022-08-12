ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Comments / 7

Sallieblue
4d ago

This is a mess! And as of this week my kids tell me it still is! One of mine has is legally blind and I’m scared to death that she is gonna fall and get trampled! This is too much and needs fixing quick before someone gets hurt here!!!😢

Reply
4
Kayla Willfork-Gunter
4d ago

That's is to many students in that's school for yea everybody wants they child to go Lowndes High School that might be problem too. Glad my son goes to Valdosta High School yea it crowed too but, 3,000 students that's A LOT!

Reply
4
nadia scott-thomas
4d ago

There's 3200 students at LHS, what do you expect?! This isn't anything new for this school...it's just making its way to social media. They need to finish this forever ongoing construction so all the kids can move safely and comfortably. They've been adding to this school for over 20 years now.

Reply
2
Related
WALB 10

As fall semester ignites, SWGA sees economic impact from Valdosta State

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Another fall semester is underway at Valdosta State University (VSU). They may not realize it, but students enrolled at VSU are making a big impact on South Georgia. When Valdosta State University students are in school, multiple businesses in Lowndes and surrounding counties benefit, according to...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes Co. millage rate meeting

LOWNDES CO. – The public is invited to a millage rate meeting that will be held during the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners meeting. On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners will hold a public meeting on the millage rate. This meeting is open to the public and citizens are encouraged to attend. The millage will be adopted at the 5:30 p.m. Regular Session Meeting of the Board of Commissioners following the public hearing.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident

Sylvester, Ga. (WALB) - After receiving several messages from parents with concerns about an incident, Worth County superintendent addressed the concerns. Nehemiah Cummings, superintendent of Worth County Schools, said the original incident happened Wednesday afternoon at Worth County High School. After students were arguing, he said one student thought he...
WORTH COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta On-Demand receives Transportation Project of the Year

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s On-Demand Transit system receives the Transportation Project of the Year award. The City of Valdosta has fully embraced technology and innovation through its partnership with Via to provide the City of Valdosta’s first transit system for over a year. During the Georgia Chapter of the American Public Works Association Awards Ceremony, the Valdosta On-Demand Transit system received the Small Cities and Rural Communities Project of the year award for Transportation Project of the Year.
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Education
County
Lowndes County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Lowndes County, GA
Education
City
Valdosta, GA
WALB 10

A year in, Valdosta On-Demand seeing great success

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - After a year in business, Valdosta On-Demand has been helpful and convenient to many in the Azalea City. Valdosta On-Demand is the city’s first-ever transit system. City officials said it has already been a great success. A success that has led to extended hours and an expanded fleet.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Kemp announces broadband internet grant

Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident. Albany community kickball game aiming to end violence. Albany community kickball game aiming to end violence. Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation.
WORTH COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Third man arrested in fatal Lanier Co. shooting

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - A third suspect that was wanted in connection to a deadly Lanier County shooting was arrested Monday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Rodarious “Rod” Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County. He was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Swanson was...
LANIER COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Lhs#Monkeypox
southgatv.com

Elastography comes to Adel

ADEL, GA- Liver elastography is a type of imaging that checks the liver for fibrosis, which if not treated can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer, and liver failure. The equipment at Southwell Medical uses ultrasound technology to check the stiffness of liver tissues as stiffness is a sign of fibrosis. This type of testing can sometimes be used in place of a liver biopsy, which is a much more invasive test that removes a section of the liver for testing.
ADEL, GA
wfxl.com

Three in custody following pursuit in Douglas

Three individuals have been taken into police custody after leading authorities on a pursuit. Preliminary findings from Georgia State Patrol Post 36 Douglas reveal that a trooper attempted to stop a Ford passenger car on State Route 158 in Coffee County for speeding. According to GSP, the vehicle was going...
DOUGLAS, GA
southgatv.com

Third arrested in Savion McRae murder

LAKELAND, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the arrest of a third suspect sought in the June 18th murder of Coffee County teenager Savion McRae. Agents say 24 year old Rod Swanson was apprehended Monday and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the drive-by shooting in Lanier County. Swanson is currently being held in the Lowndes County Jail.
LANIER COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
valdostatoday.com

Five finalists selected for Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest

HAHIRA – The Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest finalists are from Lake Park, Valdosta, Adel, Tallahassee, and Gainesville. Hahira, Georgia, August 11, 2022: Five finalists have been selected to play at the Finals of the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest, coming from Tallahassee and Gainesville, Florida, and Lake Park, Valdosta, and Adel, Georgia.
VALDOSTA, GA
floridapolitics.com

ACLU of Florida sues Leon County Clerk for violating Eighth Amendment

The Tallahassee Bail Fund uses public donations to post cash appearance bonds to pay for an arrested person's release from jail. The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida is filing a lawsuit against Leon County Circuit Court Clerk Gwendolyn Marshall on behalf of the Tallahassee Bail Fund for excessive bail, excessive fines and due process.
LEON COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida teen who lost leg in shark attack discharged from hospital

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. - A teenage girl who lost her leg after surviving a shark attack at a Florida beach is finally home. Addison Bethea, 17, was discharged from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare where she has been receiving care since the attack on June 30. "Addison spent 37 days at TMH...
valdostatoday.com

Vikings 2022 football season begins

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes Vikings are back with the 2022 football regular season with a two-game Georgia Florida Football Classic. Lowndes Viking Football is back! The 2022 football regular season begins Saturday, August 20 on Joe Wilson Field. Martin Stadium will be host to the two-game Georgia Florida Football Classic. Both Colquitt County and Lowndes will host Florida teams.
VALDOSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy