August 15, 2022 – The transition to a new EMS provider for Decatur and Macon County is underway. After careful consideration and a thorough review process, the City of Decatur has chosen to issue Abbott EMS/GMR with a license to operate ambulance services. The company has been notified of the decision and will begin the transition as soon as possible.

