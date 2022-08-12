ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Man, 71, missing for weeks from West Brighton home: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man reported missing two weeks ago from his West Brighton home. Thomas Treval, 71, was last seen around 3 p.m. Aug. 2 inside his residence on the 900 block of Forest Avenue, according to a written statement issued Tuesday by the NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information’s office.
bulletin-news.com

Maplewood Woman And Teen In Crash On Garden State Parkway

The New Jersey State Police said that a 14-year-old girl was critically hurt after being ejected following a collision on the Garden State Parkway early on Saturday morning. The minivan’s driver was a 51-year-old Maplewood lady, according to them. On Monday, the police declined to provide any more information...
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK ON RT 37 IN FRONT OF KMART/PIZZA HUT

We have received multiple reports of a large police presence on Route 37 East in front of Pizza Hut in the Kmart shopping center. We have unconfirmed reports that there is a person lying on the side of the road covered in blood. Multiple unconfirmed reports say the person is now covered with a sheet. We are working to get additional information. Avoid the area.
Jalopnik

Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island

For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
therealdeal.com

Hoboken hospital eyed for eminent domain

An uncertain future for the Hoboken University Medical Center has the city considering the possibility of buying it through eminent domain. The City Council passed an emergency resolution to award a contract for the appraisal of the city’s hospital, NJ.com reported . An appraisal is often the first step in the eminent domain process, when a government takes a private property for public use while providing fair-market compensation.
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office

An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

