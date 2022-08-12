ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

40 Year Old Shelby Mom Just Won a Million Dollars In Local Lottery

It’s great to see someone from the town where I was born and raised win big in the lottery! Congratulations to 40 year old Kenya Sloan. She recently won a million dollars in the Carolina Jackpot lottery. She purchased her ticket at the Curve View Express on West Warren...
SHELBY, NC
Men broke in and stole from Lincoln County home: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Cleveland County men are facing charges for breaking into and robbing a home in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Wednesday at a home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road. The homeowner said they discovered the door […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Shelby, NC
Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life

LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, SC
Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park

A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
CHARLOTTE, NC
Upstate residents among those charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Tennessee on charges involving an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy, including several people from the Upstate of South Carolina. Mark H. Wildasin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced the indictments...
GREENVILLE, SC
Police Say 2-Year-Old Shot In Lancaster Expected To Recover

LANCASTER, S.C. — Deputies say a 2-year-old shot at an apartment in Lancaster, S.C. Monday night is being treated at a local hospital for injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Police responded to the hospital for a report of an injured toddler and discovered a shooting...
LANCASTER, SC
Pure Intentions Coffee Launches Across 68 Carolina And Georgia Walmart Stores

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Charlotte-based Coffee Roaster Pure Intentions Coffee announces a new retail partnership with Walmart and the distribution of four product SKUs across 37 North and South Carolina and 31 Georgia locations. The two blends are now available (in whole bean and ground form) at participating...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sentenced Rock Hill man sold guns, drugs to undercover agents

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man was sentenced on Tuesday for selling guns and drugs to undercover agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 40-year-old Rock Hill resident Santuron Cureton will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2021 to charges. 12 other […]
ROCK HILL, SC
Tasty Tuesday: Nguyen’s Noodles Food Truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The summer of food trucks continues on Rising! Today we’re highlighting Nguyen’s Noodles Food Truck and four of their dishes you can grab, a pad thai, a knife-cut noodle stir fry, fried rice and a Thai tea. To find the truck, check out their...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former firefighter with the Spartanburg Fire Department was killed in a crash on Sunday in New York. Officials said James Dotter began working for Spartanburg Fire Department several years ago but recently moved back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son, Henry.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Political group bringing $2.38 gas to Charlotte Shell station

CHARLOTTE — A political group is trying to make a point on inflation, but you can get a cheap gas fill up for a limited time Tuesday in Charlotte. Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina is bringing back the True Cost of Washington Tour to North Carolina. AFP will lower the price of a gallon of gas to $2.38 for from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Shell gas station at 4936 Albemarle Road in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

