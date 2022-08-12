ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz kiss on red carpet amid family drama

By Leah Bitsky
 4 days ago

Brooklyn Beckham doing his best to heat things up amid an ongoing cold war between his wife and mother.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham was seen giving his wife, Nicola Peltz, a steamy kiss on Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood red carpet in Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday.

The couple locked lips for all to see as they posed for pics at the Facebook Gaming-sponsored event. And in another photo, Brooklyn planted a soft kiss on his wife’s cheek as she smiled for shutterbugs.

The 23-year-old son was dressed casually in black slacks and a black sweater with a peephole on the chest. Meanwhile, Nicola, 27, looked chic in a black-and-white checkered structured bustier detailed with a belt and matching pants.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz kissed on a red carpet amid rumors their families are fighting.
Their red carpet kiss comes amid Nicola’s feud with her husband’s mom.

Page Six exclusively reported last week that there is a cold war between Nicola — the daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz and his wife Claudia — and the former Spice Girls singer.

Brooklyn also gave his wife a smooch on the cheek.
“They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” a source close to the family told us. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.”

Nicola apparently didn’t want Victoria to be involved in the wedding planning. And a few days later, Page Six learned that the rift between the two women is just a product of an even greater family feud.

“Victoria and Nicola are just collateral damage. It’s not just about two women — it’s two families coming together,” a highly placed Palm Beach source shared, adding that the new couple is focused on branding in a way that Brooklyn’s parents don’t love.

Page Six reported that Nicola and Brooklyn’s mom are feuding.
“There is a very deliberate move orchestrated by Nicola and her mom and funded by Nelson. There is a reason why Brooklyn and Nicola are now ‘Peltz Beckham.’ It’s all about branding,” the source said. “I think that Nicola and her mom come up with ideas, Nelson can fund anything and he says yes! But for David and Victoria, it has to have some substance.”

Nicola attempted to shut down the squabble buzz by saying they originated after she didn’t wear one of Victoria’s designs for her wedding gown.

The couple, who have been dating since 2019, denied that there is any family drama.
“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Nicola told Variety of wearing one of the Posh Spice’s designs. “She didn’t say ‘you can’t wear it;’ I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

On her wedding day, Nicola ended up walking down the aisle in a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown .

Brooklyn claims that his parents, David and Victoria, are getting along with Nicola.
Brooklyn also tried to deny the family rift, telling Variety in the same interview, “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

And to prove his undying love for Nicola, Brooklyn surprised the actress with his new tattoo , inking the word “Marriage” across his forearm.

The duo got married in a lavish ceremony at her family’s Palm Beach estate in April 2022. They have since purchased a $10.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

