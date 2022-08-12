ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton Rapids, MI

Eaton Rapids High School hoping to bounce back with new head coach Wayne Dismuke

By Thomas Cook
 4 days ago
The Eaton Rapids High School football team is hoping to bounce back after last season with new head coach Wayne Dismuke. He took over halfway through last year and picked up the team's first win of the season.

Dismuke is trying to instill one thing.

"Confidence, confidence in everything they do. Last year we struggled with a lot of confidence," Dismuke said.

The players have noticed a difference, especially compared to last year.

"Last year, we were very poor on energy and positivity. A lot of our players were down on themselves a lot of the time," running back Chance Simmons said.

Coming into this season, junior quarterback William Ribby will be under center leading the charge, hoping to take that next step.

"You always have that pressure because you want to do well. But the pressure isn't too bad because I know I have a lot of support," Ribby said.

Eaton Rapids opens the season against Northwest High School Friday, Aug. 26.

