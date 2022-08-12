Read full article on original website
Search canceled for suspect
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The search for Angela Dawn Hall has been canceled. ORIGINAL: The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect. Angela Dawn Hall is wanted for questioning in reference to an ongoing theft of a motor vehicle case.
UPDATE: Henry Co. woman BOLO canceled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The BOLO for the Henry County woman has been canceled. After careful investigation, the Houston County Sheriff’s office is no longer considering questioning Angela Hall in relation to the vehicle theft crimes and she is not related to the case in any way. ORIGINAL:
2 arrests were made in a Dothan truck theft
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two men have been arrested after police say they stole a truck and supplies from a business in Dothan. Police say, Anthony Jerome Harris, 58, of Headland, and Michael Earl Walker, 41, of Dothan, stole a truck, an enclosed trailer, and several pieces of equipment from a business on the 400 Block of Ross Clark Circle.
ALEA: One Eufaula man dead after fatal crash in Barbour County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced the death of a Eufaula man following a fatal car crash Monday night. A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 15 claimed the life of Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama. According to the ALEA, Banks was fatally […]
Monday evening single-vehicle crash results in one death
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County on Monday. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2003 GMC 1500 pickup truck left the roadway on Alabama Highway 131 at around 9:15 p.m. on August 15. The accident occurred near the 23 mile marker, about 4 miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County.
Jury issues caused by several things. Some summoned have died.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Among the reasons that a jury could not be seated to deliberate the fate of suspected murderer Coley McCraney is because some ordered to serve have died. That is understandable because driver’s license information, used to choose prospective jurors in Dale County, is sometimes outdated.
State prisoner serving time for manslaughter in deaths of two New Brockton teens dies
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—With the death of two New Brockton High School students two years ago, one can well imagine that the news of Anthony Bishop’s death in state prison has “spread like wildfire” in Central Coffee County. Today, WDHN spoke with those in the Coffee...
Single vehicle accident kills one in Barbour County
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday night, a single vehicle accident killed a Eufaula man. 63-year-old Michael Otis Banks was fatally injuried when his truck left Alabama highway 131 and struck a tree. Banks was pronounced deceased at the scene. That crash occurred about four miles north of Bakerhill...
Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree
An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
Investigation begins for early morning Dothan fire
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan officials are investigating an early morning house fire that claimed the life of a dog. Dothan Fire Department responded to a call on the 2000 block of Charlton Drive in Dothan, that a residence was engulfed in flames. Once on the scene, Dothan Fire...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of DeFuniak Springs man
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — A convicted felon suspected in a reported theft is facing several charges after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said it found him in possession of narcotics. According to a report by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on August 13, a WCSO deputy conducted a...
Friends continue to seek justice for the death of a Houston County woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County woman would have celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, but she was shot and killed a little more than a month ago. Now her family is trying to make sure she is remembered and that there is justice. “We want him to...
Signal operation change at W Main Street/Woodburn Drive intersection
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A signal operation change in Dothan will go into effect beginning on Tuesday. The change will affect the intersection of US Highway 84/West Main Street and Woodburn Drive. The city of Dothan asks that you use caution driving in this area as motorists adjust to the...
Facebook scams target Henry County residents
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police across the country are speaking out against recent social media scams, including right here in the Wiregrass. Community members in Henry County are being targeted on Facebook almost every day. Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says this has been going on for three or four...
Man in prison for killing two New Brockton teens in a 2020 car accident, dies in state prison
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man sentenced to 54 months in prison for killing two New Brockton teenagers in a 2020 car accident, was found unresponsive in the Kilby Correctional Facility last week. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 57-year-old Anthony Miguel Bishop was found unresponsive sitting in...
Enterprise man accused of murdering a woman will now face a grand jury
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise man accused of killing a woman in a May car accident, will stand before a grand jury in the coming months. Alex Rivera-Hernandez is currently in the Coffee County Jail being held on a $75,000 bond for the alleged murder of Giselle Burgos-Santiago.
Love Your Neighborhood provides assistance to couple in need
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Changes are on the way for the Morris Haven neighborhood in Dothan. The Love Your Neighborhood Cleanup Project will be servicing them as their ninth area on August 20. Longtime residents of the area, Carl and Mazie Crutchfield see the opportunity as a blessing. Without any family...
Roadwork to begin soon on US 84
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan announces that the milling and resurfacing of US 84 will begin soon. Midsouth Paving is scheduled to begin milling US Highway 84 between Bel Aire Drive and John D. Odom Road Tuesday, August 16th, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Milling is expected to be completed by Thursday, August 18th.
Henry County probate and commission offices to move buildings
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - For years the Henry County Courthouse has been overcrowded. Now, two main offices are in the process of moving to improve day-to-day operations. Commission and probate business will soon take place right across the street from the courthouse in the building previously known as a shell oil company.
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
