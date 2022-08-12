ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council faces full agenda on Tuesday

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 4 days ago
Wichita Falls city councilors face a busy day Tuesday when they conduct a public hearing on the city manager’s proposed 2022-2023 budget and also take care of some regular business.

The proposed budget calls for spending $233.8 million, which is significantly more than the current year budget of $195,449,875. The increase is due in part to a large increase in property values, which will allow the council to reduce the tax rate by 6.6 cents per $100 valuation and still come out ahead.

Councilors will also vote on:

  • Awarding $1,192,530 to Bowles Construction Company for a sewer improvement project.
  • Awarding $881,287 to Scales Concrete Construction Company for the 2022 Concrete Street Rehabilitation Project.
  • Authorizing an agreement with “Suga B” for food, beverage and gift concessions at the regional airport.
  • Approving a settlement with Atmos Energy over natural gas rates.
  • Making changes to ordinances and revisions to zoning relating to the downtown area of Wichita Falls.

Councilors will also get information on the exhibits and holdings of the former Wichita Falls Railroad Museum. The museum closed two years ago after a turbulent history of operation under a nonprofit. It sits on property owned by the city and the Museum of North Texas History stepped in to inventory the exhibits. The status of the defunct museum has been in limbo ever since.

