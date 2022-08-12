ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
The Associated Press

Rookies Cross, Lucas passing early tests on Seahawks O-line

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Perhaps it’s a sign of how much the Seattle Seahawks are likely counting on their two rookie offensive linemen to contribute immediately. Several mornings during training camp there’s been extra meetings on top of the normal meetings for Charles Cross and Abe Lucas to try and get the duo up to speed and ready for what’s to come in their first NFL season. Consider it an accelerated crash course. “We have extra meetings with the rookies, myself or (assistant offensive line coach) Keli’i (Kekuewa) will meet with them extra,” Seattle offensive line coach Andy Dickerson said. “We have rookie meetings, but then he will grab them early in the morning sometimes, so you just keep giving them the information.”
SEATTLE, WA

