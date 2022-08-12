Read full article on original website
Billy Ray Cyrus’ Mother, Ruth Ann Casto, Has Died
Billy Ray Cyrus is mourning the death of his mother, Ruth Ann "Ruthie" Casto. The country music artist announced the sad news over the weekend, calling his late mother the “definition of love." "My mom went to heaven today. She belongs there. She earned it,” the "Achy Breaky Heart"...
Travis Denning’s Emotional ‘If You Need Anything Down Here’ Came From an Unexpected Place
The most emotional song on Travis Denning's new Might As Well Be Me EP is an acoustic ballad called "If You Need Anything Down Here." If you're imagining a tear-jerker about carrying on after a loved one's death, you're on the right track, but something very different inspired the tribute song.
Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman Remember Olivia Newton-John: ‘The Most Divine Light’
Keith Urban and his wife, actor Nicole Kidman, shared some personal memories in remembrance of the late Olivia Newton-John on social media on Monday night (Aug. 8). Urban shared a photo of himself, Kidman and Newton-John smiling and posing for the camera together. He reflected on his friendship with the actor, with whom he and Kidman share a native homeland: Though she was born in England, Newton-John and her family emigrated to Austalia when she was six years old.
Walker Hayes Says Keeping His Young Kids Grounded Is ‘Challenging’ Amid Newfound Success
Walker Hayes is grateful for his recent success, but he admits it can be challenging to keep his kids grounded in the middle of it all. It's been just over a year since a song about Applebee's took the world by storm. After more than a decade in the business, Hayes struck platinum with "Fancy Like," a song detailing simple date nights with his wife, Laney. Couple that with a fun TikTok dance and the song went viral online before spreading to country radio, where it reached No. 1.
David Nail Announces 2022 Story to Tell Tour
David Nail is hitting the road again this fall for a three-month headlining tour. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), the "Night's on Fire" singer unveiled his 2022 Story to Tell Tour, which includes stops in South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio. The announcement follows the June 17 release of Nail's nostalgic...
Keith Urban’s Backstage Antics Are a Lot Like Mario Kart [Watch]
When you're on the road, there's a lot of "hurry up and wait." After arriving in the next town, it's a rush to get things set up and do a soundcheck, but then there's typically some downtime before the show starts. Keith Urban — like many other traveling musicians — has gotten creative with how he fills that time.
Brooke Eden Wrote the First Dance Song for Her Wedding + It’s a Weeper – Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Garth Brooks to Narrate, Executive Produce New Documentary Series, ‘America’s National Parks’
Country fans who tune in to watch National Geographic's upcoming docuseries America's National Parks just might hear a familiar voice coming out of their television: Garth Brooks has signed on to narrate the show. Not only that, but the "Friends in Low Places" star will executive produce the nature show,...
‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Talks About HunterGirl Dating Rumors
Noah Thompson sees the social media chatter about his personal life and ignores it, mostly. There's one rumor about the American Idol winner's love life that bothers him. The story goes that Thompson and his longtime girlfriend Angel (with whom he has a baby boy) have broken up, and the reason is American Idol runner-up HunterGirl. It's not true — in fact, the truth couldn't be further from that rumor. This story comes with a twist.
Jennifer Hart Creates Her Own Nostalgia With ’18,’ New Single From Upcoming EP [Exclusive Premiere]
If Jennifer Hart's new single "18" is a good indicator of what's to come on her debut EP, then fans of traditional and contemporary country have something to look forward to. The acoustic guitar-led, steel-filled, mid-tempo love song is reminiscent of some of the best country songs of the last 20 years. Nashville song pros Paul DiGiovanni, Derrick Southerland and Brandon Hood helped her write a lyric that finds a woman reimagining a love story so it begins much earlier, thus avoiding some the pitfalls of a broken heart.
Jesse Labelle Drops ‘My Last Broken Heart,’ a Deceptively Painful Heartbreaker [Exclusive Premiere]
At first, it sounds like Jesse Labelle's new single "My Last Broken Heart" is a triumph. A peppy fiddle-and-guitar arrangement leads the fan-favorite country singer through his story of needing "tears and beers and a couple of years" to get over an ex. Classify Labelle as a country newcomer if...
Gary Allan Splits From Longtime Record Label UMG Nashville
Gary Allan is parting ways with his record label of more than 25 years, Universal Music Group Nashville. In a social media post shared on July 29, the "Watching Airplanes" singer announced the split, thanked his label for the support and shared his enthusiasm for his next chapter. "For the...
Jon Pardi Brings Passionate Performance of ‘Last Night Lonely’ to ‘Tonight Show’ [Watch]
Jon Pardi stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (Aug. 9) for a fiery performance of his recent single "Last Night Lonely." The country star's late night appearance showed off the confident energy that brings fans back to Pardi's live shows time after time. With assistance from his impressive backing band, the "Head Over Boots" singer rolled through the stand-out track, which finds Pardi hoping to light a romantic spark that just might stand the test of time.
Luke Combs Celebrates Second Anniversary With ‘Angel’ Wife Nicole [Picture]
Luke Combs and his wife Nicole have been hitched for two years! The pair each took to social media individually to mark the occasion and gush about their partner, with the superstar calling his wife — a new mother to the couple's child — an "angel." "Can’t believe...
Remember When Sam Elliott Co-Starred in a Western Miniseries With Reba McEntire?
These days, country fans may know Sam Elliott best as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's 1883 co-star, but when it comes to acting alongside country artists, that's not his first rodeo. In fact, back in 1995, Elliott shared the small screen with none other than Reba McEntire. Called Buffalo Girls,...
Ernest Plans First-Ever Headlining Run With His 2022 Sucker for Small Towns Tour
"Flower Shops" up-and-comer Ernest is taking his show on the road as a headliner for the first time ever. Beginning in early October, he'll hit college towns across the South and Midwest for his 11-date Sucker for Small Towns Tour. Jake Worthington, Noah Hicks and Lauren Watkins are splitting the opening slot on the trek.
Blake Shelton Is Tillin’ Up the Land and Singing Jason Aldean [Watch]
It's not quite harvesting season, but that hasn’t stopped Blake Shelton from getting an early start on preparing his land to grow crops in his hometown of Tishomingo, Okla. The country music superstar has been spending time outdoors, plowing the field outside on his sprawling 1,300-acre property. Shelton shared a video with fans showing his hard day's work on the farm, as well as his job from start to finish.
Drake Milligan’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Fate Revealed
On Wednesday night (Aug. 10), Drake Milligan learned if he'll be headed to the finals of America's Got Talent. The AGT judging panel praised him after his performance of "Kiss Goodbye All Night" on Tuesday, with used-to-be curmudgeon Simon Cowell going as far as to call him the best of the night. Ultimately it wasn't their call, however — it was up to America's Got Talent viewers to decide which two finalists would move on to the finals.
Reba McEntire Is a ‘Loose Cannon’ in Trailer for ‘The Hammer’ [Watch]
Reba McEntire takes down good guys and bad guys in the trailer for her new Lifetime movie, The Hammer. As Judge Kim Wheeler, the country music star proves that no one is above the law. The nearly two-minute clip sets up the premise of the film. Judge Wheeler has returned...
Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Pens an Open Letter to His Wife
Olivia Newton-John's husband has shared a long letter he wrote to her, along with a photo of the couple in their younger years. The four paragraph note on her social media pages is his first public comment since he helped announce her death at age 73 on Monday (Aug. 8).
