Prisoners In New York State Can No Longer Receive Packages From Their Families
The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has banned all incarcerated individuals in state facilities from receiving packages from their families. What initially started out as a 'pilot program' has turned into a widespread policy. New York State has taken away prisoners' ability to receive packages sent...
informnny.com
New restrictions on imitation weapons on the books in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new law is on the books in the Empire State, aiming to crackdown on realistic-looking imitation weapons. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation S.687/A.3998 into law Tuesday. The goal of the new law is to make imitation weapons easily identifiable to keep kids, law enforcement and others safe.
New Bill Aims To Ban Guns In Many Public Places In New York State
A new bill introduced in New York State aims to ban people from carrying guns in many public places. Even though the United States Supreme Court sided with gun owners who sued the state about its concealed carry laws, this new legislation could make it harder for gun owners to carry their weapons.
COVID-19 Tests, Masks Required For All Visitors At Any New York State Prison
Masks and COVID-19 tests are now required for anyone visiting an incarcerated individual at a prison in New York State. The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision quietly updated its COVID-19 policy. Updated about a month ago, the new policy says,. For purposes of visitation, since social distancing is very...
No More Care Packages for Incarcerated Individuals in New York
According to a report by Maysoon Khan of The Associated Press, New York has restricted package deliveries to incarcerated individuals to combat illegal drugs and other contraband in state prisons. Incarcerated individuals will no longer be able to receive packages directly from friends or family either by mail or in...
These Are The Top 10 Poorest Counties in New York State [List]
Even though New York is home to plenty of billionaires and millionaires, there are quite a few counties with high rates of people living in poverty. The wealth divide in New York State is disproportionate. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states, New York and Alaska,...
Myths? Is It Legal to Have Your Tires Chalked in New York State?
Recently there was a court case in Michigan that deemed the chalking of tires to be a violation of a person's constitutional rights. Wow. Anyone else remember the days when you would park someplace and the police would be out there in force, and the only way for them to really check how long you had been parked in a spot was to chalk your tires?
You Can Still Vote While Serving Time in a New York Prison
Do you think that people who have been convicted of a felony should be able to vote New York State?. Every election season we are encouraged to exercise our right to vote. That's not really true though. There isn't anything in the original Constitution about having a right to vote. It does say that we are encouraged to vote if we can. The United States Constitution did make necessary amendments to guarantee the right to vote to those who previously did not have it.
These 7 Counties in New York State Had The Most Evictions This Year
Lots of landlords in New York State had a rough couple of years in 2020 and 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped almost all evictions around the state. But this year, in 2022, data shows that evictions are back in action, although not at the same levels they were at in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Compared to other states, New York has pretty strict rules about evictions and the legal process to kick a tenant out.
Is It Legal or Illegal to Flash Your Headlights In New York State?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
New York approves first 15 cannabis processor licenses
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 15 cannabis processors in New York State. Of those 15, three are in the Western New York area. These processors will turn cannabis being grown by New York farmers into adult-use cannabis through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which positions people who themselves or a family member has had a prior cannabis-related criminal offenses.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $44.4 Million in Assistance for Struggling Families with Children
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the distribution of $44.4 million in federal pandemic funding to help struggling New Yorkers with children to cover back-to-school and early life nutritional expenses. Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund will provide New Yorkers on Public Assistance with one-time payments of $214 for each child ages 3 to 17 and $150 for each child younger than 3 in their household.
Langworthy criticizes Paladino over Planned Parenthood as Paladino plans Langworthy’s replacement
(WIVB) — New York State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy on Monday called NY-23 opponent Carl Paladino an ‘abortion profiteer,’ citing that Paladino leases property at 750 Portage Rd. in Niagara Falls to Planned Parenthood. Paladino said in a separate press conference that the Planned Parenthood lease in the plaza predated his company’s ownership of the […]
Oneida Dispatch
New York State funds Morrisville homeless housing community
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. – New York State has awarded Christopher Community, Inc. $2.8 million to create 20 units of permanent supportive housing in the Madison County town of Morrisville, serving frail, elderly seniors with a disability or chronic condition. The money was awarded through the Homeless Housing Assistance Program, which...
New York State Squirrels Are Acting Weird! What’s With All the Splooting?
The animal kingdom is a wild and wonderful place. Dogs, squirrels, bear and beasts of all shapes and sizes have their own habits and mannerisms. Sometimes these actions are similar to human behavior and other times they just have their own way of doing things. A few weeks ago social...
New York State DEC expands drought watch
After consulting state and federal agencies, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) to expand the drought watch for the state.
25 Miles Per Hour Limits Could Be Coming Soon To New York Municipalities
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a statewide effort to prevent speeding. Speeding seems to be the norm on our streets and highways. It is a rare thing when I notice someone doing the speed limit. I tend to go over the limit as well, but not by too much.
New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families
There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
police1.com
Off-duty LEOs barred from carrying concealed firearms at N.Y. state fair
ALBANY, N.Y. — Off-duty police officers will no longer be allowed to carry concealed firearms at the New York State Fair this year. The policy change, according to MidHudsonNews.com, was sent out in a department memo on the heels of the annual event taking place from August 24 to September 5. Previously, off-duty officers have been permitted to carry concealed firearms with valid credentials. On-duty officers at the state fair will still be allowed to carry and display their firearms.
