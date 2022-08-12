Read full article on original website
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane between South Street and Interstate 676 on Wednesday, August 17, from approximately 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon for placement of concrete related to overhead viaduct construction in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
UPPER MERION TWP, PA — Flint Hill Road reopened today between Church Road and Hertzog Boulevard in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, following sinkhole repairs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The roadway had been closed to traffic since July 25. Motorists can check current road conditions...
'The evidence is clear. Automated speed enforcement saves lives,' a city official said. The post In Philly, Roosevelt Boulevard anti-speeding program ruled a success appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
HARRISBURG, PA —Earlier this month, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries of Energy Transfer, L.P. (Energy Transfer), were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines in Pennsylvania. As part of the agreement, Energy Transfer will pay for independent evaluations of water quality impacts for homeowners potentially impacted by the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline and in some cases, offer approved mechanisms for restoring or replacing the impacted private water supplies.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® salutes sales associates in the Chester County Offices for being the office leaders for the month of July 2022. CHADDS FORD OFFICE. Diane Runge has been recognized for Volume. She has been licensed since 2018 and is...
AMBLER, PA — The Crossings at Ambler Station is now leasing, and it’s the first new apartments to hit the Ambler borough in 50 years. Ideally located in the heart of Montgomery County, the property offers an easy commute to major thoroughfares, including Route 309 and the Fort Washington entrance of the PA Turnpike.
SOUDERTON, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 from the Friday, August 12 drawing was sold in Montgomery County. This was the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in PA Lottery history. The ticket correctly matched all five balls...
DOYLESTOWN, PA — A 25-year-old man was convicted on Thursday, August 11, 2022, for the straw purchase of six guns he purchased at Chalfont gun store in November 2020, announced the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. Bashir T. Shakir, of Upper Darby, was found guilty of 12 felony...
billypenn.com
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Dispelling criminal justice narratives with cold hard data. The Philadelphia Bail Fund is making an interactive data portal that displays bail information for every...
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties next week for resurfacing operations under several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations...
Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Daytime lane closures are planned next week on Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) in Chester County and U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) in Montgomery County for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations are:. Chester County. Monday, August 15,...
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
DOYLESTOWN, PA — According to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department, on August 10, 2022, a warrant was issued for 25-year-old John Stephen Clark of Philadelphia, PA. Clark is facing charges of falsifying documents in an attempt to purchase a firearm. A Criminal Complaint has been filed and police...
PHILADELPHIA - Traffic on a Philadelphia highway was brought to a standstill Tuesday afternoon when part of a pre-built home slid off the back of a tractor-trailer. The crash happened on the ramp that connects I-95 southbound to I-676 westbound sometime after 4 p.m., according to officials. SkyFOX flew over...
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Sunday at approximately 9:44 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This is...
Léelo en español aquí. Philadelphia leaders are calling the pilot program for speed cameras on the Roosevelt Boulevard a "success" for curbing traffic deaths stopping speeding. The 12-mile stretch of the Boulevard, which cuts through Northeast Philadelphia, was originally chosen for the red light cam program due...
A driving under the influence enforcement effort Friday into Saturday that involved Pennsylvania State Police troopers and municipal and regional officers resulted in 24 impairment arrests in the region, according to a news release. Statewide, the 20th anniversary Operation Nighthawk led to 492 DUI arrests, state police said. In Troop...
OXFORD, PA — In the early hours of August 5, 2022, the Oxford Police observed a known criminal in their jurisdiction. 27-year-old Mujahid Khabir-Ibn Abdus Shakoor of Philadelphia was seen in the area of South Fifth Street and Hodgson Street. A warrant check reportedly revealed that Shakoor had an active Chester County Bench Warrant. The police conducted a pedestrian stop and placed Shakoor into custody.
AMBLER, PA — Simplex Wellness announced it recently acquired HealthEase – a company dedicated to fitness facility design, management, and corporate wellness solutions. HealthEase Founder and President Armand Tecco will remain heavily involved as Chief Strategist and Vice President of Business Development, while Simplex Wellness Founder and CEO David Rambo will assume the role of President and CEO of HealthEase.
