ADEL, GA- Liver elastography is a type of imaging that checks the liver for fibrosis, which if not treated can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer, and liver failure. The equipment at Southwell Medical uses ultrasound technology to check the stiffness of liver tissues as stiffness is a sign of fibrosis. This type of testing can sometimes be used in place of a liver biopsy, which is a much more invasive test that removes a section of the liver for testing.

ADEL, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO