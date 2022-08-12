“I have dealt with and suffered from a-typical autoimmune hepatitis. Dr. Ferris is the reason that I can live a very normal life. I have been told by my specialist at Mayo that I am truly a miracle. Dr. Ferris’s advice, listening, expertise and genuine respect are very much appreciated and welcoming to me. He is truly a caring, knowledgeable, intelligent and professional provider that I hold in the utmost esteem. I am so grateful that he is my provider here at Winona Health.”

WINONA, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO