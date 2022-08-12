ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Former MLB Pitcher Tim Lincecum’s Wife, Cristin, Passes Away at Age 38

By Bryan Fyalkowski
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EwZQj_0hEqVf8G00

Cristin Coleman, the wife of former San Francisco Giants star pitcher Tim Lincecum, passed away back on June 27. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and died peacefully at home in the Bay Area.

The Giants posted a statement on social media on Thursday night expressing their condolences.

As detailed in an article in a local media outlet, Coleman was an educator and principal at Washington Elementary School. Her parents described her as a “bundle of love, joy, quick wit and creative energy who touched so many hearts.”

Although the story of Coleman’s passing was published in The Daily Journal on July 12, it did not include Lincecum’s name. That was likely why it was not generally public knowledge for another month. But news came up recently that brought Lincecum’s name to light, and the Giants wanted to make a statement to clear the air.

San Francisco is bringing members of its 2012 World Series champion team to Oracle Park this weekend. Lincecum was notably not on the list of attendees. He released a quote through the team, stating he “wanted to be at the park for this and other events but unfortunately is not able to be here this season.”

Apparently, some folks were up in arms about this. Bay Area reporter Steven Rissotto scolded those who had criticized Lincecum for not planning to be present at the reunion.

‘The Freak’ – Tim Lincecum – Had a Dominant Run on the Mound

Tim Lincecum’s career is probably not Hall of Fame-worthy, but his four-year run from 2008-11 will go down as one of the most legendary in MLB history. In those four seasons for San Francisco, he started 131 games and went 62-36 with a 2.81 ERA. He pitched 882 innings and struck out 977, while allowing only 720 hits.

The righty was given the nickname “The Freak” due to his awkward appearance and throwing motion. While Lincecum only stood at 5-11, 170 pounds, his windup was deceptive. He had one of the longest strides in the game and had the same release point for his lethal combination of 92 MPH fastball and 83 MPH changeup. His odd, herky-jerky windup allowed him to show hitters something completely different.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8JQzqBpx0VM

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tim Lincecum Ultimate Career Highlights "The Freak" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8JQzqBpx0VM)

Although he was past his prime, Lincecum threw no-hitters in back-to-back seasons in 2013 and 2014 – both against the San Diego Padres. He was a part of three World Series teams in San Francisco in 2010, 2012 and 2014 and earned back-to-back Cy Young Awards in 2008 and 2009.

Lincecum pitched nine seasons for the Giants before going to Los Angeles to play for the Angels in 2016. He has a disastrous 9.16 ERA in his final season and retired thereafter, mostly living low-key since then. He earned over $100 million in salary during his MLB career.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Lincecum
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Giants#San Diego Padres#The Daily Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Rosie O’Donnell’s Comments Following Anne Heche Crash Have Twitter Sounding off

Following her retraction of a joke she made about Anne Heche’s mental health 20 years ago, social media is sounding off about Rosie O’Donnell’s new comments. As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on TikTok of her revealing that she regrets a joke she made about Anne Heche. This regret came just days after Heche was involved in a high-profile car crash in Los Angeles. “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident,” O’Donnell declared in the video. The former “The View” co-host described the accident as “horrifying,” while adding that she felt “bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React To Show’s Permanent Hosting Decision

Jeopardy! fans have now received word that both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have been named permanent hosts of the game show. While some of them probably are happy that Jennings will be around, they might be a bit cool toward Bialik. There are some Ken fans who definitely wanted him to be the sole host. No one else. Then, there have been a few who wanted Bialik to hang on to the post by herself. Well, not everyone is going to be happy with this decision.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

542K+
Followers
57K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy