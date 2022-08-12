ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Arizona governor touts school voucher plan, slams opponents

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and backers of universal school vouchers took a victory lap Tuesday over legislation the Republican-controlled Legislature enacted in June giving the state the nation's most expansive voucher system, and he also used the time to attack backers of public schools who are trying to block the measure at the ballot.
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Oregon gubernatorial election moves toward 3-way race

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's gubernatorial election took a step closer Tuesday to being a three-way race when unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson delivered thousands of voter signatures to get on the ballot. If the signatures are verified by election officials, the former state lawmaker will face Democratic nominee Tina...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Third suspect charged in killing of California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder for his role in the off-duty killing of a rookie Southern California police officer during an attempted robbery earlier this month, prosecutors said Tuesday. Gerardo Magallanes, of the San Pedro area of Los Angeles, also faces charges...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wallace

Comments / 0

Community Policy