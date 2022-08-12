We have received multiple reports of a large police presence on Route 37 East in front of Pizza Hut in the Kmart shopping center. We have unconfirmed reports that there is a person lying on the side of the road covered in blood. Multiple unconfirmed reports say the person is now covered with a sheet. We are working to get additional information. Avoid the area.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO