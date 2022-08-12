Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
Kindergarten Dismissal Time Moved to 2:35 P.M. at UCES
A new dismissal time for Kindergarten students at Union City Elementary School has been announced and will go into effect Tuesday, Aug. 16. Kindergarten students may be picked up at 2:35 each day instead of 2:45 p.m. The change is being made to alleviate traffic congestion in front of and...
thunderboltradio.com
Milan Beats Union City in Monday Golf; Chandler Earns Medalist Honors
Union City’s boys fell three strokes short of besting Milan, dropping a close match (179-182) to the Bulldogs at Poplar Meadows Country Club. Nolan Chandler was Union City’s medalist for the third straight outing, shooting a 42. Reese Paschall and Landon Hauhe each finished with a 46, and Logan Vincent came in with a 48.
thunderboltradio.com
104.9 KYTN/105.7 “The Quake” Hosts Retirement Reception in Union City
A large crowd made their way to the 104.9 KYTN/105.7 “The Quake” studios in Union City, to attend the retirement reception of two longtime sportscasters. Following the announcement of their retirement from broadcasting, Mike Rauchle and Arts Sparks were honored for their 80 years of sports coverage. Rauchle...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State releases 2023-25 college football schedule, first year in MVFC
A new conference, a former conference foe and a clash of Commonwealth schools highlight the 2023 Murray State football schedule. The 2023 season will be the Racers' first in the nation's top FCS league, the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The MVFC formally announced the 2023 league schedule Monday, the first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
More photos from the scene
One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says. The victims were taken to hospitals in St. Louis, Cape Girardeau and Paducah. Serious burn injuries were reported.
wpsdlocal6.com
Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #5 Pryor Lamb
PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted McCracken County's Pryor Lamb the #5 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:. Hopkinsville’s Marc Clark: "He’s a quarterback. That’s what he is. He’s born and bred to be a quarterback. He lives it; he eats it and breathes it and sleeps it. Everything he does is to be that quarterback. I expect him to have just a monster senior year."
thunderboltradio.com
Gleason Board to get updates on code enforcement, on-premises beer consumption
The Gleason City Board will get updates on code enforcement and on-premises beer consumption during Monday night’s regular monthly meeting. City Attorney Beau Pemberton will update the Board on a proposal to allow on-premises beer consumption as as code enforcement and the sale of condemned property. The Board will...
thunderboltradio.com
The Obion County Fair to Begin on Saturday
The Obion County Fair will begin an eight day run starting this Saturday. This year’s 64th annual fair is titled “Over the Harvest Moon” and will take place at the Obion County Fairgrounds in Union City. The fair’s opening day on Saturday will include nine pageants, ranging...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Volleyball Wins Season Opener
Match No. 1 of the 2022 volleyball season was a convincing victory for Union City. The Lady Tornadoes swept visiting West Carroll 3-0 Monday night, winning 25-10, 25-19 and 25-10. Sadie Crawford had a team-high 11 kills, with Addison Carr accounting for 10. Emma Powell registered eight kills, and Debrionna...
thunderboltradio.com
Nico Yantko named Murray State University Director of Athletics
MURRAY, Ky. — Nico Yantko is coming home to Murray State University after being named the 10th athletics director in school history. A two-degree Murray State alumnus, Yantko will be introduced in a public event in the Murray Room of the CFSB Center, Tuesday at noon. The event will be streamed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/AAHBChyIwwQ.
thunderboltradio.com
Construction manager, engineer to discuss design for Dresden City Hall, Fire and Police Departments
The design for a new Dresden City Hall, Fire Department, and Police Department will take a closer step Thursday afternoon when the construction manager and engineer meet to discuss the project. The meeting will be Thursday at 2:00 at Dresden City Hall inside in the McWherter Civic Center. The public...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Mayor Randy Brundige named ‘Mayor of the Year’ by Tennessee Municipal League
Martin Mayor Randy Brundige has been named the 2022 Mayor of the Year by the Tennessee Municipal League at its 82nd Annual Conference in Gatlinburg. Currently in the fourth year of a fifth term, Mayor Brundige has a background in budgets, sales, markets, and providing efficient services from his career in livestock sales and auctions. Under his leadership, the City of Martin has undergone major changes, many of which have been financed by more than $50 million in grant funds for new infrastructure and economic development projects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westkentuckystar.com
Lane restriction on US 641 north of Murray begins Monday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a contractor would begin work Monday on US 641 north of Murray to construct an R-Cut intersection causing a lane closure. They said the work zone would be just north of the US 641/KY 80 intersection to allow the construction of an R-Cut intersection for the Paschall Truck Lines entrance.
radionwtn.com
Dates Set For Kentucky Waterfowl Blind Drawings
Dates are now set for the annual waterfowl blind drawings for season-long sites at Lake Barkley, Doug Travis, Green River Lake and Barren River Lake wildlife management areas (WMAs). These are in addition to other public waterfowl hunting opportunities offered by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. Kentucky...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Commissioners Honor Mayor Benny McGuire With Naming of Building
Today was the final County Commission meeting for Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire. Following a farewell address to the board, and a full room of attendees, Commissioner Paul Albright introduced a motion to honor McGuire with the naming of a building.(AUDIO) Mayor McGuire was visably moved by the announcement, with...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with Malden shooting
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/12/22 – 08/15/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/12/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/15/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies say heroic residents 'undoubtedly' saved a man's life in fiery Thursday evening crash
PADUCAH — More details are emerging about a fiery Thursday evening crash in Paducah that prompted numerous residents to attempt to extinguish the flames. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, one driver was uninjured and one is in the hospital in stable condition following the accident.
thunderboltradio.com
James “Buck” Abney, 89, Greenfield
Visitation for James “Buck” Abney, age 89, of Greenfield, will be Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 11:00 until 1:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield in charge of arrangements.
Comments / 2