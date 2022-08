Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

"You've gotta check out..."

Lazy weekend ahead? Need to unwind and watch an after work flick? Just watch toss on Netflix--easy enough, right? That's only half the battle. Now what do you pick? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting August 1:

10. "Sing 2"

9. "Men in Black 3"

8. "Tower Heist"

7. "The Age of Adaline"

6. "Spider-Man: Far from Home"

5. "The Sea Beast"

4. "Wedding Season"

3. "Uncharted"

2. "The Gray Man"

1. "Purple Hearts"

