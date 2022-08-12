ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

High Desert football preview: Put these historic rivalry games on your schedule

By Jose Quintero, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
The are three significant rivalry games in the High Desert that are played annually.

Here’s a brief look at those games, including the 99th edition of the Axe Game.

Axe Game

Victor Valley at Barstow, Oct. 14

All-time series: Barstow leads 50-44-4

*Victor Valley has won the last two meetings

Bell Game

Apple Valley at Victor Valley, Sept. 9

Last year: Apple Valley 59, Victor Valley 0

All-time series: Apple Valley leads 37-15

*Apple Valley has won the last 10 meetings

Key Game

Sultana at Hesperia, Sept. 30

Last year: Hesperia 28, Sultana 27

All-time series: Sultana leads 14-12

*Hesperia has won the last three meetings

