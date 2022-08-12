Read full article on original website
Related
Tennis-Serena falls in generational clash against Raducanu in Cincinnati
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Rising teenager Emma Raducanu came out on the winning side of a generational clash against tennis icon Serena Williams with a 6-4 6-0 win in their first-round meeting at the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
70K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0