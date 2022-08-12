Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Pioneer Days comes to an end
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a weekend of activities bringing community members in touch with the past, this year’s Pioneer Days wrapped up. The events of the final day included raffles, RV races and a garden tractor pull. Visitors were also able to see a Phoenix Log Hauler brought into Eau Claire for Pioneer Days.
winonahealth.org
Dr. Ferris is the reason that I can live a normal life
“I have dealt with and suffered from a-typical autoimmune hepatitis. Dr. Ferris is the reason that I can live a very normal life. I have been told by my specialist at Mayo that I am truly a miracle. Dr. Ferris’s advice, listening, expertise and genuine respect are very much appreciated and welcoming to me. He is truly a caring, knowledgeable, intelligent and professional provider that I hold in the utmost esteem. I am so grateful that he is my provider here at Winona Health.”
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Main Street hosts the 45th annual Pure Water Days and Riverfest
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Main Street hosted the 45th annual Pure Water Days parade and Riverfest Saturday. Jungle safari was this year’s, with Sheriff James Kowalczyk as grand marshal. Individuals attending the parade gathered along North Bridge Street to watch around 50 decorated floats and cheer...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Eau Claire girl; Katherine Ertz last seen Aug. 1
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Katherine Ertz was last seen nearly two weeks ago on August 1, 2022, when she left a friend’s home and did not return. No one has seen or heard from her since.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiproud.com
Eau Claire man leads police on multiple chases
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 22-year-old man is arrested after leading police on multiple chases in Eau Claire County. Last night, Altoona police tried to stop a vehicle. The driver got away from the officer. An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy found the vehicle in a neighborhood near...
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
Motorcyclist, Passenger Strike Median in Winona County
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist and his passenger were brought to a hospital after crashing into a median in Winona County Sunday morning. The State Patrol says 64-year-old Keith Hurst of New Paris, MN was traveling west on Interstate 90 near the Lewiston exit when he attempted a lane change and collided with the median shortly after 9 a.m. Hurst and his passenger, 61-year-old Denise Hurst also of New Paris, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire
UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
1 dead, another hurt after multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County
Polk County, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after a multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County. According to a media release from Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 8 at 2:25 p.m., authorities received a report of a multi-motorcycle crash on Highway 87 at the intersection of River Road north of St. Croix Falls, Wis.
wiproud.com
Man arrested for seventh OWI offense in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wisconsin State Patrol has arrested a man on suspicion of operating while intoxicated seventh offense. It says it received reports that a reckless driver was swerving between lanes on i-94 in Jackson County. A trooper found the driver speeding and saw him nearly...
Driver Killed, Passenger Severely Burned in Olmsted County Motorcycle Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery motorcycle crash that left a Kellogg man dead and a Millville woman severely burned. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman says deputies responded to the report of a motorcycle in the north ditch on 75th St....
drydenwire.com
Multi-Motorcycle Crash Results In Fatality
POLK COUNTY -- A multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County has resulted in a fatality, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, August 8th, 2022, at 2:25 PM, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a multi-motorcycle crash on Highway 87 at the intersection of River Road North of St Croix Falls, WI.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Motorcycle Accident
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a motorcycle accident Sunday evening. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, they received a call of a motorcycle accident around 8:37am on Sunday. The accident occured one mile south of Neillsville on Highway 73, just north of Maple Road. When the Department arrived, they found the driver of the motorcycle on the shoulder of the road and the motorcycle in the ditch.
willmarradio.com
Man killed after hitting bridge in Red Wing, fatal Corvette crash in St. Louis County
(Red Wing MN-) A Woodbury man was killed in a crash in Red Wing last night. The state patrol says at 11:24 p.m. a 54-year-old man was driving a small SUV southbound across the Highway 63 Bridge when he hit a concrete roadside barrier. The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the crash. No names released at this time.
KAAL-TV
Kellogg man killed, Millville woman critically injured in motorcycle crash
(ABC 6 News) - A man is dead and a woman is critically injured after a motorcycle crash in Olmsted County. At approximately 12:02 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a motorcycle off the road near the 8000 block of 75th Street NW, near the village of Genoa.
cwbradio.com
Man Charged with Homicide of Clark County Highway Worker Appears in Court
The man that struck and killed a Clark County Highway worker appeared in Clark County Court. On August 8th of last year, at about 1:18 AM, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of an accident on CTH G by Mann Road in the Township of Hendren. The initial investigation indicates that at about 12:00 AM, two Clark County Highway Workers were sent to a tree that was across CTH G by Mann Road.
WEAU-TV 13
Authorities arrest man after traffic stop in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is arrested after authorities conducted a traffic stop in Augusta. According to a media release from Augusta Police Department, on Aug. 3 at 2:56 p.m. Augusta Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest. The man,...
Driver, 54, ejected from vehicle in Red Wing lift bridge crash
RED WING, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man died in a crash on the Red Wing lift bridge late Sunday evening.The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m., and involved a Subaru Forester traveling south along Highway 63.When the vehicle crossed the bridge, it came in contact with a roadside barrier, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The driver was ejected.Authorities don't believe the driver, a 54-year-old Woodbury man, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.The crash remains under investigation.
1440 WROK Radio
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?
There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible. Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you...
Comments / 0