Read full article on original website
Related
nowdecatur.com
Big Cars Return to Illinois State Fair for 89th Time
August 14, 2022 – Auto Racing is the traditional daytime entertainment of the last weekend of the Illinois State Fair, starting with the 89th scheduled appearance of the open-wheel championship machines now known as the Silver Crown Cars of the United States Auto Club. The annual Bettenhausen 100 presented by MiteXstream takes place on Saturday, August 20 on the World’s Fastest One Mile Dirt track in Springfield, Illinois.
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Selects New Ambulance Service
August 15, 2022 – The transition to a new EMS provider for Decatur and Macon County is underway. After careful consideration and a thorough review process, the City of Decatur has chosen to issue Abbott EMS/GMR with a license to operate ambulance services. The company has been notified of the decision and will begin the transition as soon as possible.
Comments / 0