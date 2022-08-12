Arizona Cardinals rookie pass rushers Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders ready to make NFL debuts

At every turn of a rookie’s introductory journey into the NFL, there’s a next step. The first is finding an agent, preparing for the scouting combine and your Pro Day, and then sweating through the NFL draft. That’s followed by a helter-skelter offseason crammed full of meetings and mini-camps, workout sessions and playbook study, and non-stop listening and learning.

Then, of course, there’s the long hours and daily grind of training camp and the preseason in general.

Sometimes, it helps to have a friend along for the ride. For the Cardinals’ Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders, it only made sense to form an instant bond and friendship. They were each third-round draft picks. They both play outside linebacker. And they’re each being asked, in their own way, to do something which might be next to impossible.

“I’ve said it a bunch — you don’t replace a Chandler Jones,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “When we had to do it as a group a couple years ago when he was out, (defensive coordinator) Vance (Joseph) did a great job scheming some things up, some different pressures, some different looks. We have some talented rushers. It’s about trying to find the right mix and trying to put them in the right positions to be successful.”

Jones, the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks with 71½, left the Cardinals as a free agent to sign with the Raiders. When he suffered a torn biceps in 2020 and missed the final 11 games, Arizona’s defense used a hunt-by-committee approach and managed to finish tied for fourth in the league with 58 sacks.

Markus Golden and Dennis Gardeck are expected to get the majority of snaps at each outside linebacker spot, but they’re going to need help. Devon Kennard and Victor Dimukeje will lend a hand, but the Cardinals will also be counting on the tandem of Thomas and Sanders, who are set to make their NFL debuts tonight when the Cardinals open the preseason in Cincinnati against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

“Once I get that first drive, I’ll feel like it’s time to rock but I’ll definitely be ready for it,” said Sanders, the 100th overall pick who played at the University of Cincinnati.

Sanders and Thomas, the 87th overall pick out of San Jose State, have been nearly inseparable since joining forces in the desert. They are almost always lined up, side-by-side, in individual and team drills. They sit together in meetings, watch film with each other, and have even been double-teaming left tackle D.J. Humphries during certain pass-rush packages in camp.

“That package right there is nasty. I like that one a lot,” Sanders said, smiling.

Though the two rookies have a lot in common, their playing styles are radically different. Thomas, who is 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, is a power, more straight-ahead pass rusher. He uses his strength and upper-body leverage to push back offensive linemen. Sanders, who is 6-5, 255, relies on speed, footwork and clinical technique to beat his man.

They give Joseph, entering his fourth year as defensive coordinator, a unique blend of young pass-rushing help and so far, he likes what he sees.

“Myjai right now is playing really fast and obviously you can see his pass-rush ability,” Joseph said. “He’s going to help us rush the passer on sub downs for sure. Cam right now is trying to figure out how to play with his power. They both are very engaged guys, they both want to play, and they both should help us win this year in certain packages.

“To crack that lineup is going to take some work, but those kids are ready to go.”

They’re glad to be doing it together. A third rookie outside linebacker, seventh-round pick Jesse Luketa from Penn State, has also been in on all the fun.

“It’s been great being able to have somebody come in here with you — me, Myjai and Jesse — to be able to all learn together and be able to all compete together,” Thomas said. “It’s been great. Me and Myjai, it’s cool how different our games are. He’s a speed, off-the-ball guy, an absolute freak of an athlete. And I consider myself a power guy off the edge. With us being so different, it adds such value.”

“Absolutely. Especially during a game. If we're going against a tackle, we can isolate on him. I can use my power to maybe get him to sit down a little bit and not be so passive in his sets and Myjai can come, switch with me, a fly in off the edge when he’s not expecting it.”

When they line up on the same side, it looks and sounds like a combination of thunder and lightning. That tandem rush could be an interesting element to watch against the Bengals. Thomas said he can’t wait for a chance to get after the quarterback alongside Sanders.

“If we’re going against a tackle, we can isolate on him,” he said. “I can use my power to maybe get him to sit down a little bit and not be so passive in his sets and Myjai can come, switch with me, and fly in off the edge when he’s not expecting it.”

Golden and Gardeck, the deans of the Cardinals’ outside linebacker group, said they’ve been impressed with what they’ve seen from Thomas and Sanders, noting they’re always asking the right questions and haven’t been shy from seeking tips and tricks. They also like how the rookies are learning and leaning on one another.

“That’s always good, man,” Golden said. “Every rookie class has usually got that, even if you’re not at the same position. You always find somebody that you’re going to be tight with because you both got drafted together. They’ve got a tight relationship. They’re walking around, they’re working hard together, and like I said, them guys are asking a lot of questions. They’re trying to get help every day and I really think if they keep working, they’ll be able to help us.”

Sink or swim, Thomas and Sanders plan to do it together whatever comes their way.

“Since we got first here, me and him were always clicking because our lockers are right next to each other,” Sanders said. “Me and Cam are getting closer and closer like day by day. We always try to give each other feedback with everything we do and that helps us.

“Our relationship has gotten very close as rookies and we’ll keep going longer and longer with it since we’ve got at least four years here together.”

The team brought in two players for tryouts before departing for Cincinnati on Thursday. They were Jeremiah Attaochu, an outside linebacker who has spent time with the Chargers, 49ers, Jets, Chiefs, Broncos and Bears, and cornerback Deandre Baker, who has played for the Giants and Chiefs.

