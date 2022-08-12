Read full article on original website
Related
Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Polls closed across Wyoming Tuesday night as Rep. Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, fought to save her seat in Congress as voters weigh in on the direction of the GOP. Cheney is bracing for a loss against a Trump-backed challenger in the state in which he won by the largest of margins during the 2020 campaign. Win or lose, the 56-year-old daughter of a vice president is vowing to remain an active presence in national politics as she contemplates a 2024 presidential bid. But in the short term,...
Liz Cheney is the last stop on Trump’s impeachment revenge tour. But he is the key to her future.
JACKSON, Wyo. — Rep. Liz Cheney's supporters have mixed feelings about the brutal defeat likely heading her way in Tuesday's Republican primary: resignation about her fate, pride in her for standing up to former President Donald Trump at a personal price and hope that she will rebound to a more prominent place in national politics.
New Jersey Republicans: Focus on midterms, 2023 election before 2025 gubernatorial race
Though Democrats control New Jersey politics, Republicans made significant gains in 2021 — winning back seven seats in the Legislature.
Comments / 0