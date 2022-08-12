ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Vinco Ventures Shares Are Rocketing Higher Tuesday

Digital media and content company Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG is seeing shares take off Tuesday as the stock was unhalted and became tradeable for the first time in two weeks. Here are the details. What Happened: Shares of Vinco Ventures opened for trading at 12:30 p.m. ET Tuesday after being...
Looking At Target's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Target. Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 48 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
Fabrinet's Upbeat Q2 & Guidance Prompts 4% Price Target Hike By This Analyst

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy on Fabrinet FN and raised the price target from $130 to $135 (15.7% upside). He acknowledged Fabrinet's strong quarter, strong guide, higher margin expectations, and discussions over strong ongoing demand and gradually improving supply chain parts availability and pricing in a note titled "FN: Solid Print and Guide Supported By Large Customer Backlogs Improving Supply."
AMC Entertainment Stock Is On The Move: What's Going On?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher on above-average volume Tuesday. The stock surged following a move higher in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, which is soaring amid increased retail investor attention. AMC Entertainment is trending across social media platforms as traders highlight high short...
Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 16, 2022

BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 10.27% at $0.29. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 4.00% at $0.06. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 3.57% at $0.58. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 11.50% at $0.66. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 5.84% at $0.07. ReneSola SOL...
D-Wave Quantum Shares Slide On Q2 Results, Loss Widens

EPS was $(0.12), compared to $(0.04) in 2Q21. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $10.84 million for the quarter. Adjusted operating expenses totaled $11.66 million (+23% Y/Y). D-Wave Quantum’s net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $21.5 million versus $20.26 million a year ago. It held cash and cash equivalents of $10.5 million as of June 30, 2022.
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Becton, Dickinson

Within the last quarter, Becton, Dickinson BDX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Becton, Dickinson has an average price target of $276.2 with a high of $319.00 and a low of $235.00.
Analyzing Heliogen's Short Interest

Heliogen's (NYSE:HLGN) short percent of float has fallen 15.83% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.91 million shares sold short, which is 2.18% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Fubo Shares Took Off, Then Dropped, Then Reversed: What Happened To The Sports Streaming Platform On Its Investor Day

Fubotv Inc FUBO is a streaming platform primarily focusing on live sports. On Tuesday afternoon, the company hosted its Investor Day as shares traded up more than 40%. What Happened: The stock traded higher on Tuesday on higher-than-normal volume ahead of Investor Day. It is possible traders were buying the stock for a potential positive catalyst to be announced at Investor Day. But other stocks, such as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY and GameStop Corp. GME, also shot up on Tuesday.
Why Cassava Sciences Stock Is Soaring After Hours

Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after new filings showed recent insider buying. According to a Form 4 filing with the SEC, Cassava director Sanford Robertson purchased 100,000 shares at an average price of $20.69. The shares were purchased in multiple transactions on Aug. 12 at prices ranging from $19.79 to $21.31 per share.
Recap Of Tuesday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Amphastar’s AMPH New Drug Application (ND") for Epinephrine injection USP, 1 mg/10mL (0.1 mg/mL) Single Dose Pre-Filled Syringe. Epinephrine injection is designated to increase mean arterial blood pressure in adult patients with hypotension associated with septic shock. Amphastar shares traded in a range of $32.11 to $33.05 on a day volume of 299.62 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $32.52.
Where's Dogecoin Headed Next As The Crypto's Volume, Interest Surge

Dogecoin DOGE/USD surged over 17% higher during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session before retracing slightly to trade up about 10% of the Monday session close. The crypto hit the 9-cent level where it ran into a group of sellers, likely due to Dogecoin’s relative strength index, which was measuring in at about 70%, putting the crypto into overbought territory.
Where Emerson Electric Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Emerson Electric EMR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Emerson Electric. The company has an average price target of $92.92 with a high of $106.00 and a low of $80.00.
