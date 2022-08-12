ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

wdhn.com

Rain chances on the increase later this week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today should be mainly dry once again, with only an isolated afternoon shower or storm possible at best. Showers and storms will be more likely south and east of our area, from the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend into South Georgia. Highs will be on the toasty side as most locations make it up to the mid 90s.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

WDHN Storm Team: Mainly dry and warm the next few days!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An isolated shower will remain possible for areas near the Florida-Alabama state line through 11 PM. After that, we can expect mostly clear skies to prevail as we cool down into the lower 70s. Sunday will be much drier than previous days, with only a...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Investigation begins for early morning Dothan fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan officials are investigating an early morning house fire that claimed the life of a dog. Dothan Fire Department responded to a call on the 2000 block of Charlton Drive in Dothan, that a residence was engulfed in flames. Once on the scene, Dothan Fire...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Roadwork to begin soon on US 84

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan announces that the milling and resurfacing of US 84 will begin soon. Midsouth Paving is scheduled to begin milling US Highway 84 between Bel Aire Drive and John D. Odom Road Tuesday, August 16th, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Milling is expected to be completed by Thursday, August 18th.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Henry Co. woman BOLO canceled

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The BOLO for the Henry County woman has been canceled. After careful investigation, the Houston County Sheriff’s office is no longer considering questioning Angela Hall in relation to the vehicle theft crimes and she is not related to the case in any way. ORIGINAL:
HENRY COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree

An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
EUFAULA, AL
wdhn.com

Rehobeth Football “the fog has cleared”

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — After not loading the bus for post-season play, and missing the playoff three-peat and third-year head coach Pate Harrison says that a tough region was to blame. “Our region was very tough last year and a couple of those games were hit or miss...
REHOBETH, AL
wdhn.com

2 arrests were made in a Dothan truck theft

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two men have been arrested after police say they stole a truck and supplies from a business in Dothan. Police say, Anthony Jerome Harris, 58, of Headland, and Michael Earl Walker, 41, of Dothan, stole a truck, an enclosed trailer, and several pieces of equipment from a business on the 400 Block of Ross Clark Circle.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Two vehicle crash on Ross Clark Circle leaves 1 dead

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man was pronounced dead on the scene after an early Monday morning crash. The driver of the older model Dodge, Foy Wambles, 79, of Dothan, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dothan Fire Department. This is an ongoing investigation by the...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Single vehicle accident kills one in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday night, a single vehicle accident killed a Eufaula man. 63-year-old Michael Otis Banks was fatally injuried when his truck left Alabama highway 131 and struck a tree. Banks was pronounced deceased at the scene. That crash occurred about four miles north of Bakerhill...
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Houston County missing man found

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) —— The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered Gordon man. Rodney Earl Rudd, 68, of Gordon, was last seen on Thursday, August 11th, in the 200 block of Hospitality Lane leaving an extended stay hotel in North Dothan.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Deadly crash kills Dothan man

MARIANNA, Fla. (WDHN) — A 37-year-old Dothan man has died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Jackson County, Florida. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving east in a delivery van on U.S. 90 (State Road 10) just west of Stone Bridge Trail when a Chevy Tahoe traveling west in the same area crossed the center line and collided with the Dothan man’s van.
WJHG-TV

John Deere tractor hit by truck

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A tractor was hit by a truck while mowing grass in Jackson county Thursday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a John Deere tractor with a bush hog mower was mowing grass on US 231 and SR 75 in Jackson County. A pickup truck...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

DPD: Multiple guns stolen from a local business

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is looking for suspects who they say stole multiple firearms from a business on South Oates street late Friday night. Police say suspects drove a vehicle into a business on the 3000 block of South Oates Street that caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.
DOTHAN, AL

