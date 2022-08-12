Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week
"You've gotta check out..."Lazy weekend ahead? Need to unwind and watch an after work flick? Just watch toss on Netflix--easy enough, right? That's only half the battle. Now what do you pick? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting August 1:
10. "Sing 2"Hours watched: 7,950,000
9. "Men in Black 3"Hours watched: 8,680,000
8. "Tower Heist"Hours watched: 8,700,000
7. "The Age of Adaline"Hours watched: 9,340,000
6. "Spider-Man: Far from Home"Hours watched: 11,320,000
5. "The Sea Beast"Hours watched: 14,340,000
4. "Wedding Season"Hours watched: 18,600,000
3. "Uncharted"Hours watched: 20,650,000
2. "The Gray Man"Hours watched: 38,900,000
1. "Purple Hearts"Hours watched: 102,590,000
