Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
hypebeast.com
Take a Full Look at the OkDongsik x 다다DADA多多 Capsule Collection
Delving into the world of Food & Beverage, South Korean creative collective 다다DADA多多 has now collaborated with Seoul’s Michelin Bib Gourmand recognized restaurant, OkDongsik. The duo came together to introduce “DADA DAK GOMTANG,” an expert take on traditional Korean chicken soup. Limited to 200 servings via OkDongsik’s Seogyo location, the soup features a rich, deeply flavored broth, with moist chicken and accouterments.
hypebeast.com
NOAH's FW22 Collection is the Same but Different
Following a special summer release of sustainable wetsuits, NOAH returns to deliver its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. While introducing the collection, the NYC-based label quotes philosopher Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr writing: “the more things change, the more they stay the same.”. Continuing its free-thinking mentality of merging the subversive sensibilities of...
hypebeast.com
Samuel Ross' Black British Artist Grant Programme Launches for 2022
Samuel Ross, the founder and Creative Director of A-COLD-WALL*, is re-launching the eponymously titled Samuel Ross Black British Artist Grant Programme for 2022. With a focus on championing Black creatives, this fourth installment welcomes those in the fields of industrial design, graphic design, fine art, furniture, sculpture and fashion to submit their applications to become the recipient of the grant, in turn helping them to emerge in industries “where opportunity has been historically scarce for the Black British community,” per S_RA.
hypebeast.com
Blackpink To Make U.S. Award Show Debut at the 2022 VMAs With "Pink Venom" Performance
MTV on Monday shared a fresh slate of performers for its upcoming Video Music Awards this month, revealing that South Korean all-girl group Blackpink will make its U.S. award show debut with a performance of their soon-to-be-released track “Pink Venom.”. The new single, which is scheduled to arrive on...
hypebeast.com
Tiffany & Co. Launches New Tiffany Lock Bracelet Collection
Tiffany & Co. has officially launched its new “Tiffany Loc” collection, drawing from the archives to re-envision the symbolic idea of the padlock. Arriving as a token of togetherness and inclusivity, the sleek bangles feature an innovative swivel mechanism that took over a year to develop and is found in different combinations of white gold, yellow gold, rose gold, and pavé diamonds.
hypebeast.com
Blue Ivy Carter Earns Two Gold Plaques at 10 Years Old
Blue Ivy Carter, JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, has received two gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) at only 10 years old. The first-born child of the Carters earned the two plaques after Beyoncé’s 2013 track “Blue,” which appeared on Beyoncé, and “Brown Skin Girl,” which appeared on The Lion King: The Gift, earned 500,000 units each. Blue Ivy is credited as a featured artist on “Blue” and a songwriter and vocal contributor on “Brown Skin Girl.”
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga's Latest Statement Piece Is a $595 USD .925 Sterling Zip-Tie Bracelet
First, there was Yoon Ahn‘s AMBUSH with its zip-tie bracelet, then came Bottega Veneta’s phone cord set, Virgil Abloh’s Jacob & Co. paper clip line-up, Raf Simons’ skeleton cuffs and, soon after, Demna‘s Balenciaga tool hose clamp accessory. The world of fashion jewelry is one that explores the every day, turning the mundane and ordinary into desirable statement pieces that say “I’m anti-fashion,” even though they very much conform to its decree. Continuing this energy is Balenciaga‘s latest offering, the Logo Hoop bracelet that clearly draws from workwear aesthetics with its zip-tie design.
hypebeast.com
Atmos Celebrates the Nike Air Force 1's 40th Anniversary with 'Sneaker Heritage' by SHOES MASTER
A number of Nike silhouettes are celebrating anniversary milestones this year. While the Air Max 97 sees its 25th birthday in 2022, one of Nike’s most exemplary models will be hitting its 40-year mark: the Air Force 1. Since its release in 1982, the legendary pair has held a prolific stance in sports and music culture, never losing touch with the wearers that have made it iconic.
hypebeast.com
VANDY THE PINK Readies Burger Shop Tees
After releasing a Tofu-inspired collection featuring shoes, acrylic trays, and more, VANDY THE PINK draws upon food inspirations once again for its latest graphic tee capsule. Showcased in the collection are a range of Burger Shop tees featuring real-life images of branded tofu burgers, beer brand-inspired imagery, and flower-eyed cartoon burger graphics.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Palace‘s Fall 2022 offering is one of its most comprehensive to date, featuring a continuation of its adidas collaboration, plenty of technical outerwear, a Starter collab, and dozens of accessories, and now for week 3 much of its strongest array is about to drop. The upcoming selection follows on from last week’s cozy-centric curation, this time around opting for fleecy Polartec pieces, season-transitioning washed cotton outerwear, and caps in abundance.
hypebeast.com
Kendrick Lamar's "We Cry Together" Visual Qualifies for Oscars Consideration
Kendrick Lamar‘s visual for “We Cry Together” has qualified for an Oscar consideration under the Best Live Action Short Film category. According to reports, the six-minute film, which stars K-Dot and Zola’s Taylour Paige as a quarreling couple, played in West Los Angeles’ Laemmle Royal Theater from June 3 to June 9, allowing it to receive an Oscar nomination. pgLang and Dave Free played one screening of the short film in the main 180-seat theater per day, with security collecting the phones of the movie-goers — most of whom were family and friends, but around 20 members of the general public were allowed to purchase tickets to each screening.
hypebeast.com
Burberry Unveils 'Blue Period' Collaboration
Proving the fitting intersection between manga/anime and fashion,. recently unveiled its latest collaboration with the popular series, Blue Period. Written and illustrated by Tsubasa Yamaguchi, the Kodansha Monthly Afternoon serialized manga is centered around Yatora Yaguchi, a bored with life, yet popular high schooler who find inspiration in painting and enters the beautiful yet unrelenting world of art.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Lost & Found" Comes With an '80s Sale Receipt
Also known as the “Chicago Reimagined” colorway, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Lost & Found” will serve as a throwback to a time before sneaker culture. Centered around an aged/vintage aesthetic, the upcoming release utilizes a classic “Chicago” colorway with an updated silhouette based on the shape of the 1985 release of the AJ1.
hypebeast.com
Clarks Originals "Quilted" Wallabee Is as Cozy as Your Bed Sheets
Clarks Originals is on a roll. The Wallabee silhouette has been one of the brand’s most popular designs over recent years and has consistently kept its place as a wardrobe staple throughout the realms of contemporary and streetwear fashion. The shoe has had quite the journey as of late, its recent skeletal collaboration with Vandy the Pink is the perfect example of how the silhouette has evolved since its first edition back in 1967.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Black Suede and Orange
While summer is wrapping up, is already gearing up for the Fall season. The latest iteration to arrive for the Air Force 1 comes in a Halloween-themed colorway with reflective detailing. This offering of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is constructed in a black suede base that features mesh...
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max 97 "Atlantic Blue" Receives a Neon Twist
For the Air Max 97’s Silver jubilee celebration, will be re-introducing a variety of notable pairs that already have sneakerheads far and wide eager for a chance to purchase. The Japanese bullet train-inspired silhouette will also be receiving numerous playful makeovers including a Korean homage and a Koi fish rendition.
hypebeast.com
Say Hello to the New adidas Originals NMD V3 Sneaker
Since the introduction of Adidas Originals’ forward-thinking NMD silhouette in 2015, the German sportswear trailblazer has continued to disrupt the world of sport with innovative creations that stand alone. Six years later, the Trefoil brand presents the silhouette’s third edition made for global youth with a rebellious mindset.
hypebeast.com
Hot Toys Reissues Chadwick Boseman 'Black Panther' 1:6th Figure
In anticipation of Marvel‘s upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hot Toys is now reissuing its 1:6th take on late actor Chadwick Boseman‘s iconic character from the original Black Panther, celebrating his legacy. Standing 12.4 inches tall, the new reissue of King T’Challa boasts more than 30 points of articulation to allow the feline-like superhero to truly display his acrobatic skills in whatever pose you can imagine.
hypebeast.com
Saturdays NYC and PORTER Reconnect for New Mesh Bags
Continuing a partnership that stretches back to 2011, Saturdays NYC and PORTER join forces once again for a series of versatile carrying options. This season’s items adopt PORTER’s ultra-light nylon taffeta materials and are available in a choice of khaki and navy hues. New introductions include the Mesh...
hypebeast.com
ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 "Marshmallow" Comes Styled With Multi-Colored Accents
Collaborations are being produced left and right from the crew, and one silhouette that has found itself in the spotlight on many occasions lately has been the GEL-KAYANO 14. Companies such as Montreal’s very own JJJJound as well as Zack Bia and his newfound label Field Trip Recordings have applied their own sensibilities to the lifestyle runner, and now an inline installment with multi-colored hits has surfaced into our midst.
