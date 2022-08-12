Happy birthday to me 🥰 this is my second heart I found. We were driving in our road when I seen it hanging from a sign… I told Doug to stop and back up I think I see another ❤️. He backed up and sure enough it was a heart. I was going to leave it for someone else to find but I thought since it is my birthday I’m going to keep it. When I got back in the truck I said to Doug, maybe I should of left it for someone else to find. He said no its your birthday keep it… so if I ever find 1 more I will give them to my 3 grand babies when their older.. show them how kind and wonderful people are.

