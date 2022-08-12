Read full article on original website
AMC Entertainment Stock Is On The Move: What's Going On?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher on above-average volume Tuesday. The stock surged following a move higher in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, which is soaring amid increased retail investor attention. AMC Entertainment is trending across social media platforms as traders highlight high short...
Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
Home Depot Gets CNBC 'Fast Money' Call Of The Day, With Investors Picking These Final Trades
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Squeezes 60% Higher: Why Jim Cramer Says 'It's Clear This Is Well Orchestrated'
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC and GameStop Corp GME are often considered the original meme stocks after shares of the two companies soared last year in a targeted short squeeze. But Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY has stolen the crown in recent weeks. Jim Cramer shed some light on...
Why GreenBox POS Is Trading Higher By Around 72%, Here Are 70 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
GreenBox POS GBOX shares jumped 72.4% to $2.19 as the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL gained 42.4% to $6.21 as the company reported pre-clinical results with its novel inhibitor to fatty acid binding protein 5. My Size, Inc. MYSZ surged 41.7% to $0.3566 after the company...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Netflix 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Netflix NFLX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 24.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.85%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion. Buying $1000 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $1000 of NFLX stock 20 years ago, it...
Fabrinet's Upbeat Q2 & Guidance Prompts 4% Price Target Hike By This Analyst
Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy on Fabrinet FN and raised the price target from $130 to $135 (15.7% upside). He acknowledged Fabrinet's strong quarter, strong guide, higher margin expectations, and discussions over strong ongoing demand and gradually improving supply chain parts availability and pricing in a note titled "FN: Solid Print and Guide Supported By Large Customer Backlogs Improving Supply."
Why Vinco Ventures Shares Are Rocketing Higher Tuesday
Digital media and content company Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG is seeing shares take off Tuesday as the stock was unhalted and became tradeable for the first time in two weeks. Here are the details. What Happened: Shares of Vinco Ventures opened for trading at 12:30 p.m. ET Tuesday after being...
Looking At Target's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Target. Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 48 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
D-Wave Quantum Shares Slide On Q2 Results, Loss Widens
EPS was $(0.12), compared to $(0.04) in 2Q21. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $10.84 million for the quarter. Adjusted operating expenses totaled $11.66 million (+23% Y/Y). D-Wave Quantum’s net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $21.5 million versus $20.26 million a year ago. It held cash and cash equivalents of $10.5 million as of June 30, 2022.
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Valero Energy
Valero Energy VLO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Valero Energy has an average price target of $145.0 with a high of $166.00 and a low of $133.00.
If You Invested $1,000 In Walmart Stock At Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Retail giant Walmart Inc WMT opened its first store in 1962 in Arkansas before expanding nationwide and internationally. The company is one of the largest retailers and companies in the world today, a move that may have been boosted by going public in 1970. Here’s a look at how Walmart...
Analyzing Heliogen's Short Interest
Heliogen's (NYSE:HLGN) short percent of float has fallen 15.83% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.91 million shares sold short, which is 2.18% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Fubo Shares Took Off, Then Dropped, Then Reversed: What Happened To The Sports Streaming Platform On Its Investor Day
Fubotv Inc FUBO is a streaming platform primarily focusing on live sports. On Tuesday afternoon, the company hosted its Investor Day as shares traded up more than 40%. What Happened: The stock traded higher on Tuesday on higher-than-normal volume ahead of Investor Day. It is possible traders were buying the stock for a potential positive catalyst to be announced at Investor Day. But other stocks, such as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY and GameStop Corp. GME, also shot up on Tuesday.
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Eli Lilly Stock In The Last 10 Years
Eli Lilly LLY has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.1%. Currently, Eli Lilly has a market capitalization of $295.32 billion. Buying $1000 In LLY: If an investor had bought $1000 of LLY stock 10 years...
Where's Dogecoin Headed Next As The Crypto's Volume, Interest Surge
Dogecoin DOGE/USD surged over 17% higher during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session before retracing slightly to trade up about 10% of the Monday session close. The crypto hit the 9-cent level where it ran into a group of sellers, likely due to Dogecoin’s relative strength index, which was measuring in at about 70%, putting the crypto into overbought territory.
Agilent Technologies Exceeds Q3 Street Expectations, Raises Guidance
Agilent Technologies Inc A reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-over-year to $1.72 billion, +13% on a core basis, beating the consensus of $1.61 billion. Revenues for the diagnostics and genomic group decreased 2% Y/Y to $340 million, and the operating margin for the quarter was 21.5%. Revenues for...
Recap: Aridis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aridis Pharmaceuticals posted an EPS of $-0.45. Revenue was up $259 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 16, 2022
BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 10.27% at $0.29. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 4.00% at $0.06. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 3.57% at $0.58. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 11.50% at $0.66. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 5.84% at $0.07. ReneSola SOL...
After-Hours Alert: Why AerSale Stock Is Diving
AerSale Corp ASLE shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced a secondary offering. AerSale said certain stockholders, including affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, intend to offer 4.25 million shares of common stock in an underwritten secondary offering. The selling stockholders also expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 637,500 shares of common stock. All proceeds of the offering will go to the selling stockholders.
