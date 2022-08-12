ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharonville, OH

'A legacy for our kids': Local entrepreneur opens ice cream shop after loss of mother

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.

A local entrepreneur is opening a homemade ice cream shop inspired by her late mother in a Greater Cincinnati suburb.

Keyaira Hinton and her business partner Michael Starks are opening Miss Mary's Premium Ice Cream & Icee's at 2241 Crowne Point Dr. in Sharonville. A grand-opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the shop will take place Aug. 13.

Hinton said she was inspired to open an ice cream shop after the death of her mother, Miss Mary, in 2021. Her mother loved ice cream, especially butter pecan, a flavor the shop will feature. She said learning the art of ice cream making helped her cope with her grief.

“It was just about dealing with the grief in a different type of way, and that's kinda what we honed into after mom’s passing,” Hinton said.

Although the original plan was to open an ice cream truck, Starks found a 1,600-square-foot storefront that, according to Hinton, was the ideal space for an ice cream parlor.

Saturday’s grand opening will include backpack and school supplies giveaways for local school children. There will also be a DJ. The ice cream shop will feature 25 handmade flavors during the grand opening, including Miss Mary’s butter pecan and a unique coffee and donuts concoction inspired by the Sharonville Police Department.

Hinton said the creation of the coffee and donuts flavor came from a desire to contribute to the Sharonville community. The flavor is made using decaf coffee and will even feature a real donut inside.

The shop will offer several deals on Saturday, including three scoops for $7, two scoops for $5, two milkshakes for $10 and ice cream pints for $9.

The goal of Miss Mary’s is to build a family legacy. Hinton said she plans to leave the ice cream shop to her children one day, hoping it will continue to be passed down from generation to generation.

“Just trying to start something new and a legacy for our kids. That’s kind of the whole goal behind that. … Hopefully, all of our kids and grandkids love ice cream, right? Hopefully, that's gonna be around forever,” she said.

The shop will serve more than 25 flavors daily and various frozen beverages, including Icee’s and milkshakes. All menu items are handmade in the shop daily. It will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and Sunday noon-6 p.m.

Visit its Facebook page for more information.

