‘Southern Charm’ Star Olivia Flowers Learned The Hard Way Not To Use Botox Shortly Before Going On Live TV

We’re eight episodes into Southern Charm Season 8 and the season is in full swing. So far, we’ve seen breakups (on screen and off), hookups (Craig and Naomie like WHOA), and even a wedding (between Shep Rose’s dog Lil Craig and Queen Patricia Altschul’s peppy Pomeranian Peaches). We’ve also seen Austen Kroll climb out of the Pit of Despair that he found himself in after getting painfully dumped by Madison LeCroy, and the brand new Charmer Olivia Flowers has been largely responsible for bringing a smile back to her face.

The tall, blonde Charleston native has been orbiting the Southern Charm solar system for a few years now — her and Leva go back a decade — but during her first season as an official cast member, she’s already been on the receiving end of some bitter words from Venita Aspen, gotten called “homely” by Madison on Instagram, and dealt with a botched Botox treatment before making her live television debut on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. Despite all of this, Flowers has managed to keep her poise, exude charm and warmth at every opportunity, and quickly establish herself as a fan favorite on the rabid SoCharm message boards. Decider hopped on a video chat with her earlier this week to catch up about her experiences on the show so far.

DECIDER: This is your first season on Southern Charm, but from all the time we’ve spent watching the show all these years we know that Charleston is really a small town at its core. Who was the first person, or people, that you met who were on the show, before you became a cast member?

OLIVIA FLOWERS: First person was Leva. She is a family friend, her and her husband. I’d say the second one was Kathryn. I met her shortly after.

How long ago was that now?

Yeah, so Leva I’ve known for years, like, pretty much like 10 years. And Kathryn, I met during COVID when the world was shut down.

[Laughs] Always a fun time to meet people, right? All masked up and getting crazy.

Right. That was Charleston during that entire thing.

Yeah, absolutely. We got a really good look at the early days of COVID and how it affected the city and the cast during the last season of the show. As a new castmember, what do you see as your role on the show, and what kind of opportunities — and pressures — come along with that?

I think being the new one to come in was kind of good and bad. Like, when I came in, I didn’t really have anything to do with the pre-existing drama…so, kind of coming out that clean slate, which was very helpful. And having known some of the cast prior to was also very helpful, because I wasn’t coming in completely, completely new. But I think the hardest part was coming in and not having other people’s opinions sway me on what I thought of someone. I’m really trying to stay clear and giving everyone a fair shot to really get to know them and have them get to know me before jumping to any conclusions.

That makes sense. I know there’s been a lot of pre-existing drama, so to your point, it’s nice to come in with a fresh slate, for sure. Did anyone from the cast, whether it was Leva or Kathryn or anybody else, give you any helpful — or maybe even unhelpful? — advice before filming started?

Leva helped me out a lot. She was really like big sister, and told me to just stay true to myself and not like I said, let any other people’s opinions sway me — and that I should just take advantage of the fact that I’m not on anyone’s side. So, if I come in and something happens, I shouldn’t be afraid to speak up to what I think. But that was really it. Not to be afraid to speak up if need be.

It seems like that’s the best way to do your best job on a show like Southern Charm or other shows is just to be yourself and stay true to who you are. But that said, Despite your attempts to stay out of the fray, inevitably you get dragged in, right?

Yeah. There’s really no way around it. You’re in it.

Well, it seemed like Madison, in particular, really took some early shots at you, maybe even more so on social media than on the show itself, or at least where we’re at in terms of the episodes right now. What did you make of that whole “homegirl / homely” post she did on Instagram? Do you pay attention to the social media drama?

It’s kind of hard not to. It gets sent to you regardless if you want to see it or not. I was taken aback. I didn’t think she and I really knew each other enough to have any shade throwing happen yet. I certainly didn’t think “homegirl” was going to set her off. If I had known she would be so bothered by that, I would have called her by her first, middle and last name. I just call people homegirl. It was certainly not a dig. So, I wasn’t expecting it to turn into the what it did, but I mean…

“I certainly didn’t think ‘homegirl’ was going to set [Madison] off. If I had known she would be so bothered by that, I would have called her by her first, middle and last name.”

Well, yeah. She’s an experienced veteran of these kinds of things, for sure.

I don’t know how to interact with that. I’m just like, oh okay. I’m homely and trust fund trash? All right.

As you just mentioned, social media drama becomes part of your life when you’re on a show like Southern Charm, whether you want it to be or not. It’s not all bad, though. You’ve been getting a lot of love and support on social media for standing your ground with Venita when she accused you of all sorts of nasty things, on multiple occasions. You even went out of your way on last week’s episode to try and give her an olive branch, of sorts, by letting her apologize to you at that garden cafe. What is the state of your relationship with Venita these days, and why do you think she, another newbie cast member, was picking on you?

Well, today, Venita and I are fine. We’re in a good place. I mean, after we had that conversation that we had this week, that was really all we needed to just kind of sit down one on one and not let anybody else’s…You know, she told me while we were sitting down that she had heard…People were in her ear about me, and that’s why she was on the defensive. And so I think once we were able to clear that air and sit down and have our own discussion, we were able to move forward and that’s what we did and that’s where we are now. We’re good as far as I know. I’ll think I’m good with someone and then I’ll log on and I’m like, “Alright, well, I guess not.” So as far as I know, we’re good.

Have you noticed any of the positive posts about you on social media, from the fans?

I have. People have been really, really kind and really sweet. And I just love any time someone relates. I’ve had a lot of people say they love seeing my mom and I together. It reminds them of their mom. As for the Venita thing? Well, I really appreciated people understanding my side of it, because it was hurtful to see that it was misinterpreted so, so terribly. But it’s been good. I’ve so far gotten really good feedback.

What were you feeling last week before going live on the air on Watch What Happens Live? You know, I know it’s one thing to be like, in front of the cameras and a whole ‘nother thing to have like that little red light come on.

No, I was very nervous. I had a couple of tequila shots before going out. And I said this on my social media, but I got some, like, botched Botox around my mouth that was setting in around the time. And so that was a big lesson I learned about this whole live television experience is to not lower face Botox before filming. Noted. So that was… I was in my head with that. And I was happy that I was with Kathryn, because she is a veteran, and every time I see her in these situations, she kills it. So, I was happy to let her take the show and do most of the talking.

Had you met Andy before in real life, or was that your first time meeting him that day?

No, first time meeting him.

How did it go?

Everything just happened so fast. I mean, the meeting, the filming, all of it. So, he was charming and so dapper and I wish I could have been around him a little bit more.

Yeah, I’ve gone to Watch What Happens and you’re right. It feels like it happens in blink, right? Switching gears, in the continuity of what’s on-air right now, it seems like you’re getting a little bit frustrated with Austen. He sort of seems like he wants to play the field a little bit, but you’re not really having it. Where do you and Austen stand on the show at this moment?

I was just confused, and despite how it looks on the show, I wasn’t on some boyfriend hunt trying to lock it down with him. But I just, you know, we had started out going on the group dates, which were fine and then having our first one on one and we were already talking about taking things slow. I was like, we haven’t even taken things anywhere and here we are talking about the speed of it? So I… yeah, I mean, it was a little confusing. And what was weird about is he knows he was confusing. Watching him and Craig on the golf course and he was like, “She’s so confused and I don’t blame her.” And I’m like, well then stop being confusing if you see it. It was just…it was a whirlwind. I felt like I was a high school girl.

I noticed he’s not on your Insta at all, but that’s your own personal thing, you know. But the fans sort of, I guess, want to know, you know, where do you and Austen stand these days?

He and I, we’re in a good place. You know, once we wrapped up the filming, we just traveled and got to have that time for ourselves and actually see where things go with us. So, we’re really good. We’re still very much in each other’s lives and you know, we have reunion coming up. So we’ll get to really answer those questions, then. But we’re overall good and I just enjoy having him in my life.

Are you emotionally prepared for the reunion? Last year was a sort of a train wreck disaster.

I don’t know how anyone emotionally prepares for this. I don’t…I mean, I’m like, do you have tips or anything? Let me know, because I don’t know anyone goes and does that.

I just know that it’s an endurance thing. You’re there like 10, 12 hours or something. What Craig told me, though, is to go slow on the booze..

That makes complete sense. Well, he needs to take his own advice. Last reunion, he was…He didn’t look like he took anything slow. [Laughs]

His hair was going flip flop and then every which way. [laughs]

I think I’m looking forward to it overall, because when I think so big in my head, I like see other people’s drama and I’m like, I’m gonna be chillin’. I’m not gonna have much to do.

Well, it’s always better to stay out of the intense like crosshairs of the situation. But you never know, especially with Madison there. You never know how that’s gonna go.

Yeah, very true.

Your parents have been getting a lot of screen time this season. Have they gone full Hollywood on you yet?

[Laughs] No. I think they’re underestimating the process. They’re like, “Oh, we’re not in it that much.” I’m like, I get more DMs about y’all than me. You’re in this and we’re all in it together.

Yeah, there seems like there’s been a lot of parental counsel, not just from you, but from some of the other cast members in season. It’s a nice little change of pace for people to see, and it helps broaden the viewers’ perspectives on everything in the show.

Yeah, definitely. I wouldn’t have been able to do this without them. I know I get like clowned a lot for being back at home with them, but I mean, they’re just my best friends and they’ve made this so much more fun and easy.

And it’s a lovely home. I think most people would probably want to live there, too. What’s been the biggest surprise for you so far as a cast member, something like you didn’t expect to happen or the sort of the way things are playing out when episodes come up on air?

It’s always surprising to hear other people’s conversations about you, whether they’re good or bad. It’s always something to get used to. I was surprised at how quickly I came to really care about the people that I’m on here with. Like, you know, I am very like a defensive person for people I love and care about. So, you know, like, seeing… And you see, well later on this season, like I react to some of the stuff Shep says to a Taylor or, you know, just like getting frustrated with Madison and stuff she says about Austen. It’s just you really learn to have this new layer of, like, trust and care for them and it’s difficult. And that surprised me. I kind of thought I was gonna go into it with my guard up, but you know, some of these people have become my best friends and that was surprising.

Well, yeah. I think it’s probably one of those intense bonding situations that you probably don’t get anywhere other than like, I don’t know, other than the military or something. Like you’re in the thick of it together, you know?

[Laughs] That was the perfect metaphor. Yeah, that’s exactly what it is. Like you’re in it and even if it’s people you don’t get along with or you have these arguments with, you still have common ground there and it’s comforting.

Absolutely. You know, one thing I noticed on your Insta as I was doing some research for our chat here today, it looks like you recently became the I think Director of Content Creation at Koz Films. Can you talk a little bit about your professional life? We haven’t seen much of it on the show yet.

When I was living in LA, I was working as a production assistant and then an assistant to an acting coach. And I was just starting to kind of get my hands dirty with learning about directing and editing and then COVID hit and really put a halt to that. So, a really talented videographer here in Charleston, Jake Kozmor, took me under his wing. He’s so young. He looks like he could be my little brother, but he’s my boss. He’s really, really talented, and I feel like I got to pick up where I left off. And I like assist him on video shoots. And, yeah, it’s been really nice to kind of bring my passion and what I was wanting to do and working on out in LA here in Charleston. So that’s been… it’s been really fun.

That sounds incredible. I know your personal Insta is doing really well right now, too. I’ve got one last question here for you. You know, you mentioned earlier sort of being in the thick of things with people. It seems like you and Taylor got really close and it seems like sort of are still so really close. What can you say about her right now after everything that’s sort of been in the tabloids?

Taylor’s just such an incredible person, and that’s not lost on anyone, Shep included. And so I think, given the situation, handling a breakup in general is hard, but having the public eye kind of thrown into it as well, I think she’s been handling it as good as can be expected. She’s spending a lot of time with her family and she’s going to be in New York this week with Naomie. So, they’re both keeping busy and I think both making the most of the time. And we never really… you don’t know where it’s gonna go. She’s not writing anything off. She’s not shutting the door on she and Shep. I think they’re both just just taking the time and seeing what happens.

