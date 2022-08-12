ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

News media groups want the Wisconsin Supreme Court to reconsider a decision that weakened the open records law

By Bruce Vielmetti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SA7aw_0hEqVEUl00

News media and government transparency advocates have asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to reconsider its recent decision that dramatically weakened the state's open records law.

The July ruling adopted a new definition of what it means to prevail in a lawsuit to obtain public records from a government office or agency, and therefore be entitled to having legal fees reimbursed by the reluctant agency.

It can be expensive to sue for public records, and without the chance to recover attorney fees, few people can afford to seek the records. Advocates say it also provides an incentive for government to withhold records right up until a judge might order them disclosed, then turn them over without any worry of paying the requester's expenses. Such scenarios would likely deter many requesters.

The court ruled the requester doesn't become eligible for reimbursed costs unless there's a "judicially sanctioned change in the parties' relationship." Previously, the requester was considered to have prevailed in the lawsuit if the government decided to turn over the records after being sued, but before a judge's ruling.

A citizens' group, Friends of Frame Park, had requested from the city of Waukesha a draft contract between the city and a baseball league in 2017. The city declined, and the group sued two months later. Two days after that, the city disclosed the contract.

In a 4-3 decision, the court found Waukesha didn't violate the open records law, but also, on its own, adopted the new meaning of "prevail," citing a change in federal law regarding the U.S. Freedom of Information Act.

Friends of Frame Park has filed for reconsideration, and five other groups have filed a friend of the court brief in support. They include the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, The Wisconsin Transparency Project and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. They are represented by James Friedman and Daniel C.W. Narvey of the the law firm Godfrey & Kahn.

The brief stresses that neither the lower court in the case, nor the parties, ever briefed or considered the issue of what triggers fee-shifting. It argues the court should allow them to brief and argue that issue now.

"The statutory interpretation question presented by this case is neither clear nor obvious, nor does it relate to jurisdiction or procedure," the brief reads.

"To the contrary, the Court's ruling overturned long-established Wisconsin law and impacted the substantive rights, not only of the parties to this case, but of all Wisconsin citizens who may seek the disclosure of records from the government in the future."

The brief argues that the court should interpret the meaning of "prevail" as it was understood by the Wisconsin lawmakers who adopted it in 1982, "not what the U.S. Supreme Court held nearly twenty years later," in a case about the federal records law.

Contact Bruce Vielmetti at (414) 224-2187 or bvielmetti@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ProofHearsay.

Comments / 8

Related
Fox News

Tables turn in Missouri Senate race after Schmitt takes GOP lead over Greitens, Hartzler

Attorney General Eric Schmitt leads the front-runners with a 12-point edge in the GOP primary race for the open Senate seat in Missouri, according to a new poll. The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey showed that the tables have turned in the Republican primary. Schmitt took the lead in the race, receiving 33% of the votes. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler came in second with 21%, and Eric Greitens fell behind with only 16%, a 10% drop in his support from the previous month.
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Waukesha, WI
The Independent

Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened

Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Friends Of Frame Park
The Associated Press

Kentucky judge suspended; says commission is ‘being used’

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge was suspended with pay on Friday following testimony that he pressured a lawyer practicing in his court to support his reelection campaign. Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission voted 3-2 to suspend 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson following a daylong hearing in which...
The Associated Press

Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Polls closed across Wyoming Tuesday night as Rep. Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, fought to save her seat in Congress as voters weigh in on the direction of the GOP. Cheney is bracing for a loss against a Trump-backed challenger in the state in which he won by the largest of margins during the 2020 campaign. Win or lose, the 56-year-old daughter of a vice president is vowing to remain an active presence in national politics as she contemplates a 2024 presidential bid. But in the short term,...
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

Judge sends Wisconsin man to institution in hate crime crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Wisconsin has convicted a man accused of intentionally targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim’s race, in a two-phase trial that will eventually determine the defendant’s mental state at the time. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime in the July 3, 2020 crash that killed Phillip Thiessen, who was white, in Fond du Lac County. He was also convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a hate crime. Thiessen, 55, was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer.
FOND DU LAC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Miami

The fallout from Donald Trump's unparalleled legal problems

The skies above former President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago were clear, but a week of legal storm clouds stretched from south Florida to Washington to New York, propelling America into heavy legal and political weather. For eight hours Monday, few knew the FBI, armed with a search warrant, was inside...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Trump ties may come back to haunt in swing state Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Donald Trump reasserted his grip on Republicans in Wisconsin’s primary, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried to play that against his newly minted Republican opponent Wednesday while observers said running too closely to Trump in the swing state could be dangerous. Trump’s pick for governor, construction company co-owner Tim Michels, beat out the choice of establishment Republicans. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said that means Michels now “owns” Trump and he won’t be able to moderate in the general election. “His relationship with Trump is going to drive this campaign,” Evers told reporters after eating breakfast with his running mate, state Rep. Sarah Rodriguez. “Trump owns him, he owns Trump. That’s his problem, that’s not mine.” Michels sought to tie Evers to President Joe Biden, releasing a new TV ad the day after his win that calls them “both career politicians in way over their head.” The ad does not mention Trump’s endorsement of Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy