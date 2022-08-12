Read full article on original website
A domestic flight is about $238, which is about 40% lower than the cost of a flight in May or June.
Like many things that change with the generations, the popularity of yard shrines and so-called "Bathtub Marys" is on the decline. On a Sunday drive through deep Catholic neighborhoods in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, however, a keen observer might still find a few displays here and there. Much has been...
BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A billing issue is delaying parcel deliveries for residents of Prudence Island. A notice on the Prudence and Bay Islands Transport ferry website said the shipping and handling of UPS packages is suspended until a “long-standing billing issue” is resolved. 12 News spoke...
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) says Scarborough South State Beach will follow off-season operations starting on Monday. Off-season operations include closing beach amenities on weekdays, according to the DEM. Concessions will be available on weekends, but swimming will be restricted to Scarborough North. The weekday closure of Scarborough […]
Buried in Stonington Cemetery is another treasure trove of tale, this one that links the beautyrest royalty, Kennedy heraldry (and the Skakel scandal), and rock ‘n’ roll kings themselves, one of the Beatles. The link is an architect named Eric Keppon, who died in 1964 at the age...
Guy Fieri is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary experts. The guy with the crazy hair has built a career around food and seeking out the best spots in the country. Getting a stamp of approval from Fieri is like a golden ticket for restaurant owners.
On August 13, with a message posted at its Facebook page and restaurant website, the owners of Branford’s award-winning Le Petit Café announced they were closing the business at its current location along the Branford green, after 25 years. They cited major kitchen renovations required at the café...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Could there be a new tallest mountain?. Denali National Park and Preserve is claiming the mountain at the center of the park is taller than Mount Everest. According to a post by the park, Denali measures nearly 6,000 feet higher in vertical rise when you take...
The mysteries of life in Connecticut as an English colony is continuing to be unearthed at a 17th century farm in South Glastonbury. The Hollister Farm in South Glastonbury started being investigated back in 2013. Over the last decade, the use of ground penetrating radar has shown artifacts lost to time.
12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
Who doesn't love peeking inside million dollar homes?. It's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's the fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see how grand these houses are.
You've been to the ocean, but where do you get the best lobster roll in New England? Here are some recommendations. You can visit Lobster Landing in Clinton, Connecticut, or Red's Eats in Wiscasset, Maine. You can also visit James Hook & Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or Bite Into Maine in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. There are many great options for lobster rolls, and they're all worthy of your time.
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Traffic came to a standstill Monday morning on the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge when a vehicle lost its trailer and the trailer lost its boat. State police gave this account: "A boat on a trailer became disconnected from the vehicle towing it. It struck the high-speed barrier and knocked down a light pole. The boat then came off of the trailer and came to rest blocking the two eastbound lanes on Route 138."
We've all heard a lot about this summer's serious drought and all the things it is affecting. From super-low water levels in area lakes and ponds to reduced usage of town water, the drought has certainly taken its toll locally. Just last week we learned that our usually gorgeous fall...
A $16 federal million grant will help close the last gap in the 84-mile-long Farmington Canal Heritage Trail.
If you have yet to marinate your pickles in Kool-Aid, you're missing out, my friends. There's a quaint Westport bakery that's been owned and operated by Karen Smith since 1981. Baked goods such as muffins, danish, turnovers, cakes and pies are the signature sellers, but one new item has been flying off the shelf like hot cakes.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) unveiled the first bus in its new electric fleet on Tuesday. In total, RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian said 14 “New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE NG” 40-foot battery-electric buses will replace the current diesel fleet on the R-Line, becoming the state’s first fully electric route.
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday some state beaches will not have outdoor showers or water available. This is in an attempt to save water and adhere to Narragansett's ban on outdoor water use. The following beaches will not have access to outdoor shower...
