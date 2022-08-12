ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WECT

Man charged after passenger on motorcycle dies in wreck

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged in connection to the death of a passenger on a motorcycle he was driving during a wreck in June. Online records state 34-year-old James Burris Lewis has been charged with felony death by vehicle, no liability insurance and reckless driving to endanger.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Columbus County man convicted, given minimum two-year sentence for selling cocaine

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County man was convicted of selling cocaine and given a 29 to 53 month active sentence on August 10. Per the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Justin McKvian was convicted in connection to drug activity suspected in the Green Acres, Dessie Road and Ten Mile Road communities. Back in 2019, 17 people were arrested as a result of the CCSO investigation. The office put had a warrant for McKvian, but he wasn’t arrested until 2020.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

DA: Leland fatal shooting ruled self-defense

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A 19-year-old man was legally justified in using deadly force in a shooting in Leland last month, the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Kwaze Walker was found dead inside a home on Night Harbor Drive on July 31. District Attorney Jon David said a review...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man found dead along side of the highway

WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — A body was spotted earlier today by a driver heading down Highway 117 South in Wallace. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Police have identified the body as 61-year-old Sydney Louis Miller from Brunswick County. Miller’s body has been sent to...
WALLACE, NC
WNCT

Body of man found on side of road in Duplin County

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy. 117 was shut down between Carter Street and N.C. Hwy. 11 “due […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WECT

WPD cancel search, missing man found

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington PD announced that John Bauserman has been found. The Wilmington Police Department announced Aug. 16 that they were searching for John Bauserman. Per their release, Bauserman is 58-years-old, 180 pounds and is 6 feet 1 inch tall. He was last seen wearing a Minnesota...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Not guilty: Wilmington man free after waiting 7 years for murder trial

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It almost never happens: a not guilty verdict for a Wilmington man on trial for first-degree murder. Antonio Beatty was arrested in September 2015 for the murder of 25-year-old Carlton Whitley. Whitley was found shot in a parking lot in the 3500 block of Metting Road in July 2015. Beatty pleaded not guilty and has been waiting for his day in court ever since.
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Cocaine Dealer Headed for Prison

A latecomer to the narcotics sweep that led to multiple arrests in 2019 has been sentenced to 29 to 53 months in prison. Justin Emmanuel “Waldo” McKvian, 32, was convicted of sale and delivery of cocaine, and possession for sale and delivery of the drug. A jury handed down the verdict Aug. 10.
CHADBOURN, NC
wfxb.com

Car on Fire Crashes Into Home in North Myrtle Beach

A home in North Myrtle Beach was hit by a vehicle that was on fire early yesterday morning. The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of 1900 North Ocean Boulevard when the vehicle crashed into the home and several other vehicles. Two people who were in the vehicle were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. Several people in the home and the homes on either side of the fire were evacuated. Before hitting the home, an officer saw the vehicle go off of the road and hit some property in the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard then lost sight of the car which then crashed into an electrical box near North Ocean Boulevard and Spring Street and ‘burst into flames’, the vehicle then went through a divider and hit a parked pickup truck before going airborne and hitting a residence, three other vehicles and three golf carts before coming to a stop. No additional information is currently available and the crash is under investigation.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

1 injured after crash on Hwy 707 in Myrtle Beach, lanes blocked

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:46 a.m. to Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road. The crash has lanes of traffic currently blocked. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Public Safety
WECT

New allegations say commissioner took $118,000 from joint account with wife days after a judge found her in contempt of court

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On July 18, 2022, a judge in Wake County found New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman in contempt of court. One week later, Angie Olson-Boseman, her wife, says the chairwoman took $118,000 out of their joint bank account, and moved it to a business account without her knowledge.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1 person injured in Conway-area shooting, 2 suspects in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a shooting near Conway in Horry County Saturday. Horry County police confirmed to News13 officers are conducting a shooting investigation on Bear Bluff Road. Two people are in custody, according to authorities who added “no one else is wanted in connection” with the shooting. Police […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

