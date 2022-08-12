ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

"You've gotta check out..."

Lazy weekend ahead? Need to unwind and watch an after work flick? Just watch toss on Netflix--easy enough, right? That's only half the battle. Now what do you pick? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting August 1:

10. "Sing 2"

Hours watched: 7,950,000

9. "Men in Black 3"

Hours watched: 8,680,000

8. "Tower Heist"

Hours watched: 8,700,000

7. "The Age of Adaline"

Hours watched: 9,340,000

6. "Spider-Man: Far from Home"

Hours watched: 11,320,000

5. "The Sea Beast"

Hours watched: 14,340,000

4. "Wedding Season"

Hours watched: 18,600,000

3. "Uncharted"

Hours watched: 20,650,000

2. "The Gray Man"

Hours watched: 38,900,000

1. "Purple Hearts"

Hours watched: 102,590,000

