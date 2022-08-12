ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola County, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Teen charged in death of Flint Police Captain pleads guilty

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A teenager charged for causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie has pleaded guilty. The prosecutor's office says his client pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving causing death. The charge of manslaughter was dropped for taking the plea. The juvenile is accused...
FLINT, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

Voters won’t decide whether they want Flint Township renamed as Oak Hills

FLINT TWP., MI -- Voters won’t be asked to weigh in on changing their collective Flint Township identity in the November election. The township Board of Trustees voted 4-2 on Monday, Aug. 15, against a resolution to place a non-binding question on the fall ballot that would have asked voters if they support changing the township’s name to Oak Hills.
FLINT, MI
100.5 The River

Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan

During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
OWOSSO, MI
wrif.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Police seek help identifying alleged rent thieves

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two alleged thieves. Police say the two suspects allegedly stole rent money from deposit boxes at a Saginaw area apartment complex on Friday, Aug. 5. The same issue has been happening in multiple counties...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City woman charged with threatening neighbors with gun during Father’s Day party

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman is facing four felonies after allegedly pulling a gun on her neighbors during an afternoon Father’s Day gathering. About 4 p.m. on June 19, police responded to a gun-related incident at a house in the 800 block of Michigan Avenue. The caller, a 35-year-old woman, said her next-door neighbor Mary C. Taylor was waving a cocked handgun around from her own front porch. She added Taylor’s husband was banging on her house, trying to get people to come outside and fight, police reports contained in court files state.
BAY CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
LAKE ORION, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan

Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

DNR weighs in on rare white deer spotted in the Alma area

GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - It's an unusual sight, a white deer captured on camera. But the man who took the video and photos is still trying to figure out which rarity this is. Is it a piebald deer or an albino deer?. "It's like seeing a grizzly bear in the...
ALMA, MI

