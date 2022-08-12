Kendrick Lamar‘s visual for “We Cry Together” has qualified for an Oscar consideration under the Best Live Action Short Film category. According to reports, the six-minute film, which stars K-Dot and Zola’s Taylour Paige as a quarreling couple, played in West Los Angeles’ Laemmle Royal Theater from June 3 to June 9, allowing it to receive an Oscar nomination. pgLang and Dave Free played one screening of the short film in the main 180-seat theater per day, with security collecting the phones of the movie-goers — most of whom were family and friends, but around 20 members of the general public were allowed to purchase tickets to each screening.

