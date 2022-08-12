ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman Remember Olivia Newton-John: ‘The Most Divine Light’

Keith Urban and his wife, actor Nicole Kidman, shared some personal memories in remembrance of the late Olivia Newton-John on social media on Monday night (Aug. 8). Urban shared a photo of himself, Kidman and Newton-John smiling and posing for the camera together. He reflected on his friendship with the actor, with whom he and Kidman share a native homeland: Though she was born in England, Newton-John and her family emigrated to Austalia when she was six years old.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Walker Hayes Says Keeping His Young Kids Grounded Is ‘Challenging’ Amid Newfound Success

Walker Hayes is grateful for his recent success, but he admits it can be challenging to keep his kids grounded in the middle of it all. It's been just over a year since a song about Applebee's took the world by storm. After more than a decade in the business, Hayes struck platinum with "Fancy Like," a song detailing simple date nights with his wife, Laney. Couple that with a fun TikTok dance and the song went viral online before spreading to country radio, where it reached No. 1.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Taste of Country

David Nail Announces 2022 Story to Tell Tour

David Nail is hitting the road again this fall for a three-month headlining tour. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), the "Night's on Fire" singer unveiled his 2022 Story to Tell Tour, which includes stops in South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio. The announcement follows the June 17 release of Nail's nostalgic...
GEORGIA STATE
Taste of Country

Keith Urban’s Backstage Antics Are a Lot Like Mario Kart [Watch]

When you're on the road, there's a lot of "hurry up and wait." After arriving in the next town, it's a rush to get things set up and do a soundcheck, but then there's typically some downtime before the show starts. Keith Urban — like many other traveling musicians — has gotten creative with how he fills that time.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamey Johnson
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Sam Hunt
Person
Chase Rice
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Kid Rock
Taste of Country

‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Talks About HunterGirl Dating Rumors

Noah Thompson sees the social media chatter about his personal life and ignores it, mostly. There's one rumor about the American Idol winner's love life that bothers him. The story goes that Thompson and his longtime girlfriend Angel (with whom he has a baby boy) have broken up, and the reason is American Idol runner-up HunterGirl. It's not true — in fact, the truth couldn't be further from that rumor. This story comes with a twist.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Jennifer Hart Creates Her Own Nostalgia With ’18,’ New Single From Upcoming EP [Exclusive Premiere]

If Jennifer Hart's new single "18" is a good indicator of what's to come on her debut EP, then fans of traditional and contemporary country have something to look forward to. The acoustic guitar-led, steel-filled, mid-tempo love song is reminiscent of some of the best country songs of the last 20 years. Nashville song pros Paul DiGiovanni, Derrick Southerland and Brandon Hood helped her write a lyric that finds a woman reimagining a love story so it begins much earlier, thus avoiding some the pitfalls of a broken heart.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Music Industry#Music History#Popular Music
Taste of Country

Jon Pardi Brings Passionate Performance of ‘Last Night Lonely’ to ‘Tonight Show’ [Watch]

Jon Pardi stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (Aug. 9) for a fiery performance of his recent single "Last Night Lonely." The country star's late night appearance showed off the confident energy that brings fans back to Pardi's live shows time after time. With assistance from his impressive backing band, the "Head Over Boots" singer rolled through the stand-out track, which finds Pardi hoping to light a romantic spark that just might stand the test of time.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Taste of Country

Blake Shelton Is Tillin’ Up the Land and Singing Jason Aldean [Watch]

It's not quite harvesting season, but that hasn’t stopped Blake Shelton from getting an early start on preparing his land to grow crops in his hometown of Tishomingo, Okla. The country music superstar has been spending time outdoors, plowing the field outside on his sprawling 1,300-acre property. Shelton shared a video with fans showing his hard day's work on the farm, as well as his job from start to finish.
TISHOMINGO, OK
Taste of Country

Drake Milligan’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Fate Revealed

On Wednesday night (Aug. 10), Drake Milligan learned if he'll be headed to the finals of America's Got Talent. The AGT judging panel praised him after his performance of "Kiss Goodbye All Night" on Tuesday, with used-to-be curmudgeon Simon Cowell going as far as to call him the best of the night. Ultimately it wasn't their call, however — it was up to America's Got Talent viewers to decide which two finalists would move on to the finals.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy