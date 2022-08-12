Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdhn.com
Rain chances on the increase later this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today should be mainly dry once again, with only an isolated afternoon shower or storm possible at best. Showers and storms will be more likely south and east of our area, from the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend into South Georgia. Highs will be on the toasty side as most locations make it up to the mid 90s.
wdhn.com
WDHN Storm Team: Mainly dry and warm the next few days!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An isolated shower will remain possible for areas near the Florida-Alabama state line through 11 PM. After that, we can expect mostly clear skies to prevail as we cool down into the lower 70s. Sunday will be much drier than previous days, with only a...
wdhn.com
Investigation begins for early morning Dothan fire
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan officials are investigating an early morning house fire that claimed the life of a dog. Dothan Fire Department responded to a call on the 2000 block of Charlton Drive in Dothan, that a residence was engulfed in flames. Once on the scene, Dothan Fire...
wdhn.com
Roadwork to begin soon on US 84
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan announces that the milling and resurfacing of US 84 will begin soon. Midsouth Paving is scheduled to begin milling US Highway 84 between Bel Aire Drive and John D. Odom Road Tuesday, August 16th, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Milling is expected to be completed by Thursday, August 18th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Henry Co. woman BOLO canceled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The BOLO for the Henry County woman has been canceled. After careful investigation, the Houston County Sheriff’s office is no longer considering questioning Angela Hall in relation to the vehicle theft crimes and she is not related to the case in any way. ORIGINAL:
Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree
An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
wdhn.com
Rehobeth Football “the fog has cleared”
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — After not loading the bus for post-season play, and missing the playoff three-peat and third-year head coach Pate Harrison says that a tough region was to blame. “Our region was very tough last year and a couple of those games were hit or miss...
wdhn.com
2 arrests were made in a Dothan truck theft
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two men have been arrested after police say they stole a truck and supplies from a business in Dothan. Police say, Anthony Jerome Harris, 58, of Headland, and Michael Earl Walker, 41, of Dothan, stole a truck, an enclosed trailer, and several pieces of equipment from a business on the 400 Block of Ross Clark Circle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Two vehicle crash on Ross Clark Circle leaves 1 dead
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man was pronounced dead on the scene after an early Monday morning crash. The driver of the older model Dodge, Foy Wambles, 79, of Dothan, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dothan Fire Department. This is an ongoing investigation by the...
wdhn.com
Single vehicle accident kills one in Barbour County
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday night, a single vehicle accident killed a Eufaula man. 63-year-old Michael Otis Banks was fatally injuried when his truck left Alabama highway 131 and struck a tree. Banks was pronounced deceased at the scene. That crash occurred about four miles north of Bakerhill...
wdhn.com
State prisoner serving time for manslaughter in deaths of two New Brockton teens dies
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—With the death of two New Brockton High School students two years ago, one can well imagine that the news of Anthony Bishop’s death in state prison has “spread like wildfire” in Central Coffee County. Today, WDHN spoke with those in the Coffee...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Houston County missing man found
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) —— The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered Gordon man. Rodney Earl Rudd, 68, of Gordon, was last seen on Thursday, August 11th, in the 200 block of Hospitality Lane leaving an extended stay hotel in North Dothan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
GALLERY: 60 junior archers compete in the 11th annual State ARPA Archery Tournament
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 60 junior archers from across the state competed in the 11th annual State Alabama Recreation and Parks Association (ARPA) Archery Tournament. Dothan, Talladega, Cullman, and Hoover were represented this year and competed on Saturday morning at Eastgate Park in Dothan. Boys and girls, ages 10...
wdhn.com
Deadly crash kills Dothan man
MARIANNA, Fla. (WDHN) — A 37-year-old Dothan man has died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Jackson County, Florida. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving east in a delivery van on U.S. 90 (State Road 10) just west of Stone Bridge Trail when a Chevy Tahoe traveling west in the same area crossed the center line and collided with the Dothan man’s van.
WJHG-TV
John Deere tractor hit by truck
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A tractor was hit by a truck while mowing grass in Jackson county Thursday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a John Deere tractor with a bush hog mower was mowing grass on US 231 and SR 75 in Jackson County. A pickup truck...
wdhn.com
Friends continue to seek justice for the death of a Houston County woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County woman would have celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, but she was shot and killed a little more than a month ago. Now her family is trying to make sure she is remembered and that there is justice. “We want him to...
wdhn.com
Enterprise man accused of murdering a woman will now face a grand jury
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise man accused of killing a woman in a May car accident, will stand before a grand jury in the coming months. Alex Rivera-Hernandez is currently in the Coffee County Jail being held on a $75,000 bond for the alleged murder of Giselle Burgos-Santiago.
wdhn.com
Man in prison for killing two New Brockton teens in a 2020 car accident, dies in state prison
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man sentenced to 54 months in prison for killing two New Brockton teenagers in a 2020 car accident, was found unresponsive in the Kilby Correctional Facility last week. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 57-year-old Anthony Miguel Bishop was found unresponsive sitting in...
wdhn.com
DPD: Multiple guns stolen from a local business
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is looking for suspects who they say stole multiple firearms from a business on South Oates street late Friday night. Police say suspects drove a vehicle into a business on the 3000 block of South Oates Street that caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.
wdhn.com
McCraney is requesting a bond after sitting behind bars for more than 3 years
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark man who is accused of killing two Northview High School girls is requesting a bond to be set. Coley McCraney is accused of killing Tracie Hawlett and JB Beasley in 1998 and was arrested as a suspect for their murders in 2019. Now,...
Comments / 0