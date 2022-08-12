ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keys to the ‘City of Kalamazoo’ Up For Grabs on Ebay

Silly me, I thought you had to earn something like this! I keep forgetting that money can't buy happiness- but it can sure help. A rare treasure recently popped up on popular auction site Ebay.com. Not much is known about the item listed for sale, but the pictures seem to back up this seller's claims. An Ebay seller out of Mattawan, MI has just listed a "Key to the City of Kalamazoo" and it's up for grabs to the highest bidder!
KALAMAZOO, MI
4 Apple Orchards In SW Michigan For The Whole Family

With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Do You Remember the Worm Woman from Kalamazoo?

Mary Appelhof was known as the Worm Woman from Kalamazoo due to her extensive work with worms. Appelhof dug deep to create systems for using worms to recycle food waste into fertilizer. In fact, the Worm Woman traveled the world as an international spokesperson and emissary of worm workers according to Vermico.com,
KALAMAZOO, MI
Four unique finds at downtown Kalamazoo’s Vintage in the Zoo

KALAMAZOO, MI - With over 85 vendors, Vintage in the Zoo offered something Saturday to fit the taste of any fashion aficionado. Though overcast skies and intermittent showers shied some vendors away on Aug. 13, many local and visiting sellers set up shop from noon to 7 p.m. on Anna Whitten Hall Plaza in downtown Kalamazoo.
The 25 Michigan Cities with the Softest Water

Don't you just hate it when you wash the dishes, and no matter what you do, they're still spotty? That gross-looking film probably isn't harmful to you. More than likely it's hard water residue. If you've ever washed your hands and they still felt slippery after rinsing the soap away,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Battle Creek, MI
