Keys to the ‘City of Kalamazoo’ Up For Grabs on Ebay
Silly me, I thought you had to earn something like this! I keep forgetting that money can't buy happiness- but it can sure help. A rare treasure recently popped up on popular auction site Ebay.com. Not much is known about the item listed for sale, but the pictures seem to back up this seller's claims. An Ebay seller out of Mattawan, MI has just listed a "Key to the City of Kalamazoo" and it's up for grabs to the highest bidder!
4 Apple Orchards In SW Michigan For The Whole Family
With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
LIST: Back-to-school events in West Michigan 2022
It won't be long before students across West Michigan head back to school.
Two People Steal Plants Off Vine Neighborhood Porch in Kalamazoo
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, 8/10, security footage captured what appears to be a couple of very bold porch pirates calmly perusing a selection of plants. On private property. The security footage, which was shared on Kalamazoo's Reddit, shows two unidentified women not just browsing this selection of...
Mitch Albom Bringing “Tuesdays With Morrie” Play To Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
Mitch Albom is going to be coming to Kalamazoo for a special appearance at the Civic Theatre, and he's bringing his stage adaption of the book "tuesdays with Morrie" with him. Tickets can be bought here, as the announcement was made by the man himself:. Mitch Albom's "Tuesdays with Morrie"...
Wounded Iraq War Veteran From Pennfield Goes Viral on TikTok
One-Eyed Jack shows us several Southwest Michigan towns as he takes us to work every day on TikTok. The man that goes by @oneeyedjack on TikTok currently has 22.4 thousand followers and 318.5 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. Warning: some of the videos below do contain curse words.
Do You Remember the Worm Woman from Kalamazoo?
Mary Appelhof was known as the Worm Woman from Kalamazoo due to her extensive work with worms. Appelhof dug deep to create systems for using worms to recycle food waste into fertilizer. In fact, the Worm Woman traveled the world as an international spokesperson and emissary of worm workers according to Vermico.com,
Four unique finds at downtown Kalamazoo’s Vintage in the Zoo
KALAMAZOO, MI - With over 85 vendors, Vintage in the Zoo offered something Saturday to fit the taste of any fashion aficionado. Though overcast skies and intermittent showers shied some vendors away on Aug. 13, many local and visiting sellers set up shop from noon to 7 p.m. on Anna Whitten Hall Plaza in downtown Kalamazoo.
Victim ID’d in fatal US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
The victim of a fatal crash on Sunday has been identified by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
Kalamazoo Is A Great City To Take Your Racoon For A Walk Apparently
I've seen some unusual pets in my life. My brother has ferrets and birds, I've known people who have snakes and spiders, and even one person who kept a few llamas as pets. But a raccoon is one I've never personally seen... until this video went viral in Kalamazoo this week.
ONGOING: Kalamazoo Police Surrounding Home for Standoff Situation
August 16th, 1:15 p.m. - Police are currently surrounding a home in Kalamazoo in a standoff situation. Tuesday, at around noon, a large police presence was reported outside a home near Race Street and Clinton Avenue. Authorities were wearing protective vests and armed with long guns. At this time, police...
1 Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred on Sunday morning. According to the police, an Indiana resident was rear-ended by the driver of a black Audi A4. The driver is a resident of [..]
Is A New Dinosaur Coming To Grand Rapids Museum? Yes!
It was a very surprising find last week for a Kent County road crew. Seriously, something you are not expecting at all. They unearthed a dinosaur! Well, the bones, anyway. Fox 17 reported that a set of Mastodon bones were found at an intersection along 22 Mile Road in Kent City last week.
Algae responsible for musty taste, smell coming from home faucets
If you've noticed a different taste or smell coming from the water in your faucets, you're not alone. It's a common phenomenon in the summer, according to water quality experts.
Back by popular demand, Red Hot Inn returning as food truck
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back by popular demand, the Red Hot Inn is returning to Grand Rapids' food scene in truck-form. The Red Hot Inn served up hot dogs, burgers and other traditional diner food with a Greek flair to patrons in Grand Rapids for 48 years before closing in 2019.
The 25 Michigan Cities with the Softest Water
Don't you just hate it when you wash the dishes, and no matter what you do, they're still spotty? That gross-looking film probably isn't harmful to you. More than likely it's hard water residue. If you've ever washed your hands and they still felt slippery after rinsing the soap away,...
Multiple hospitalized in I-94 crash near Kzoo
A portion of eastbound I-94 near Kalamazoo is closed due to a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck.
Man killed in US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
An Indiana man was killed in a crash on US-131 early Sunday morning.
Come inside! Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort is finally open
When you were growing up, you might have had a treehouse built in your backyard. Or, like me, you wished you had a treehouse in your backyard. The treehouse was the one place you can escape life and live in your own fantasies. Well, now you can experience a luxury...
