Former MLB Pitcher Tim Lincecum’s Wife, Cristin, Passes Away at Age 38

Cristin Coleman, the wife of former San Francisco Giants star pitcher Tim Lincecum, passed away back on June 27. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and died peacefully at home in the Bay Area.

The Giants posted a statement on social media on Thursday night expressing their condolences.

As detailed in an article in a local media outlet, Coleman was an educator and principal at Washington Elementary School. Her parents described her as a “bundle of love, joy, quick wit and creative energy who touched so many hearts.”

Although the story of Coleman’s passing was published in The Daily Journal on July 12, it did not include Lincecum’s name. That was likely why it was not generally public knowledge for another month. But news came up recently that brought Lincecum’s name to light, and the Giants wanted to make a statement to clear the air.

San Francisco is bringing members of its 2012 World Series champion team to Oracle Park this weekend. Lincecum was notably not on the list of attendees. He released a quote through the team, stating he “wanted to be at the park for this and other events but unfortunately is not able to be here this season.”

Apparently, some folks were up in arms about this. Bay Area reporter Steven Rissotto scolded those who had criticized Lincecum for not planning to be present at the reunion.

‘The Freak’ – Tim Lincecum – Had a Dominant Run on the Mound

Tim Lincecum’s career is probably not Hall of Fame-worthy, but his four-year run from 2008-11 will go down as one of the most legendary in MLB history. In those four seasons for San Francisco, he started 131 games and went 62-36 with a 2.81 ERA. He pitched 882 innings and struck out 977, while allowing only 720 hits.

The righty was given the nickname “The Freak” due to his awkward appearance and throwing motion. While Lincecum only stood at 5-11, 170 pounds, his windup was deceptive. He had one of the longest strides in the game and had the same release point for his lethal combination of 92 MPH fastball and 83 MPH changeup. His odd, herky-jerky windup allowed him to show hitters something completely different.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8JQzqBpx0VM

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tim Lincecum Ultimate Career Highlights "The Freak" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8JQzqBpx0VM)

Although he was past his prime, Lincecum threw no-hitters in back-to-back seasons in 2013 and 2014 – both against the San Diego Padres. He was a part of three World Series teams in San Francisco in 2010, 2012 and 2014 and earned back-to-back Cy Young Awards in 2008 and 2009.

Lincecum pitched nine seasons for the Giants before going to Los Angeles to play for the Angels in 2016. He has a disastrous 9.16 ERA in his final season and retired thereafter, mostly living low-key since then. He earned over $100 million in salary during his MLB career.