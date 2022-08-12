ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

MyChesCo

Driver Alert: Lane Closures on 76/Schuylkill Expressway Tomorrow

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane between South Street and Interstate 676 on Wednesday, August 17, from approximately 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon for placement of concrete related to overhead viaduct construction in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Flint Hill Road Reopens in Upper Merion Township

UPPER MERION TWP, PA — Flint Hill Road reopened today between Church Road and Hertzog Boulevard in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, following sinkhole repairs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The roadway had been closed to traffic since July 25. Motorists can check current road conditions...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Residents Impacted by Mariner East Pipeline Can Submit Request For Free Water Testing Until Friday, August 19

HARRISBURG, PA —Earlier this month, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries of Energy Transfer, L.P. (Energy Transfer), were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines in Pennsylvania. As part of the agreement, Energy Transfer will pay for independent evaluations of water quality impacts for homeowners potentially impacted by the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline and in some cases, offer approved mechanisms for restoring or replacing the impacted private water supplies.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

First New Apartments in Ambler Borough in 50 Years!

AMBLER, PA — The Crossings at Ambler Station is now leasing, and it’s the first new apartments to hit the Ambler borough in 50 years. Ideally located in the heart of Montgomery County, the property offers an easy commute to major thoroughfares, including Route 309 and the Fort Washington entrance of the PA Turnpike.
AMBLER, PA
MyChesCo

Drivers: Expect Daytime Lane Closures on Route 100 and U.S. 202

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Daytime lane closures are planned next week on Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) in Chester County and U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) in Montgomery County for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations are:. Chester County. Monday, August 15,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

19-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Sunday at approximately 9:44 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This is...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Arrested by Oxford Police

OXFORD, PA — In the early hours of August 5, 2022, the Oxford Police observed a known criminal in their jurisdiction. 27-year-old Mujahid Khabir-Ibn Abdus Shakoor of Philadelphia was seen in the area of South Fifth Street and Hodgson Street. A warrant check reportedly revealed that Shakoor had an active Chester County Bench Warrant. The police conducted a pedestrian stop and placed Shakoor into custody.
OXFORD, PA
MyChesCo

Simplex Wellness Acquires HealthEase

AMBLER, PA — Simplex Wellness announced it recently acquired HealthEase – a company dedicated to fitness facility design, management, and corporate wellness solutions. HealthEase Founder and President Armand Tecco will remain heavily involved as Chief Strategist and Vice President of Business Development, while Simplex Wellness Founder and CEO David Rambo will assume the role of President and CEO of HealthEase.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

