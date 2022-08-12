Marty Stuart announces worldwide signing, will headline 2022-2023 American, European tour

Marty Stuart continues to be one of the busiest legends in country music, announcing touring and new label plans for 2022.

The Country Music Hall of Famer and five-time Grammy winner will tour globally from August 2022 to February 2023. Additionally, Universal Music Group-owned and Spinefarm Music Group-housed Snakefarm have confirmed the worldwide signing of the country music icon.

"I like the idea of joining forces with Snakefarm. I am intrigued by the global mindset and the aura of musical integrity that surrounds the brand. I look forward to a long line of thrilling musical escapades in the days ahead," stated Stuart via a press release.

The potential of his first studio release in five years was also announced. Moreover, Stuart's first European tour in a decade will see Marty and his Fabulous Superlatives – Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson, and Chris Scruggs – play 13 shows in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the UK. A debut appearance at The Long Road Festival in Leicestershire (UK) is also planned. Moreover, once he returns to America, he will tour the country. This will include playing at the Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin, TN, September 24-25.

Nashville-based rising star Sam Williams will support Stuart's European tour dates. His 2021 debut album "Glasshouse Children" was released via Snakefarm in the UK on behalf of Mercury Nashville.

Snakefarm's A&R, Dante Bonutto, added, "As long-time supporters of the great man and his music, it's with much pride that we welcome Marty Stuart to Snakefarm. The intention with the label has always been to shine a spotlight on the very best in roots music, its sacred traditions, and values, and when it comes to an artist who lives, breathes, loves, and protects these values, Marty Stuart is in a class of his own. We look forward to a long and exciting journey ahead, and we're aware that we'll have to spectacularly up our game on the fashion front!"

For more information, visit Marty Stuart's website at https://martystuart.net/.