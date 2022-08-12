ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

WPRI

Prudence Island not receiving UPS packages

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A billing issue is delaying parcel deliveries for residents of Prudence Island. A notice on the Prudence and Bay Islands Transport ferry website said the shipping and handling of UPS packages is suspended until a “long-standing billing issue” is resolved. 12 News spoke...
BRISTOL, RI
WPRI 12 News

Scarborough South to end beach amenities on weekdays

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) says Scarborough South State Beach will follow off-season operations starting on Monday. Off-season operations include closing beach amenities on weekdays, according to the DEM. Concessions will be available on weekends, but swimming will be restricted to Scarborough North. The weekday closure of Scarborough […]
Westerly, RI
zip06.com

Award-Winning Le Petit Café Closes at Branford Location

On August 13, with a message posted at its Facebook page and restaurant website, the owners of Branford’s award-winning Le Petit Café announced they were closing the business at its current location along the Branford green, after 25 years. They cited major kitchen renovations required at the café...
BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Denali claims to be tallest mountain in world

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Could there be a new tallest mountain?. Denali National Park and Preserve is claiming the mountain at the center of the park is taller than Mount Everest. According to a post by the park, Denali measures nearly 6,000 feet higher in vertical rise when you take...
HARTFORD, CT
ABC6.com

Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
JOHNSTON, RI
94.9 HOM

Beautiful & Charming $1.9M Colonial is Two Historic New England Homes in One

Who doesn't love peeking inside million dollar homes?. It's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's the fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see how grand these houses are.
LYME, CT
PhillyBite

Where To Find The Best Lobster Rolls in New England

You've been to the ocean, but where do you get the best lobster roll in New England? Here are some recommendations. You can visit Lobster Landing in Clinton, Connecticut, or Red's Eats in Wiscasset, Maine. You can also visit James Hook & Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or Bite Into Maine in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. There are many great options for lobster rolls, and they're all worthy of your time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Turnto10.com

Boat falls off loose trailer on Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Traffic came to a standstill Monday morning on the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge when a vehicle lost its trailer and the trailer lost its boat. State police gave this account: "A boat on a trailer became disconnected from the vehicle towing it. It struck the high-speed barrier and knocked down a light pole. The boat then came off of the trailer and came to rest blocking the two eastbound lanes on Route 138."
JAMESTOWN, RI
WPRI

14 electric RIPTA buses coming to R-Line

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) unveiled the first bus in its new electric fleet on Tuesday. In total, RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian said 14 “New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE NG” 40-foot battery-electric buses will replace the current diesel fleet on the R-Line, becoming the state’s first fully electric route.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Some state beaches to close outdoor showers

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday some state beaches will not have outdoor showers or water available. This is in an attempt to save water and adhere to Narragansett's ban on outdoor water use. The following beaches will not have access to outdoor shower...
NARRAGANSETT, RI

