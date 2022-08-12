Read full article on original website
Argument leads to fatal stabbing; Monroe man charged with Murder
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 15, 2022, shortly before 10:30 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to a stabbing. During their investigation, officers discovered that an argument between two individuals took place where Jeron Wade allegedly pulled a knife, stabbing the victim. According […]
KNOE TV8
Stabbing leaves one dead in Monroe, suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a stabbing they say happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2022. Officers say they responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to the stabbing. They say the initial investigation showed that two...
Monroe woman arrested; accused of assaulting deputy for handicap placard
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a driver was illegally parked in a handicap parking space at the Pecanland Mall. According to the deputy, the driver was allegedly using another person’s handicap placard. Once the driver […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspect kicks officer during investigation
A Ruston woman was arrested Friday afternoon after she allegedly damaged property of a family member and then assaulted the arresting officer. Ruston Police were called to an Arcadia Drive residence regarding a report of property damage. The caller told responding officers that her sister Mary S. Esparza, 65, had battered her the previous night. She also said Esparza had damaged the exterior of a travel trailer which had been caught on video.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Car burglaries prompt arrest
A woman was arrested early last Wednesday morning after she allegedly entered several vehicles at the Chateau Normandy Apartments. Ruston police received a call shortly after midnight Wednesday morning reporting a woman in the parking lot was pulling on car door handles attempting to gain access. The caller saw the woman going inside one vehicle.
lincolnparishjournal.com
guns confiscated on GSU campus
After two students were arrested over a handgun in a Grambling State dorm room Wednesday, two more men were booked Friday in possession of firearms in separate incidents. Just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, two GSU police officers were performing a walk-through at Douglass Hall when they encountered four men on the second floor. Clifford T. Williams, II, 28, and another man were asked to leave the campus.
abc17news.com
Investigation underway after video shows Claiborne warden hitting inmate
HOMER, Louisiana (KTBS) — Claiborne Parish Sheriff Sam Dowies says he is investigating after video surfaced showing some of his jail employees striking, swearing at, and macing a jail inmate. The video was shown to KTBS-3 News by Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel, who said he is concerned about...
West Monroe Police to conduct impaired driving and occupant protection checkpoint
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From August 19, 2022, to September 5, 2022, the National Drive Sober Mobilization campaign will take place and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission provides overtime funding to impaired driving and occupant protection laws. During these extra enforcement periods, West Monroe Police will increase saturation patrols. On Saturday, August 27, 2022, […]
Ruston man accused of pointing gun at victims during heated argument; assaulted girlfriend
On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 7:59 AM, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence on the 4000 block of Booker Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe checkpoint date, increased patrols announced
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department says they will be increasing patrols in an effort to curb impaired driving. They will also be looking out for drivers and passengers not wearing their seatbelts, as required by law. According to a news release issued on Monday, the...
Ruston Police Department receives reports from citizens of scam phone calls
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ruston Police Department, numerous citizens have been filing reports about receiving scam phone calls. The individuals making the phone calls are claiming to be law enforcement with a warrant. The callers have been using the warrant as a way to request personal information from citizens. Although these calls […]
If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means
I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
KNOE TV8
FBI finds 37 missing kids among trafficking victims [Full News Release]
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One of the nation’s top law enforcement agencies announced the results of a major operation in which they were able to locate more than 200 people believed to be victims of human trafficking. Among those victims were 84 minors, 37 of whom were considered missing.
KNOE TV8
Historic mural uncovered during renovations on Antique Alley
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group says a historic mural has been discovered in Antique Alley. They showed off the mural in a Facebook post made on Monday, which you can see below. The mural appears to be a large advertisement for Delaware Punch. It...
KNOE TV8
Local Louisiana Tech football player gives exclusive look at Fan Fest
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Carroll High School football star Cedric Woods toured La Tech’s Fall Fan Fest, interviewing some of his fellow teammates along the way. The Monroe native showed off all the sights and sounds and urged Bulldog nation to continuing supporting his team. Louisiana Tech starts the season September 1st at Missouri. The home opener at The Joe is September 10th.
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: Restaurant makes strangers feel like family
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Once a restaurant shuts its doors, it may be difficult to open them back up. Jo-El’s Restaurant, though, was able to beat the odds and successfully reopen. The business moved to Monroe off 4th St. and has been able to facilitate the community it has...
ULM Athletic Director Scott McDonald resigns
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, ULM’s Athletic Director announced his resignation will be effective on September 1, 2022. McDonald has served as the Athletic Director for the past three years after serving as the university’s Chief Administrative Officer and Interim Athletic Director in 2019. Prior to coming to the university, McDonald […]
bossierpress.com
College football: Kickoff time set for NSU-GSU game Sept. 10 at Independence Stadium
NATCHITOCHES – Kickoff time is set for Northwestern State’s Sept. 10 matchup against Grambling in Shreveport. The teams, meeting for the first time since 2018, will play at 6 p.m. at Independence Stadium. Tickets for the game are on sale through Ticketmaster at this link. Parking information and rates are available by contacting the State Fair of Louisiana at 318-635-1361 or via email at info@statefairoflouisiana.com.
KNOE TV8
State promotes affordable housing options in Northeast Louisiana
Grambling, La. (KNOE) - Efforts are underway to develop rural communities using state and federal funding. On Aug. 15, the Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) and USDA Rural Development launched a statewide tour to educate leaders, developers and residents on obtaining funding opportunities for affordable housing. “We have an affordable housing...
Louisiana School Makes ESPN’s List of Worst Football Teams
An ESPN computer program has analyzed the data and based on its programming has determined that one of the five worst college football teams in the nation is a Louisiana school. Now, that's a tough pill to swallow from a state that has a long and storied tradition of putting winners on the gridiron.
