Riders continue to face Staten Island Ferry service reductions. Here’s how we got here.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Over the past two-plus years, Staten Island Ferry riders have regularly been subject to reduced service, with the longstanding issue reaching a boiling point earlier this month, when boats ran hourly during the evening rush hour, leaving frustrated commuters packed inside Manhattan’s Whitehall Terminal. When...
‘We need this water’: Residents in Paterson neighborhood say they’ve had no water service for days
Residents in one Paterson neighborhood say they’ve gone without water for days, saying the water suddenly shut off as early as Thursday night on Liberty Street.
Parts of Jersey Shore beach closed due to sinkholes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sections of a Jersey Shore beach closed last week due to sinkholes, according to officials. Bradley Beach Mayor Larry Fox wrote in a newsletter Friday that part of the town’s beach was closed and fenced off due to sinkholes caused by “breaches in the outflow pipe near the beachfront.”
Spate of gym thefts on Staten Island prompts NYPD service announcement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A recent spate of thefts from gym locker rooms on Staten Island prompted a public service announcement last week by the NYPD’s 122nd Precinct. The precinct, which encompasses the borough’s East Shore and some Mid-Island neighborhoods, took to Twitter on Wednesday with tips on how to protect their belongings.
Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge crash closes two lanes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A crash on the Brooklyn-bound upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge closed two lanes of the span, officials said. The crash initially only caused one lane to be closed. The MTA said motorists should prepare for delays and allow for extra travel time, according to an alert from the agency.
