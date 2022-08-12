Read full article on original website
Behind the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Obsessed with the occult at the time, bassist Geezer Butler painted his walls black and decorated his place with images of satan and inverted crucifixes. Bandmate Ozzy Osbourne also gave Butler a book on the occult to add to his collection, which he read and placed on a shelf near his bed before going to sleep. When Butler awoke, there was a black silhouetted figure standing at the foot of his bed that ran toward the bookshelf where he had the book. The book had disappeared.
Revisiting the car-crash moment Yes inadvertently performed as a power trio on live TV
It also featured Bill Bruford and Steve Howe taking part in an excruciating interview
Brian Wilson Wrote 1 Beach Boys Song While Playing Piano in a Sandbox
Brian Wilson has personal favorite Beach Boys songs, including one that he wrote while in a sandbox. Here's what this songwriter said about 'Surf's Up.'
Sharon Osbourne, 69, shows off her taut visage as she makes a glamorous exit from her London hotel... after husband Ozzy, 73, returned to the stage at the Commonwealth Games
She recently supported husband Ozzy Osbourne as he took to the stage at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. And Sharon Osbourne looked as glam as ever on Tuesday as she headed to her own work duties, with the star seen leaving her London hotel to go and film her TalkTV chat show.
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Jimmy Webb Said a Monkees Song Is 1 of the Best Songs Ever
Country singer Jimmy Webb said one of The Monkees' songs and one of The Everly Brothers' songs influenced him during his early career.
‘What the F-ck Do You Say to Ozzy Osbourne?’ Post Malone Meets the Prince of Darkness for the First Time
Click here to read the full article. On Post Malone’s darker Hollywood’s Bleeding LP, he welcomes Ozzy Osbourne on one of the album’s standouts, “Take What You Want,” and in turn a contemporary legend in the making meets a rock & roll god. Osbourne’s signature vocals open the track with an automatic timelessness only a rock icon like him can achieve. For someone like Malone, getting him on a track is one thing, but getting to finally meet the guy was “absolutely fucking mind-blowing.” In an exclusive clip, Malone greets the Prince of Darkness for the very first time. The footage...
Why 1 Monkees Song Was Used in a Scene Where Davy Jones Walked the Beach After a Breakup
One of The Monkees' songs wasn't written for the group but it was used for a sad scene from 'The Monkees' featuring Davy Jones.
5 Deep Cuts From the Rolling Stones You Should Be Listening To
Fans of the Rolling Stones are being spoiled with content from the band amid their 60th-anniversary celebrations. From a sprawling world tour to a tell-all documentary series, if you love the Stones we measure you’re feeling pretty good right about now. After spending 60 years at the top of...
Brian Wilson’s Original Lyrics for The Beach Boys’ ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’ Were Completely Different
Different versions of The Beach Boys' "Fun, Fun, Fun" became hits in the United States and the United Kingdom during different decades.
50 Years Ago: The Band Boldly Reshapes With ‘Rock of Ages’
The Band's initial live release was an offhanded overhaul, rather than an attempt to simply replicate their catalog. Issued on Aug. 15, 1972, the brass-laced Rock of Ages would become a showcase for a group pushing itself musically and creatively. Credit New Orleans soul Svengali Allen Toussaint, who wrote arrangements...
When Iggy Pop Refused to Stop Show Despite Bomb Warning
Blondie drummer Clem Burke looked back at the "chaos" of touring as a member of Iggy Pop’s band in the 1980s and recalled a specific moment when the singer refused to stop a show despite having been told of a bomb threat. In a recent interview with Spin, Burke...
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Accused of Stealing Lyrics on New Album
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have been accused of stealing lyrics from an incarcerated man on their new collaborative album, 18. The lyrics to the duo's new song "Sad Motherfuckin' Parade" were allegedly lifted from "Hobo Ben," an old toast — or form of Black folk poetry — delivered by the late Slim Wilson, a gambler, pimp, robber and murderer, Rolling Stone reports. While he was doing time in Missouri State Penitentiary for armed robbery in 1964, Wilson met folklorist Bruce Jackson, who featured the convict's work in his 1974 book about toasts titled Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me and a 1976 album of the same name.
Billie Joe Armstrong Entered Rehab After His Meltdown During a Green Day Performance: ‘I’m Not F–king Justin Bieber’
During a Green Day performance in 2012, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong ended up going to rehab after having a public meltdown.
Worst Solo Albums by Superstar Band Members
It’s never pretty when great bands splinter – whether temporarily, or forever and ever, amen. But things can get a lot uglier when that splintering results in one or more band members recording a solo album that, how shall we put it, stinks to high heaven. Unlike goose...
Opinion: The Rise of the "Dirtbag Look" for Men Is Disrespectful to Women
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names have been changed. When I hugged Shane my nose prickled. He smelled unwashed. He had mentioned when he arrived to our date that he’d just come from the gym. He looked it, what with the thin sheen of grease covering his face and the way his hair was messily clumped. But now I realized he smelled like it, too.
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
Listen to Tenacious D’s Pre-‘Tribute’ Breakup Ballad: Exclusive Premiere
Before they wrote the greatest song in the world — then forgot it, then wrote a tribute to it — Tenacious D tried their hand at a breakup ballad. Jack Black and Kyle Gass reflect on their songwriting origins and rise to stardom in Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion, the latest installment in Audible's Words + Music series. The nearly two-hour episode also features seven newly recorded catalog songs from the comedy-rock duo.
Impressions Co-Founder Sam Gooden Dead at 87
Sam Gooden, co-founder of soul group the Impressions, died at the age of 87, his daughter confirmed. He passed away in his native Chattanooga after a career that spanned seven decades. While no cause of death was given, it’s understood he’d been in poor health for some time. He’d retired in 2018, bringing the band to an end at the same time.
Billy Sheehan Has Pro-Shot Footage From ‘Eat ‘Em and Smile’ Tour
Professionally shot footage of David Lee Roth performing with his Eat ‘Em and Smile-era band exists, and bassist Billy Sheehan says he’s got it. “I think I'm the only guy with it,” the rocker revealed during a conversation with the We Go to 11 YouTube channel (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “They shot it pro. It's Dave's tour and Dave's business, so I can't do anything with it, unfortunately. At some point, maybe I'll try and get in touch with Dave, 'Do you wanna put this out?' But I had a pro-shot [footage]… I forgot how I got it. As far as I know, nobody else has it. I just reviewed it the other day and backed it up again to another three drives to make sure I didn't lose it."
