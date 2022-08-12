Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
whby.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to fall
CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to fall in Northeast Wisconsin. Gasbuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.51 per gallon. That’s down 8 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average dropped 4 cents to $3.57 a gallon. The national average also fell and...
wearegreenbay.com
Emergency repair closes Green Bay road, police explain
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Green Bay is closed for emergency repair, reports the Green Bay Police Department. According to a tweet from the department, S. Webster Av. between E. Mason St. and E. Walnut St. is impacted. Officers explained the closure is due to a...
wearegreenbay.com
Strangers turned Facebook friends use bounced check to buy vehicle, Green Bay woman arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing three charges after she, and a man she met on Facebook, allegedly used a worthless check to buy a vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 11 around 5 p.m., officers were sent for a welfare check of a woman. The woman was in contact with police multiple times and was ‘not making much sense’ on the phone.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Rogue Games takes over former Press Gazette distribution building
GREEN BAY – Calling all gamers – a new business catering to all the game lovers out there is set to open this week in the former Green Bay Press Gazette distribution building on the corner of Walnut Street and Monroe Avenue in downtown Green Bay. Rogue Games...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton opens area’s largest lighted pickleball complex
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton opened its pickleball complex on Tuesday, which is the largest one in the area with lights. The complex is at Telulah Park and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. The facility is open to people of all ages and abilities.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
West Pond (Green Bay), NF Canada
Happy birthday to me 🥰 this is my second heart I found. We were driving in our road when I seen it hanging from a sign… I told Doug to stop and back up I think I see another ❤️. He backed up and sure enough it was a heart. I was going to leave it for someone else to find but I thought since it is my birthday I’m going to keep it. When I got back in the truck I said to Doug, maybe I should of left it for someone else to find. He said no its your birthday keep it… so if I ever find 1 more I will give them to my 3 grand babies when their older.. show them how kind and wonderful people are.
WBAY Green Bay
Police identify Green Bay murder victim
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: "The Day After" Brad looks at how many people would die during and after a nuclear war (spoiler alert: It's not good). On a happier note, a 17-year-old's invention could save the future for electric cars. Updated: 47 minutes ago. Green Bay's music festival on CityDeck returns...
wearegreenbay.com
Construction to close road in Shawano, detour given
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano Police Department is letting the public know that construction is scheduled to start Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the Wisconsin city. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, the project is allowing crews to work on the roadway/railroad crossing. Officials said the railroad will be able to raise its crossing and will hopefully eliminate the bump in the lane going south.
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman arrested for stealing gas across Brown County, dates back to 2021
(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing gas from different Brown County stations for over a year. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ashley Goulder was arrested for multiple counts of theft after she took gas without paying. Cameras caught Goulder using two different vehicles.
Fond du Lac construction affecting local businesses
Construction on many major roads in Fond du Lac has been closing roads since April, inconveniencing citizens and causing problems for many local businesses.
seehafernews.com
The Discovery of Sputnik IV, A Piece of Manitowoc History
The following article was researched and written by Jeff Seidl. While on squad car patrol September 5, 1962, at 5:45 A.M. Officers Marvin Bauch and Ronald Rusboldt spotted what they thought was crumpled cardboard in the road of the 600 block of N. 8th Street. While passing the area again at 6:45 A.M. the object was still there, and they could see it was metal and stopped to move it. It was too hot to handle, so they used their feet to shove it to the curb. At the time, they thought it was slag from one of the local foundries which had fallen off the truck on the way to disposal. Passing the area again at 8:00 A.M., they stopped again and looked at the metal and it was still warm1.
wearegreenbay.com
New 92-foot ferry christened in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new way to break the ice and travel the St. Mary’s River in the UP. On Saturday, Burger Boat Company hosted a christening ceremony in Manitowoc to celebrate the completion of its newest commercial vessel: NEEBISH ISLANDER III. Organizers explained that...
wearegreenbay.com
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
wearegreenbay.com
65-year-old identified as Packerland Drive homicide victim
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have provided an update on the homicide that happened on Packerland Drive in early August. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the victim of the homicide on August 2 has been identified as 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. Ernst was reportedly a resident of an apartment where the incident happened.
What to expect Monday when Manitowoc's 8th and 10th Streets open as two-ways
Starting Monday for the first time since the 1960s, drivers will be moving in two directions on both 8th and 10th Street.
visitoshkosh.com
Strike Out in Oshkosh
Bowling is a great activity when the weather outside isn’t ideal. No matter what age you are, bowling can be a fun activity for families or couples looking for date night ideas. There are also multiple health benefits from bowling like stress relief and cardio. If you have a minute to spare (get it, spare?), read more about the different bowling alleys in Oshkosh.
wearegreenbay.com
The impacts of grilling with charcoal vs. propane
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s summer, so it’s the perfect time to be out there on the patio with your family cooking up a nice barbeque. However, grills can be fueled by different gases, but the main two are charcoal and propane. These both emit greenhouse...
Fox11online.com
Memorial fund for family that lost baby when semi crashed into house, moves
(WLUK) -- A memorial fund established to support the family of an infant who was killed after a semi crashed through their home, has moved. Eight-month-old Martin Stechner III died July 25 when a semi driver on Interstate 41 fainted as a result of a medical condition and crashed into the town of Vinland home, splitting it into two.
seehafernews.com
Man Reported Missing in Appleton
The Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing. 30-year-old Psimon J. Chetto was last seen in the 600 block of Briarcliff Drive in Appleton at around 8:30 a.m. and was believed to be traveling to Green Bay. Chetto, who is cognitively...
