Read full article on original website
Related
Decision on whether to charge MSP trooper caught on video punching Saginaw man still in limbo
SAGINAW, MI — Months after a Michigan State Police trooper was recorded repeatedly punching a Saginaw man in his face during a traffic stop-turned-arrest, it remains unclear if the trooper will face criminal charges. While the trooper remains on suspension, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office tasked with deciding whether...
UpNorthLive.com
Teen charged in death of Flint Police Captain pleads guilty
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A teenager charged for causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie has pleaded guilty. The prosecutor's office says his client pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving causing death. The charge of manslaughter was dropped for taking the plea. The juvenile is accused...
Victim in Flint Family Dollar murder case had gun at time of shooting, records show
FLINT, MI – A Family Dollar security guard shot and killed in May 2020 had a gun at the time of the shooting, according to a motion filed by the defense attorney representing one of four people charged in connection with the man’s death. But the details of...
Woman intentionally crashes car into Michigan church’s classroom
MILLINGTON, MI — A Millington woman has been hospitalized after allegedly crashing a car into a Tuscola County church and school. About 10:08 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, sheriff’s deputies and other first responders were dispatched to a crash site at St. Paul Lutheran Church & School, 4941 Center St. in Millington.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voters won’t decide whether they want Flint Township renamed as Oak Hills
FLINT TWP., MI -- Voters won’t be asked to weigh in on changing their collective Flint Township identity in the November election. The township Board of Trustees voted 4-2 on Monday, Aug. 15, against a resolution to place a non-binding question on the fall ballot that would have asked voters if they support changing the township’s name to Oak Hills.
Saginaw man accused of barging into apartment, shooting sleeping man in his face pleads as charged
SAGINAW, MI — With his trial a week away, a Saginaw man accused of barging into an apartment and shooting a sleeping man in his face opted to accept a plea deal rather than take his chances with a jury. As a result, he is facing at least 25 years in prison.
Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan
During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
UpNorthLive.com
Police clear scene after investigating suspicious package in Downtown Flint
FLINT, Mich. - UPDATE: according to an email from U of M - Flint, which was sent to Mid-Michigan NOW by a viewer, Police cleared the scene around 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday. Police have blocked off a section of downtown Flint for a situation. The area is near Second Ave....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrif.com
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
WNEM
Police seek help identifying alleged rent thieves
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two alleged thieves. Police say the two suspects allegedly stole rent money from deposit boxes at a Saginaw area apartment complex on Friday, Aug. 5. The same issue has been happening in multiple counties...
Michigan man allegedly charges police with chainsaw, gets stunned with Tasers
BAY CITY, MI — Just a few months after getting a probationary sentence, a Bay County man is facing more criminal charges after allegedly charging police with a chainsaw. His sprint with the deadly device was cut short when police stunned him with their Tasers. About 1 a.m. on...
deadlinedetroit.com
How prior criminal case against Grand Blanc teen's alleged killer 'fell apart'
The Detroit News last week reported that a man charged with fatally shooting a Grand Blanc teen in July was on the lam after skipping sentencing in a case where he was accused of shooting at his girlfriend then barricading himself with his infant daughter. The paper now traces in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay City woman charged with threatening neighbors with gun during Father’s Day party
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman is facing four felonies after allegedly pulling a gun on her neighbors during an afternoon Father’s Day gathering. About 4 p.m. on June 19, police responded to a gun-related incident at a house in the 800 block of Michigan Avenue. The caller, a 35-year-old woman, said her next-door neighbor Mary C. Taylor was waving a cocked handgun around from her own front porch. She added Taylor’s husband was banging on her house, trying to get people to come outside and fight, police reports contained in court files state.
fox2detroit.com
Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
WNEM
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
Company plans move to Flint, city agrees to sell property near Bishop Airport
FLINT, MI -- The City Council has agreed to sell a small parcel of land near Bishop Airport to a company that plans to acquire adjacent land and move its Michigan headquarters here. The council voted 5-1 on Aug. 8 to accept $95,000 for the 1.5 acres off Airpark Drive...
Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan
Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
Could This Be the Most Gigantic Scoop of Ice Cream in Michigan?
Earlier this summer, my family and I took a camping trip up to Port Austin, located at the tippy-top of Michigan's thumb. It was there that I discovered what just might be the most giant scoop of ice cream in the state of Michigan. Allow me to introduce you to...
abc12.com
DNR weighs in on rare white deer spotted in the Alma area
GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - It's an unusual sight, a white deer captured on camera. But the man who took the video and photos is still trying to figure out which rarity this is. Is it a piebald deer or an albino deer?. "It's like seeing a grizzly bear in the...
Concerned Pastors ask for removal of 3 road commissioners
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Concerned Pastors for Social Action has filed a formal complaint against several officials at the Genesee County Road Commission and called for the removal of three members of its board. The Rev. Alfred L. Harris made the requests in a letter to both the Road...
Comments / 0