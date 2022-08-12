Read full article on original website
Who died in the ‘Westworld’ season 4 finale – and who could reappear in season 5?
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Westworld season 4, episode 8, “Que Será, Será.“. Westworld season four has come to an apocalyptic end and multiple characters have met their demise. It’s been over two years since season three of HBO’s sci-fi drama, and a lot has changed for hosts and humans alike. Season four takes place seven years after audiences last saw them, and then makes another jump 23 years into an even more dystopic future. One thing that has stayed consistent throughout is the show’s high body count.
‘Stranger Things’ fan channels ‘Doctor Strange 2’ to question Vecna’s methods
A creative Stranger Things fan posted a hilarious meme that saw Doctor Strange journey through the multiverse and enter The Upside Down to chat with Vecna. Redditor Straight_Entrance_44 uploaded an image depicting an interdimensional exchange between Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) lamenting the unfairness of the relative indifference to the disappearance of Barbara Holland (Shannon Purser) with the fury of the Hawkins High School basketball team after he murdered Chrissy Cunningham (Grace van Dien).
An unfathomably ill-judged action thriller cracks the Netflix Top 10
B-tier action thrillers are like catnip to Netflix subscribers, which is completely fair and wholly understandable when there are few less taxing (but still entertaining enough) ways to while away a couple of hours. That being said, it comes as a surprise to see 2018’s River Runs Red sitting among such illustrious blockbuster company near the head of the pack.
Watch: Queen Latifah and Ludacris are in for a wild ride in ‘End of the Road’ trailer
Well, folks, we did it; Queen Latifah and Ludacris are starring in an action-thriller together. We have officially solved movies, we have arrived at the landmark to end all landmarks, and every director in the world can put their feet up and pat themselves on the back; over a century of hard work has led up to this peak realization, and they deserve to reap the everlasting rewards.
A supernatural superhero thriller takes a dark turn on streaming
There’s no rule that says superhero stories need to be fast-paced, fun-filled, and candy-colored tales of costumed crimefighters, and you get the feeling that even prominent enemy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Martin Scorsese would have gotten a kick out of last year’s The Innocents. While not strictly...
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
A slick and polished political thriller breaches the Netflix Top 10 in 68 countries
Jamie Foxx’s Day Shift might be Netflix’s number one movie, which is no surprise when it’s a high concept action comedy featuring vampires that cost a reported $100 million and features plenty of famous faces, but subscribers haven’t exactly been sleeping on Spanish thriller Code Name: Emperor, either.
Happy Birthday, Mila Kunis! Here are the 39-year-old’s best film roles
American actress Mila Kunis turns 39 today, so there’s no better time to look back at her most memorable film roles. Although it won’t be included in this list, Kunis rose to prominence for voicing Meg Griffin in the popular animated sitcom Family Guy, replacing Lacey Chabert. However, she kick-started her career with a role as Jackie Burkhart on the Fox television series That ’70s Show, having landed the part at the age of 14. Before that, her first television role was on Days of Our Lives in 1994.
Watch: ‘The Rings of Power’ promo takes you to the island kingdom of Númenor
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is admittedly taking place in an era where there aren’t a lot of exciting developments — at least compared to the Years of the Trees and the First Age — but Amazon Studios is compensating by bringing to fore what Tolkien fans have been clamoring to see for years; an adaptation of the Downfall of Númenor.
‘House of the Dragon’ star addresses what it was like to suffer racial abuse on social media
House of the Dragon is set to introduce us to a more diverse version of Westeros, and not just for the sake of the so-called “wokeness” that the online community uses hand in hand whenever there’s talk of more diversity in the entertainment industry. In fact, all...
‘Fast & Furious ‘newcomer Alan Ritchson boldly claims ‘Fast X’ is best in franchise
Alan Ritchson may be new to the Fast & Furious franchise, but he’s no stranger to Hollywood. The relative newcomer has been steadily climbing through the ranks with smaller parts in Smallville, Blue Mountain State, and Titans before he was added to the cast of the latest iteration of the Fast series.
Joe Jonas Reveals He Uses Injectables: 'We Can Be Open And Honest About It'
Jonas is the latest celebrity to offer candid insights about what they do to look a certain way.
Horror fans possessed by praise for a cult favorite flick
Amidst a plethora of narratives within the horror genre, the demonic possession sub-genre is easily one of the most profitable. And while William Friedkin’s The Exorcist firmly placed the sub-genre in the spotlight, a handful of modern possession movies have kept eagle-eyed horror fans intrigued — including Scott Derrickson’s The Exorcism of Emily Rose, which is terrifyingly based on a true story.
‘Star Wars’ fans debate Anakin Skywalker’s genius status
In Star Wars – Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, fans were introduced to a young Anakin Skywalker and how he has an interest in mechanical engineering. This led to fans wondering if this soon-to-be Sith Lord was a genius or if robotics is just an easy hobby in the Star Wars universe.
Percy, Annabeth, and Grover link up in new on-set footage of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’
Filming is well underway for the Disney series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Fans of the book series by author Rick Riordan will have been able to keep up with the ongoing production thanks to the author’s blog. However, this little teaser comes courtesy of one fan, who posted a behind-the-scenes video to Twitter showing the three main characters on set.
Charlie Hunnam Rides Again in First TV Show After 'Sons of Anarchy'
Charlie Hunnam is back on the back of a motorcycle in a first look at his first TV show since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. Apple TV+ finally announced a premiere date for Shantaram, which has been in the works for years and faced multiple hurdles during production, from switching showrunners to COVID delays. Shantaram will debut on Friday, Oct. 14, with episodes debuting weekly through Dec. 16. Apple TV+ also shared the first photo of Hunnam in the series, showing a familiar sight: Hunnam on the back of a motorcycle.
Is ‘House of the Dragon’ dropping all episodes at once or weekly? Answered
Game of Thrones fans are eager to get back into the world of Westeros with House of the Dragon, a prequel focused on House Targaryen. Set 200 years in the past and based on the book Fire & Blood, the new series was created by George R. R. Martin with Ryan J. Condal, who also acts as showrunner alongside Miguel Sapochnik. An HBO original, it will also be available for streaming on HBO Max.
Ewan McGregor shares his thoughts on joining the MCU
Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor has given some food for thought over a potential run in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s starred in the DC Extended Universe’s Birds of Prey and made a big comeback to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for the character’s eponymous Disney Plus series, but is there another franchise he’s looking to join? Marvel is constantly casting actors who have previously worked with Disney (in particular Star Wars), but is McGregor wanting a piece of the Marvel pie?
‘The Sandman’: What secret deal did Dream strike with the young William Shakespeare?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from The Sandman. Netflix’s The Sandman, adapted from Neil Gaiman’s comic book series of the same name, introduces many characters throughout its ten episodes — some are purely fictional and some have their existence rooted in mythology. But the sixth episode of the series introduces a character whose name anyone would recognize, even if they are not that into mythology or aren’t ardent fans of the Sandman comic books. The reason? Well, this person has been plucked from the pages of the real world’s history — William Shakespeare, the gifted playwright who has been cleverly molded into the fantastical tale of Dream.
‘CSI’ Fans Are Split Over Sara Sidle
CSI is one of the longest-running TV franchises in history. The forensics crime drama has a devoted fan base who follow every spin-off. And even though the original came to an end in 2015, fans still endlessly debate the merits of the original 300+ episodes. The show also hosted a...
