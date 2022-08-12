Read full article on original website
country1037fm.com
40 Year Old Shelby Mom Just Won a Million Dollars In Local Lottery
It’s great to see someone from the town where I was born and raised win big in the lottery! Congratulations to 40 year old Kenya Sloan. She recently won a million dollars in the Carolina Jackpot lottery. She purchased her ticket at the Curve View Express on West Warren...
Men broke in and stole from Lincoln County home: Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Cleveland County men are facing charges for breaking into and robbing a home in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Wednesday at a home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road. The homeowner said they discovered the door […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Wanted For Breaking Into Lincoln County Home And Stealing Items
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Detectives say one man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a home in Lincoln County on August 10th and one person involved is still wanted by police. Deputies were dispatched to the home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road after the owner discovered the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 15th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, August 15th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WLTX.com
Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life
LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte City Council Approves Rezoning For New Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks In Grier Heights
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City Council has approved rezoning plans for a new Chick-Fil-A and Starbucks to open in the Grier Heights neighborhood. In a 7 to 3 vote, the council approved the plans. The new restaurants will be located in the parking lot of Food Lion on...
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: The Expensive Car Repair That Kia and Hyundai Owners Can Get For Free
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Many people who drive a Kia or Hyundai may be able to get the vehicle’s engine replaced for free. It’s all thanks to a class-action lawsuit. But many owners aren’t even aware of the option. Consumer Reporter John Matarese explains how you can find out if you qualify.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park
A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
FOX Carolina
Upstate residents among those charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Tennessee on charges involving an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy, including several people from the Upstate of South Carolina. Mark H. Wildasin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced the indictments...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Say 2-Year-Old Shot In Lancaster Expected To Recover
LANCASTER, S.C. — Deputies say a 2-year-old shot at an apartment in Lancaster, S.C. Monday night is being treated at a local hospital for injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Police responded to the hospital for a report of an injured toddler and discovered a shooting...
WBTV
He left his job accused of misusing taxpayer dollars. Then he was hired to run Charlotte’s bus system
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A hiring decision by the company contracted by the City of Charlotte to run the city’s bus system is raising questions for city leaders about whether CATS executives are asleep at the wheel when it comes to oversight of the bus operations division. The company...
wccbcharlotte.com
Pure Intentions Coffee Launches Across 68 Carolina And Georgia Walmart Stores
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Charlotte-based Coffee Roaster Pure Intentions Coffee announces a new retail partnership with Walmart and the distribution of four product SKUs across 37 North and South Carolina and 31 Georgia locations. The two blends are now available (in whole bean and ground form) at participating...
Sentenced Rock Hill man sold guns, drugs to undercover agents
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man was sentenced on Tuesday for selling guns and drugs to undercover agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 40-year-old Rock Hill resident Santuron Cureton will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2021 to charges. 12 other […]
WBTV
$10M awarded to former Novant Health employee in discrimination case reduced to $300K; millions in front, back pay awarded, judge orders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The damages awarded to a former Novant Health executive after he claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired because he’s a white man were reduced by millions of dollars, while more than $3 million in front and back pay was granted. In October...
wccbcharlotte.com
Tasty Tuesday: Nguyen’s Noodles Food Truck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The summer of food trucks continues on Rising! Today we’re highlighting Nguyen’s Noodles Food Truck and four of their dishes you can grab, a pad thai, a knife-cut noodle stir fry, fried rice and a Thai tea. To find the truck, check out their...
FOX Carolina
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former firefighter with the Spartanburg Fire Department was killed in a crash on Sunday in New York. Officials said James Dotter began working for Spartanburg Fire Department several years ago but recently moved back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son, Henry.
Businesses pull in revenue during American Legion World Series
SHELBY, N.C. — The American Legion World Series is in full swing in Shelby as baseball teams from across the country have been competing since last week. The series also brings in a lot of money to the city. A recent economic impact study conducted before the pandemic revealed...
Political group bringing $2.38 gas to Charlotte Shell station
CHARLOTTE — A political group is trying to make a point on inflation, but you can get a cheap gas fill up for a limited time Tuesday in Charlotte. Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina is bringing back the True Cost of Washington Tour to North Carolina. AFP will lower the price of a gallon of gas to $2.38 for from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Shell gas station at 4936 Albemarle Road in Charlotte.
NC city records 3 homicides in one day over weekend
A third overnight homicide investigation from Saturday was reported, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
NC prosecutor dismisses murder count in student’s death
A North Carolina prosecutor has dropped a first-degree murder charge against a man whose conviction in the death of a university student was overturned by a judge eight years later.
