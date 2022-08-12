Silly me, I thought you had to earn something like this! I keep forgetting that money can't buy happiness- but it can sure help. A rare treasure recently popped up on popular auction site Ebay.com. Not much is known about the item listed for sale, but the pictures seem to back up this seller's claims. An Ebay seller out of Mattawan, MI has just listed a "Key to the City of Kalamazoo" and it's up for grabs to the highest bidder!

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO