First monkeypox case confirmed in Tioga County; Officials say no threat to public

Tioga County is the latest Southern Tier county to report the presence of monkeypox.

Tioga County Public Health confirmed its first case of monkeypox, offering no other information about the person infected. They said this is an isolated case and there are no associated close contacts.

There is also no health risk to the general public at this time, county officials said, although they still urged residents to be aware of the symptoms and take precautions to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

As of Thursday, there were 2,187 confirmed cases of monkeypox in New York, according to the state Department of Health, with the vast majority occurring in New York City and surrounding counties.

Chemung County health officials confirmed their first, and only, case in late June. Broome County's first case of monkeypox was identified in late July.

Tompkins County has three reported cases of monkeypox, according to the state Health Department. There are no known cases in Chenango, Delaware, Steuben or Schuyler counties.

Monkeypox spreads through close physical contact between people. Symptoms include rashes, bumps, or blisters, swollen lymph glands, and potential flu-like symptoms such as fever, aches and pains, fatigue, and chills.

Those at higher risk for severe outcomes if they become infected include people with weakened immune systems, older people, young children under 8 years of age, and pregnant people.

Community members can reduce the risk of monkeypox by avoiding close face-to-face and skin-to-skin contact withsomeone who has a monkeypox-related rash or other symptoms, avoiding travel to areas where monkeypox ispresent, and asking sexual partners if they have a rash or symptoms consistent with the virus.

For more information about monkeypox, go to health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/zoonoses/monkeypox, or cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.

