RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Perhaps it’s a sign of how much the Seattle Seahawks are likely counting on their two rookie offensive linemen to contribute immediately. Several mornings during training camp there’s been extra meetings on top of the normal meetings for Charles Cross and Abe Lucas to try and get the duo up to speed and ready for what’s to come in their first NFL season. Consider it an accelerated crash course. “We have extra meetings with the rookies, myself or (assistant offensive line coach) Keli’i (Kekuewa) will meet with them extra,” Seattle offensive line coach Andy Dickerson said. “We have rookie meetings, but then he will grab them early in the morning sometimes, so you just keep giving them the information.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO